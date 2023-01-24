Germany to Quash Recession Fears With 2023 Growth Forecast

Germany to Quash Recession Fears With 2023 Growth Forecast
Kamil Kowalcze
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The German government expects Europe’s biggest economy to grow by 0.2% this year instead of the 0.4% contraction it predicted in October, according to people familiar with new forecasts to be published Wednesday.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The government downgraded its growth forecast for next year to 1.8% from 2.3%, according to the people, who asked not to be identified ahead of official publication.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck is due to present the updated forecasts at a news conference on Wednesday at 2:15 p.m. in Berlin. He’ll be joined for the first time by Elga Bartsch, a former BlackRock Inc. and Morgan Stanley economist who was appointed this month to head the ministry’s economic policy department.

Germany is starting 2023 with brighter prospects than could have been expected just a few weeks ago. This is in no small part due to unusually warm weather, which helped cut consumption of natural gas and all but eliminated the risk of disruptive shortages over the winter.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz told Bloomberg last week in an interview that he was sure Germany would escape recession this year despite the energy crunch triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Diversifying gas supplies had been critical in helping to keep the economy running, he said.

Scholz acknowledged Tuesday that German companies are still facing “great challenges” and pledged his government will continue to support companies suffering due to the surge in energy costs.

“The severe recession that many predicted has not materialized,” Scholz said at an industry lobby event in Berlin. “On the contrary, the German economy has grown in recent years despite all the adverse circumstances,” he said, adding that the expansion that has led to record employment will likely continue.

The new economic forecasts come just days before the International Monetary Fund updates its own predictions. Back in October it said Germany would contract 0.3% this year, worse than any other euro-area country.

The Federal Statistics Office said this month that the economy probably stagnated in the final quarter of 2022, defying analyst expectations for a contraction. For the year as a whole, GDP increased by 1.9% — down from 2.6% in 2021 and just ahead of the 1.8% estimate in a Bloomberg survey.

--With assistance from Michael Nienaber.

(Updates with Scholz comments from sixth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Europe Stays in Washington’s Shadow in Spat Over Tanks for Ukraine

    Fear that the U.S. could eventually dial back its support against Russia’s invasion is adding to the pressure on Europe to increase its own military and financial aid to Kyiv.

  • U.S. sues Google on digital ad business dominance, joined by eight states

    The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Alphabet's Google on Tuesday over allegations that the company abused its dominance of the digital advertising business, according to a court document. "Google has used anticompetitive, exclusionary, and unlawful means to eliminate or severely diminish any threat to its dominance over digital advertising technologies," the government said in its antitrust complaint. The Justice Department asked the court to compel Google to divest its Google Ad manager suite, including its ad exchange AdX.

  • Ukraine Latest: German Tank Decision Soon; Zelenskiy’s Shakeup

    (Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Olaf Scholz is talking to allies about supplying Ukraine with Leopard battle tanks and could give the green light to ship them in the next few days, according to Germany’s defense minister. Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russian War EffortCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverNYSE Gets Wave of Sell Orders, Unleashing Stock-Market ChaosHow Apple’s Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headset Will WorkBlizzard Manager Departs In

  • Trump news – live: Judge could make Georgia grand jury report public in Trump election crimes case

    All the latest developments from Trumpworld

  • GE Sees Annual Profit Below Estimates Amid Renewables Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co. continues to grapple with lingering issues in its renewable energy business, even as the slimmed-down manufacturer says strong demand for air travel will help boost overall profits this year.Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russian War EffortCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverNYSE Investigates Technical Issue That Caused Wild Market OpenHow Apple’s Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headset Will WorkBlizzard Manag

  • J&J Earnings Forecast Beats Street Citing Second-Half Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson forecast stronger earnings for 2023 than analysts were expecting as executives promised a momentum boost in the second half of the year with more product launches.Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russian War EffortCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverNYSE Investigates Technical Issue That Caused Wild Market OpenHow Apple’s Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headset Will WorkBlizzard Manager Departs In Protest of Employ

  • EU lawmakers back 'prohibitive' capital rules for cryptoassets

    European Union lawmakers backed a draft law on Tuesday to implement the final leg of post-financial global bank capital rules, adding "prohibitive" requirements to cover risks from cryptoassets. The European Parliament's economic affairs committee approved a draft law to implement Basel III capital rules from January 2025, though backing several temporary divergences to give banks more time to adapt. The United States, Britain and other countries are taking similar steps, but the committee used the draft law to introduce new elements, including requiring banks to hold enough capital to cover holdings of cryptoassets in full.

