German gas importer VNG seeks help from government

Construction work is taking place on the newly built jetty dolphins for the future import terminal for liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Wilhelmshaven, Germany, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. An FSRU (Floating Storage and Regasification Unit) for importing liquefied natural gas to Germany is scheduled to dock at the jetty in Wilhelmshaven this winter. (Sina Schuldt/dpa via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·2 min read

BERLIN (AP) — German gas importer VNG is seeking help from the government after cuts to Russian gas supplies forced it to buy gas at far higher prices on the market to fulfill its supply contracts.

Energy company EnBW, which has a majority stake in VNG, said Friday that its subsidiary was submitting an application for “stabilization measures” to the Economy Ministry “to avert further damage and to enable the VNG Group’s business operations as a whole to continue.”

Ministry spokesman Robert Saeverin said the application had been received but declined to comment on what measures might be considered.

VNG supplies gas to about 400 municipal utilities and industrial operators and met about 20% of German gas requirements last year, according to EnBW.

The move comes after the government in July announced that it would take a roughly 30% stake in Uniper, which has been Germany's biggest importer of Russian gas, as part of a rescue package prompted by surging prices for natural gas and reduced Russian deliveries.

It also decided to introduce a new levy on natural gas that is aimed at rescuing importers slammed by the Russian cutbacks tied to the war in Ukraine. The government later moved to lower the value-added tax on gas from 19% to 7% until the end of March 2024 in an effort to make up for the effect of the surcharge.

Russia's Gazprom started reducing energy deliveries to Germany through the main Nord Stream 1 pipeline in mid-June, citing alleged technical problems and the effect of Western sanctions. German officials have dismissed that explanation as an excuse for a political decision to create uncertainty and drive up prices.

Russia, which before the reductions accounted for a bit more than a third of Germany’s gas supplies, has since cut off deliveries through Nord Stream 1 altogether.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday that Germany is well-placed to get through this winter with enough energy thanks to efforts to shore up supplies from elsewhere and ensure that storage facilities are filled.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Team Weighs New Oil Release Among Steps to Rein In Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Officials within President Joe Biden’s administration are hunting for ways to head off a feared spike in oil prices later this year, including the possibility of an additional release from the nation’s emergency crude reserves.Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesDouble Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Mona

  • N.Korea's parliament meets in effort to build 'socialist fairyland'

    North Korea's rubber-stamp parliament convened this week to pass legislation aimed at turning the country into a "beautiful and civilized socialist fairyland," state media reported on Thursday. The North Korean Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) met for its first session on Wednesday, and adopted laws on landscaping and rural development, state news agency KCNA reported. The two laws will help advance the ruling party's efforts to bring about "a radical turn in the rural community and its policy on landscaping to achieve a rapid development of the Korean-style socialist rural community and spruce up the country into a beautiful and civilized socialist fairyland," KCNA said, citing a deputy's speech to the gathering.

  • Philippines' Marcos touts $14 billion investment pledges from 'fruitful' overseas trip

    Philippines leader Ferdinand Marcos Jr has touted his first overseas trip as a success that secured investment pledges of $14 billion, as the son of the country's late ruler eyes economic gains to get his presidency off to a strong start. During visits this week to Indonesia and Singapore, Marcos met leaders of government and commerce and declared the Philippines open for business, inviting private capital to upgrade and expand roads, airports and seaports in the archipelago of 110 million people.

  • Pakistan's ex-PM Khan refuses to apologize in contempt case

    Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran has appeared in court and refused to formally apologize in a case in which he faces contempt charges over his verbal threat to a female judge during a political rally last month

  • Tokyo Gas Expands in Nordic Wind on Path to Reach Net Zero

    (Bloomberg) -- Tokyo Gas Co., which has supplied the Japanese capital with energy since 1885, is expanding into renewables thousands of miles from home to help reduce its carbon footprint and support a strained power market. Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesDouble Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch, Dies at 96Mo

  • Prime Minister of Poland arrives in Kyiv

    EUROPEAN PRAVDA - FRIDAY, 9 SEPTEMBER 2022, 09:51 Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is visiting Kyiv on Friday. Source: European Pravda, citing Polsat News [Polish TV channel]; Piotr Müller, the spokesman of the Polish government.

  • Aerospace Supplier Catches Rare Double Downgrade. It’s Good for Boeing.

    Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag double downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems to Sell from Buy, skipping the Hold rating entirely.

  • China has secured Russian gas at a 50% discount until the end of this year

    China has secured Russian LNG at half the price through the end of this year, cementing its spot as one of Russia's top fuel customers.

  • China and India bought $9 billion worth of additional Russian crude in the 2nd quarter, undercutting the West's attempt to squeeze Moscow's finances

    India's imports of Russian oil surged from 0.66 million tonnes in the first quarter to 8.42 million tonnes in the second, the Financial Times said.

