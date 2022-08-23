German gas storage 80% full, progresses despite Russian cuts

FILE - The gas storage plant Reckrod is pictured near Eiterfeld, central Germany, Thursday, July 14, 2022,. Germany's gas storage facilities are now more than 80% full, showing steady progress despite a drastic reduction in deliveries from Russia. Gas storage in Europe's biggest economy has reached 80.14% of capacity, according to gas industry figures Tuesday. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·2 min read

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's natural gas storage facilities are now more than 80% full, showing steady progress despite a drastic reduction in deliveries from Russia amid the war in Ukraine.

Gas storage in Europe's biggest economy has reached 80.14% of capacity, according to industry figures released Tuesday. The head of Germany's network regulator, Klaus Mueller, tweeted that storage is “being filled steadily” but cautioned that a planned three-day halt to deliveries through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia next week “could temporarily dampen” the effort.

Natural gas is used to power industry, heat homes and offices, and generate electricity. Increasing the amount in reserve has been a key focus of the German government since Russia invaded Ukraine to avoid rationing for industry as demand rises in the winter.

The country's storage was about 56% full when Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom started cutting supplies through Nord Stream 1 in mid-June. It cited technical problems that German authorities have dismissed as cover for a political power play.

In recent weeks, Nord Stream 1 has been running at only 20% of capacity. Gazprom announced Friday that the pipeline will shut from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2 for what it said is “routine maintenance” at a compressor station.

Germany is one of several European countries to be hit by reductions in Russian natural gas supplies since the war started. Dwindling supplies, fears of further cutoffs and strong demand have sent natural gas prices on Europe’s TTF benchmark soaring to record highs this month, fueling inflation and raising the prospect of a recession in Europe.

A month ago, the German government moved to tighten storage requirements. It introduced a requirement for storage to be 75% full by Sept. 1 — a target that already has been surpassed — and raised the targets for October and November to 85% and 95%, respectively, from 80% and 90%.

The joint managing director of gas industry coordination group Trading Hub Europe, Torsten Frank, cautioned in comments to the daily Rheinische Post that “we will be able to fill many facilities to 95% by November, but not all.”

However, he said that he doesn't expect a nationwide gas shortage to arise, though he can't rule out regional shortages. He said he is “very confident that private households won't have to freeze this winter.”

Russia accounted for a bit more than a third of Germany's gas supplies before the supply reductions started. In addition to prioritizing storage, authorities also are trying to encourage energy saving.

Recommended Stories

  • 4 Melitopol residents taken to Moscow to be sentenced to life imprisonment Melitopol Mayor

    IRYNA BALACHUK - TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 08:51 Four residents of the city of Melitopol (in Zaporizhzhia Oblast) were taken to a detention centre in Moscow on the night of 22 August where they are expected to be sentenced to life imprisonment for their alleged subversive activities.

  • Ukraine warns of powerful response to Russian attacks

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned Moscow on Tuesday of a powerful response if Russian forces carry out attacks on or around Ukraine's Independence Day. Zelenskiy has warned that Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, could try "something particularly ugly" in the run-up to Wednesday's Independence Day, which marks Ukraine's break from Soviet rule.

  • Utah, the conservative state that embraced vote-by-mail, has unique take on voting rights

    The only Republican-dominated state to embrace vote-by-mail and to defend its use, Utah remains an outlier with its unabashed enthusiasm for making it easier to cast a ballot.

  • UPDATE 3-Pfizer seeks U.S. authorization for vaccine booster retooled for Omicron

    Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech said on Monday they had sought U.S. authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine booster retooled to target the Omicron variant, and would have doses available to ship immediately after regulatory clearance. The request to the Food and Drug Administration was for a so-called bivalent vaccine containing the dominant BA.4/BA.5 variants of the virus along with the original coronavirus strain. Pfizer said it was ready to deliver doses for September under a $3.2 billion deal in place with the U.S. government for 105 million doses, including the Omicron-tailored shots.

  • Rising Gas Prices: Countries With the Most and Least Expensive Gas

    The price of gas has fallen for seven straight weeks, and the national per-gallon average is finally under $4 -- $3.918 as of Aug. 19. Only California and Hawaii remain above $5, and it's less than $4...

  • Wall Street is warning investors not to try to time the bottom in stocks, with the bear market potentially dragging on into 2023

    Strategists at big banks like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have warned investors not to buy stocks just yet, despite the recent sustained rally.

