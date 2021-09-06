German Foreign Ministry says ambassador to China has died

FILE - In this June 13, 2019, file photo, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, talks to then foreign policy advisor Jan Hecker, left, as she arrives to welcome the Prime Minister of North Macedonia Zoran Zaev for a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany. Jan Hecker, Germany's new ambassador to China, a former adviser to Merkel, has died, the German Foreign Ministry said Monday, Sept, 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)
BEIJING (AP) — Germany's new ambassador to China, a former adviser to Chancellor Angela Merkel, has died, the German Foreign Ministry said Monday.

In a short statement the Foreign Ministry said Jan Hecker, Merkel's former foreign policy adviser, had died only a few days after taking up his new office.

“It is with deep sadness and dismay that we have learned of the death of the German ambassador in China, Prof. Dr. Jan Hecker," the ministry said in a statement on its website. “Our thoughts in these moments are with his family and the people close to him.”

The ministry gave no further details as to when Hecker, 54, died nor where.

Hecker, who became ambassador in August, was married and had three children, according to his biography on the Foreign Ministry website.

    The head of Canada's opposition Conservatives on Sunday scrapped a campaign promise to eliminate a ban on some assault weapons after Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused him of cozying up to the gun lobby. Conservative leader Erin O'Toole has been under pressure from critics ahead of the Sept. 20 election because of his party's position on gun control, a sensitive issue in Canada, especially following crimes including a deadly 2020 shooting rampage in Nova Scotia. Canada's rate of gun violence is significantly lower than that of its southern neighbor.