  • Ukrainian nuke plant operating tenuously as war persists

    Ukraine's state nuclear energy operator said Friday that Europe's largest nuclear power plant, caught in the Ukraine-Russia war, is operating in emergency mode with elevated risk. The six-reactor Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant came under the control of Russian forces early in the war that started in February, but is being operated by Ukrainian staff. Energoatom, the state nuclear operator, said Friday that repairs to the outside lines are impossible because of the shelling and that operating in the so-called “island” carries "the risk of violating radiation and fire safety standards.”

  • North Korea Allows ‘Automatic’ Nuclear Strikes to Protect Kim

    (Bloomberg) -- Kim Jong Un expanded the circumstances under which North Korea would launch a nuclear strike -- including attacking automatically if his leadership is threatened -- further raising the stakes for any military confrontation with the US and its allies. Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesDouble Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthQueen Elizabeth II, Britain

  • India, the world's top rice exporter, just slapped a 20% tax on some rice exports. It could further fuel food inflation.

    India also banned the exports of 100% broken rice, which is mostly used for animal feed. This comes as plantings have been hit by a lack of rainfall.

  • Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief believes liberation of Crimea will be followed by a new phase of standoff

    IRYNA BALACHUK - WEDNESDAY, 7 SEPTEMBER 2022, 16:50 The Russians' loss of control over Crimea will significantly affect the course of the war, but in military terms, the effect of the peninsula's liberation will be temporary.

  • Candace Owens Links Memphis Kidnapping to Trans People

    Fox NewsFar-right media personality Candace Owens on Thursday tried to link the acceptance of transgender people into society to a deadly kidnapping in Memphis.On Tucker Carlson Tonight, the namesake host described the kidnapping and murder of kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher. Carlson also informed viewers that a teenager in Memphis had been arrested early Thursday after allegedly going on a 20-hour shooting rampage through the city that left at least four dead and at least three injured. The

  • N. Korea makes nuclear weapons policy 'irreversible'

    STORY: After years of stalled denuclearization talks, North Korea reaffirmed its status as a nuclear state on Friday. State media reported that Pyongyang passed a new law enshrining the right to use preemptive nuclear strikes to protect itself. An original 2013 law first outlined North Korea's status as a nuclear state.It stipulated that the country could retaliate with nuclear weapons to repel an invasion or an attack from a hostile nuclear-capable country. Now the new law passed on Friday goes beyond that.If Pyongyang detects what they call an imminent attack by weapons of mass destruction against them, they've granted themselves the right to strike first. It's an apparent reference to a similar strategy that South Korea unveiled in July, aimed at North Korea.The North's leader Kim Jong Un said that was a sign of a deteriorating situation.He added that their new law bars any more denuclearization talks from happening, and declared the point of no return in a speech. "The utmost significance of legislating nuclear weapons policy is to draw an irreversible line so that there can be no bargaining over our nuclear weapons.""As long as nuclear weapons remain on earth and imperialism remains and maneuvers of the United States and its followers against our republic are not terminated, our work to strengthen nuclear force will not cease,"Observers say North Korea appears to be preparing to resume nuclear testing for the first time since 2017. And, after historic summits with then-U.S. President Donald Trump and other world leaders in 2018 failed to persuade Kim to give up those tests.Current U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has offered to return to talks with Kim, while South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol has offered economic aid to Pyongyang - if it agreed to denuclearize.Kim on Friday said he would never surrender the weapons, even if the country faced a hundred years of sanctions.

  • Former FBI assistant director says Trump could have kept hold of a foreign country's nuclear secrets because it had 'the highest price tag' for classified info

    A foreign country, or its adversaries, would pay astronomical prices to find out what the US knew about its nuclear power, said Frank Figliuzzi.

  • If Michelle Obama Can Wear Braids to the White House, Shouldn't We Be Able to Wear Our Braids to Work?

    Yesterday we told you about former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama visiting the White House for the unveiling of their official White House portraits. And while the news of paintings of two Black faces taking up permanent residence on the White House walls was a big enough deal, it seems that the real story of the day was about Michelle Obama’s hairstyle for the event.

  • ‘Morning Joe': Scarborough Questions Merits of Indicting Trump: ‘It Will Set an Absolutely Horrendous Precedent’ (Video)

    The MSNBC host agrees with former attorney general Bill Barr when it comes to Trump's Mar-a-Lago ordeal

  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed the dismissal of the city of Balakliia

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - THURSDAY, 8 SEPTEMBER 2022, 21:40 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed information about the liberation of the city of Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast. It is now under control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

  • Analysis-Kim Jong Un's 'decapitation' fears shine through in new N.Korea nuclear law

    A new North Korean law calls for "automatic" nuclear launches if the country's leadership or command and control systems are threatened, underscoring leader Kim Jong Un's fears of a so-called "decapitation" strike, experts said. In an updated nuclear policy law passed on Thursday, North Korea enshrined the right to use preemptive nuclear strikes to protect itself, with Kim saying the legislation makes the country's nuclear status "irreversible" and bars denuclearisation talks. The law outlines when North Korea could use its nuclear weapons, including if there is an attack on the government's leadership or the nuclear command and control system.