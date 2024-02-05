German government reaches deal on much-debated power plant strategy

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R), Robert Habeck (C), Germany's Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, and Christian Lindner (L), Germany's Finance Minister, attend a plenary session at the start of the budget week. Germany's three-way coalition government has laid an internal dispute to rest by agreeing on a strategy for the construction of new hydrogen-capable gas-fired power plants. Michael Kappeler/dpa

Germany's three-way coalition government has laid an internal dispute to rest by agreeing on a strategy for the construction of new hydrogen-capable gas-fired power plants.

The government led by Social Democrat Chancellor Olaf Scholz has faced criticism from the energy sector for taking too long to map out a way forward for power generation, after Germany's last remaining nuclear power plants shut down in 2023.

The new plants are intended to provide electricity generation during periods when there is little renewable solar and wind power. Bridging those gaps is a major challenge of the planned transition to a carbon-neutral energy system.

The German government's climate plan calls for 80% of the country's electricity to come from renewable energy sources by 2030. Currently, renewables count for just over half.

However, energy companies have so far shied away from investing because the new power plants are not expected to be profitable.

The construction of up to four power plants with a capacity of 2.5 gigawatt each are to be put out for tender, the Economy Ministry announced on Monday. Subsidies for the plants will be financed from a special government fund for climate and infrastructure projects.

According to sources within the coalition, the costs will be around €16 billion ($17.2 billion) over about the next 20 years.

The deal calls for creating a scheme to reward energy companies for maintaining power plant generation capacity in the future. The announcement said details of the programme would be decided by the summer.

The agreement also calls for streamlining and accelerating approval procedures for new power plants, and discussing the measures with the European Commission.

Monday's announcement came after lengthy negotiations within Scholz's coalition of Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and liberal-conservative Free Democrats (FDP).

Economy Minister Robert Habeck, a Green, had pressed for major subsidies, while Finance Minister Christian Lindner of the FDP has criticized the potential costs and urged openness to alternative future technologies.

Germany is currently relying in part on coal-fired power plants, which are particularly harmful to the climate, for electricity generation. The government shuttered the country's last remaining nuclear plants last year, and Germany has phased out its previous reliance on Russian gas in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

Current law calls for Germany to phase out coal by 2038, although the current coalition government has "ideally" agreed to move that date forward to 2030.

The gas-fired power plants are expected to help enable that move and replace coal-fired plants.

The government has struck a deal on an earlier end to coal mining in the western Rhineland coalfields, but the proposal remains controversial in the eastern Lausitz mining region.