  • UN rights office 'very concerned' about planned trials of Ukrainian POWs

    The U.N. human rights office expressed concern on Tuesday about plans by Russian-backed authorities to try Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in the port city of Mariupol, possibly within days, saying such a process could itself amount to a war crime. The Russian-backed authorities appear to be installing metal cages in a hall in Mariupol as part of plans to establish what they were calling an "international tribunal", Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), told a briefing.

  • Bank of Korea to raise rates on Thursday as price pressures mount - Reuters poll

    South Korea's central bank will raise its key interest rate again on Thursday to fight inflation, according to a Reuters poll of economists, but they are divided on how high borrowing costs will be by the year-end. Inflation in South Korea accelerated to an almost 24-year high in July of 6.3% and was expected to continue to rise for a few more months, leaving the Bank of Korea (BOK) with little choice but to remain aggressive. All but one of the 36 economists polled Aug. 16-22 forecast the Bank of Korea will raise its policy rate by 25 basis points to 2.50% at its Aug. 25 meeting.

  • Finnish Homes Told to Plan for Rolling Power Cuts Next Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Finns must prepare for power cuts this winter as there will be no supplies from Russia to help meet peak demand. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksIt’s the latest sign of how Europe’s energy crisi

  • Singapore Ups Ante for Top Global Talent, to Repeal Male-Sex Law

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallySingapore will repeal a colonial-era law that criminalizes sex between me

  • FDA Says Study Needed To Assess Another Round Of Pfizer's COVID-19 Pill As Infection Rebounds

    The FDA has asked Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) to test an additional course of its antiviral Paxlovid among people who experience a rebound in COVID-19 after treatment. According to the Reuters report, the company must produce the initial results of a randomized controlled trial of a second course of the antiviral by September 30 next year. The National Institutes of Health studied 13,644 COVID-19 patients treated with Paxlovid or Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) molnupiravir within five days of their COV

  • Taxes to Soar 200% for Rich Colombians in Bill Inspired by Thomas Piketty

    (Bloomberg) -- When Colombia’s new leftist president, Gustavo Petro, unveiled a plan to impose a wealth tax on the rich just hours after being sworn in, the alarm bells rang only so loudly in the fashionable neighborhoods of Bogota and Medellin.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With C

  • France Unexpectedly Joins Germany With Shrinking Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- French output is contracting for the first time in a year and a half, mirroring the trend seen in Germany as Europe’s biggest economies succumb to record inflation and increasing uncertainty from the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suis

  • Security Service of Ukraine starts blocking virtual wallets of Russians who collect money for war in Ukraine

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 11:17 The Security Service of Ukraine for the first time has blocked the virtual crypto wallet of a Russian citizen who collected more than 800 thousand hryvnias [US$21,510] for the needs of the Russian army in the war in Ukraine.

  • Ukraine's Air Force downs three Russian drones

    IRYNA BALACHUK - TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 11:36 A DOWNED DRONE. ILLUSTRATIVE PHOTO FROM FACEBOOK OF THE AIR FORCE COMMAND OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE During the day, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three Russian drones and attacked MLRS positions of Russian invaders.

  • Free COVID-19 Vaccines for Americans Could End by Fall, Prices Are Likely To Go Up

    The days of the government providing free COVID-19 vaccines are coming to an end -- it's just a matter of when and how. And it's looking like we will know very soon. Learn: Ending COVID Emergency...

  • Pfizer seeks OK of updated COVID vaccine booster for fall

    Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Monday to authorize its combination COVID-19 vaccine that adds protection against the newest omicron relatives — a key step toward opening a fall booster campaign. The Food and Drug Administration ordered vaccine makers to tweak their shots to target BA.4 and BA.5 that are better than ever at dodging immunity from earlier vaccination or infection. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech aim to offer updated boosters to people 12 and older, and shots could begin within weeks if the FDA quickly clears the modified vaccine — a step not expected to require waiting on new studies.

  • California’s Newsom vetoes bill that would have allowed legal drug injection sites

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have legalized opioid injection sites in major cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco.

  • FSB plans terrorist attacks with massive civilian casualties in Russia National Security Council Secretary

    MAZURENKO ALONA - TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST, 2022, 11:29 Oleksiy Danilov, the Secretary of RNBO [National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine] said that support for the war is falling in Russia and the FSB [Federal Security Service] has planned a series of terrorist attacks in that country that are supposed to end up in massive civilian casualties.

  • Trump says lawsuit demands DOJ return documents ‘illegally seized’ during FBI ‘break-in’

    Former President Trump on Monday said a lawsuit filed by his legal team against the U.S. government calls for the Justice Department to stop reviewing documents he says were “illegally” obtained during an FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago property, which he referred to as a “break-in.” “We have just filed a motion in the U.S.…