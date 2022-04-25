German-funded consortium to develop 'battery passport' for European batteries

·1 min read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A consortium of carmakers and battery producers including BMW, Umicore and BASF will work alongside technology partners to develop a "battery passport" that traces the content and carbon footprint of batteries in Europe, Germany's economy ministry said on Monday.

The consortium of 11 partners received 8.2 million euros ($8.78 million) of funding to develop a common taxonomy and set of standards for gathering and disclosing such data, which could soon become mandatory under European Union regulations.

A proposal by the European Commission due to be discussed in trilogues later this year states that rechargeable electric vehicle (EV), light transport and industrial batteries sold in Europe must disclose their carbon footprint from 2024 and comply with a CO2 emissions limit from 2027.

An obligation to disclose the content of recycled raw materials in those batteries would apply from 2027, followed by requirements to use a minimum share of recycled cobalt, lithium, nickel and lead from 2030.

The German consortium is the first project in Europe to attempt to design a digital product to meet these regulations, Germany's economy ministry said.

($1 = 0.9335 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Miranda Murray)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • British woman marries double-murderer on death row in Arizona

    Rebecca Short, 26, told her family she was visiting Disney World

  • Game Recap: Pelicans 118, Suns 103

    Led by Brandon Ingrams 30 points, four rebounds and five assists, the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Phoenix Suns in Game four, 118-103. Jonas Valanciunas added a Playoff career-high 26 points, along with 15 rebounds and four assists for the Pelicans in the victory, while Deandre Ayton tallied 23 points and eight rebounds for the Suns. This best-of-seven First Round series is now tied, 2-2, with Game five taking place on Tuesday, April 26

  • Netflix's Implosion Is a Warning for Tesla

    As the pioneering company of electric vehicles, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has no true peer in the stock market. Yes, the video streamer operates in a different industry from Tesla, but the two companies have a number of things in common. For years, both companies were burning cash while critics jeered their business models, but today both Netflix and Tesla are highly profitable.

  • Traditional barbacoa requires a pit. Here's an easier way to make slow-cooked Sonoran beef

    Barbacoa is a traditional Mexican dish made with beef that's slow roasted in an underground pit. Here's an easy way to make the classic at home.

  • Blinken, Austin in Kyiv for Talks With Zelenskiy

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin are reportedly in Kyiv for talks with Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Bloomberg's Bruce Einhorn reports on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia."

  • NATO Entry or Not, Finnish Finance Chief Vows Defense Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s neighbor Finland will focus on defense as its no. 1 priority, whether the Nordic nation joins the NATO defense alliance or not, according to Finance Minister Annika Saarikko.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentDisney’s $578 Million Tax Break Left Untouc

  • As fighting rages in Ukraine, Europeans are trying to root out Russian spies

    European countries have expelled hundreds of Russians from diplomatic posts since March, the latest salvo in a long battle against Russian espionage.

  • Clayton Kershaw nears club record, Cody Bellinger homers twice as Dodgers rout Padres

    Clayton Kershaw gave up only one run and Cody Bellinger homered twice as the Dodgers beat the Padres 10-2 on Sunday in San Diego.

  • 17 pairs of Marvel stars who dated or got married in real life

    From former couples like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner to current pairs like Tom Holland and Zendaya, here are Marvel stars who dated off-screen.

  • So far, Phoenix Suns don't look like the team they were a year ago, or even two weeks ago

    The top-seeded Phoenix Suns needed to make brief work of the Pelicans in round one of the NBA playoffs. Instead, they're fighting for their survival.

  • Labor board sues Starbucks after coffee chain fires 3 union organizers

    Labor board sues Starbucks after coffee chain fires 3 union organizers

  • New York couple part of a plot to trick a man into embezzling $4m to 'save' woman from make-believe mob enforcer

    A Maryland man believed he was saving a woman from a New York mobster, but the cash was spent on Rolex watches and a Rolls Royce by the Evans-Kaslov family.

  • Nigeria in trauma after Imo refinery deaths - President Buhari

    President Buhari calls the deaths of more than 100 people in an explosion "a national disaster".

  • Rheinmetall seeks to export heavy weapons to Ukraine, source says

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German defence company Rheinmetall has requested approval to export 100 old Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine, a defence source told Reuters on Monday, in what would be the first heavy weapons shipment from Germany to Ukraine. The company is seeking an export licence for the vehicles in their current state, aiming to restore them over the coming months before shipping them to Ukraine, the source said, confirming a report in the Welt am Sonntag newspaper. Rheinmetall's move is set to force Chancellor Olaf Scholz to take a clear position on whether heavy weapons can be sent directly from Germany to Ukraine because the Marder deal requires approval from the national security council, which is chaired by Scholz.

  • Russian Patriarch prays for quick end to Ukraine conflict but avoids criticising it

    At an outdoor service at Moscow's Christ the Saviour Cathedral on the eve of Orthodox Easter, Patriarch Kirill splashed holy water onto loaves of colourfully decorated Easter bread known as kulichi and said many of them would be sent to the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. Patriarch Kirill, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has previously made statements backing Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine, a position that has splintered the worldwide Orthodox Church.

  • How should Nets unlock Kevin Durant vs. Celtics? Draymond Green weighs in

    The Celtics have done a great job defending Kevin Durant through two games, but former teammate Draymond Green believes the Nets can make some adjustments to help their superstar forward get going.

  • Japan's Shionogi says COVID-19 pill shows rapid clearance of virus

    An experimental treatment from Shionogi & Co Ltd has shown rapid clearance of the virus that causes COVID-19, according to new data, the Japanese drug maker said on Sunday. The pill, S-217622, "demonstrated rapid clearance of the infectious SARS-CoV-2 virus", Shionogi said in a statement, citing Phase-2b results from the Phase II/III clinical trial of the drug. The findings released on Sunday also showed "there was no significant difference in total score of 12 COVID-19 symptoms between treatment arms" although the drug showed improvement in a composite score of five "respiratory and feverish" symptoms, Shionogi said.

  • Are Phoenix Suns in trouble vs. New Orleans Pelicans? NBA Twitter sounds off after Game 4

    NBA Twitter sounded off on the state of the Phoenix Suns, who are playing without Devin Booker, against the New Orleans Pelicans.

  • Emergency declaration for multiple wildfires in New Mexico

    New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed emergency declarations as 20 wildfires continued to burn Sunday in nearly half of the state’s drought-stricken 33 counties. One wildfire in northern New Mexico that started April 6 merged with a newer fire Saturday to form the largest blaze in the state, leading to widespread evacuations in Mora and San Miguel counties. An uncontained wind-driven wildfire in northern New Mexico that began April 17 had charred 81 square miles (209 square kilometers) of ponderosa pine, oak brush and grass by Sunday morning north of Ocate, an unincorporated community in Mora County.

  • Indonesia, the world's top cooking-oil exporter, says it's going to ban exports of the oil this week, and it's sent the global prices of oils soaring

    Indonesia accounts for about half of the world's supply of palm oil — the world's most widely used vegetable oil.