  • Germany ready to let Poland send Leopard tanks to Ukraine: foreign minister

    Germany is ready to authorise Poland to send German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine to help Kyiv fight the Russian invasion if Warsaw makes such a request, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Sunday.Poland has announced it is ready to deliver 14 Leopard tanks to Kyiv but Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he was waiting for "a clear statement" from Berlin whether countries that have the Leopards can transfer them to Ukraine.

  • Euro-Area Business Activity Shows Bloc May Dodge Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- The private-sector economy in the euro area unexpectedly returned to growth at the start of 2023, offering further signs the region may avoid a recession and comforting the European Central Bank’s focus on underlying inflation risks.Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russian War EffortCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverNYSE Investigates Technical Issue That Caused Wild Market OpenHow Apple’s Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headset Wi

  • Michigan basketball seems to be hanging by a thread with tough schedule, more injury woes

    The injury to Michigan basketball wing Jett Howard is another ominous development for an 11-8 team that faces its stiffest tests in the coming weeks.

  • Lab-grown meat could be in restaurants as soon as 2023

    Yahoo Finance’s Brooke DiPalma joins the Live show to discuss reports that lab-grown meat could be on restaurant menus as early as this year, according to Upside Foods.

  • U.S. private jet buyers seek distressed planes in early sign of turbulence

    Some U.S. business jet buyers are looking for new aircraft whose current owners are having trouble making payments ahead of delivery, in a possible sign of early cracks in what has been a soaring market up to now. From preowned planes selling more gradually to flattening business jet traffic, demand is beginning to moderate, aviation lawyers, brokers and analysts said. One business jet executive said he has seen a few distressed planes and customers who are late on payments due to financial hardships, some of whom are from parts of Eastern Europe or Latin America where economic growth is expected to slow.

  • Body stolen from Rockford funeral home found in Chicago, suspect remains at large

    Anyone with any information about the suspect or the theft is asked to contact Rockford police at 815-966-2900.

  • Duke basketball's Dariq Whitehead suffers lower-body injury against Virginia Tech

    Duke freshman Dariq Whitehead left Monday’s game against Virginia Tech with 17:09 left in the second half with an apparent lower-body injury

  • California Democrats consider wealth tax — including for people who moved out of state

    California Democrats introduced legislation that would impose a new tax on wealthy residents — even if they've already moved out of the state.

  • Elizabeth Warren says Republicans are 'running a con game' with the debt ceiling, and repealing Trump's tax breaks for the wealthy should come first

    Warren said in a Boston Globe op-ed Republicans don't really care about the national debt; they just want to keep giving the rich tax breaks.

  • Ukraine's Defence Intelligence: Putin is treated by best Western doctors, which is why he is still alive

    Major General Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, is convinced that the health of the aggressor's country president is being taken care of by the best Western doctors, which is why he is still alive.

  • 63% of Americans support the idea of new stimulus checks to combat inflation — and these states are stepping up to offer relief. But will it work?

    Extra cash is always welcome, regardless of who signs the check.

  • China Slams US on Debt Limit and Accuses Washington of Sabotage

    (Bloomberg) -- China invoked the US’s brinkmanship over its own debt limit as it hit back at Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s criticism of Beijing’s handling of debt issues in developing countries. Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russian War EffortCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverHow Apple’s Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headset Will WorkBlizzard Manager Departs In Protest of Employee Ranking SystemWhat The Heck Is Happening With the Price

  • Finland Floats Solo NATO Entry After Erdogan Rejects Sweden

    (Bloomberg) -- Finland for the first time opened the door to potentially decoupling its NATO application from that of Sweden, after its neighbor encountered fresh resistance from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russian War EffortCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverNYSE Gets Wave of Sell Orders, Unleashing Stock-Market ChaosHow Apple’s Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headset Will WorkBlizzard Manager Departs