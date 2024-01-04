German government caves to pressure as farmer subsidy cuts slowed

The skull of a dead cow and a poster with the slogan "If there are no more farmers, your plates will remain empty" are attached to a tractor at a farmers' association rally against the German government's austerity plans. Stefan Puchner/dpa

Germany's coalition government has decided to gradually decrease fuel subsidies for farmers over the next couple of years, rather than cut them all at once, a government spokesman said on Thursday.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck and Finance Minister Christian Lindner had also agreed to abandon a planned cancellation of the motor vehicle tax exemption for agriculture, the spokesperson added.

The cuts were part of a package of measures intended to plug a multi-billion euro gap in the government budget following a landmark top court ruling at the end of last year that sent the coalition's financial plans into disarray.

According to the government, the rate of relief will now be reduced by 40% in 2024. In 2025 and 2026, there will be a further annual reduction of 30%, meaning that there will no longer be a subsidy in 2026.

The original plans had triggered massive protests from farmers and were also controversial within the coalition of the Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and pro-business Free Democrats (FDP).

The German Farmers' Association had called for a week of action against the planned cuts starting on Monday and stuck to the call despite the government changes.

A major demonstration is planned in Berlin on January 15. Farmers' president Joachim Rukwied said the coalition should withdraw the proposals completely.

Scholz, Habeck and Lindner agreed on savings in the 2024 budget in mid-December after lengthy negotiations. Following the court's budget verdict, they had to plug a financial gap of around €30 billion ($32.3 billion) in the core budget.

Farmers with their tractors demonstrates at a farmers' association rally against the German government with a poster reading "War destroys Ukraine & Gaza. Stefan Puchner/dpa