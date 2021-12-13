New German government to revamp incentives for electric cars

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's new government said Monday it is extending the country's current system of incentive payments for buyers of electric and hybrid cars for a year but then plans to impose tougher requirements for vehicles to qualify for the support.

The economy and climate ministry that was set up when Germany's new government took office last week said it will only provide payments starting in 2023 for “electric vehicles that demonstrably have a positive climate-protection effect.”

Meeting that requirement will be based, in part, on a minimum distance cars can travel under electric power.

For the next year, the current system will still apply, making buyers of electric-only cars eligible for incentives of up to 9,000 euros (about $10,200) and qualifying buyers of plug-in hybrids for up to 6,750 euros.

Robert Habeck, Germany’s new economy and climate minister, said the government is trying to ensure "continuity” while it works on a new system.

“We will become more ambitious with support in the future, in order to boost electromobility further and strengthen climate protection," he said.

Habeck is a co-leader of the environmentalist Green party. He is also vice chancellor in the three-party government of center-left Chancellor Olaf Scholz, which took office Wednesday.

The new government wants to have at least 15 million fully electric cars on the road by 2030. It also aims to step up efforts against climate change by expanding the use of renewable energy and bringing Germany’s exit from coal-fired power forward from 2038, “ideally” to 2030.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chris Wallace Leaves Fox News After 18 Years

    After 18 years, Chris Wallace is leaving Fox News. Find out why the Fox News Sunday host is bidding farewell below.

  • 'It is legal extortion': Diabetics pay steep price for insulin as rebates drive up costs

    Multiple reports show insulin prices continue to surge due to rebate system that leaves diabetics footing the bill, middlemen and insurers cashing in.

  • Federal Reserve widely expected to push harder to slow the economy, so inflation doesn’t hurt recovery

    The Federal Reserve is not stepping on its economic brake. It is only easing off its big accelerator.

  • Johnson's Damage Is Building as Omicron Cases Surge

    U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is behind in the polls after a number of seemingly self-inflicted crises. He's now set for another bruising week as he struggles to convince voters, and even his own party, that he is the right man to lead the nation through the surge in omicron cases. Laura Wright reports on "Bloomberg Markets: Europe."

  • Donald Trump, Bill O'Reilly Event Reportedly Fizzles In Florida

    Ticket sales were so lackluster the upper tier of the arena was shut down, reports the Sun Sentinel.

  • Chris Wallace is leaving Fox News for CNN+. Why that's great for him — but not for Fox

    'Fox News Sunday' host Chris Wallace leaves for CNN+ streaming. Known for tough interviews, he stood apart from commentators like Tucker Carlson.

  • Will new bacon law begin? California grocers seek delay

    A coalition of California restaurants and grocery stores has filed a lawsuit to block implementation of a new farm animal welfare law, adding to uncertainty about whether bacon and other fresh pork products will be much more expensive or in short supply in the state when the new rules take effect on New Year's Day. Since voters approved Proposition 12 by a 2-to-1 ratio in November 2018, state officials have missed deadlines for releasing specific regulations covering the humane treatment of animals that provide meat for the California market. “We’re saying this is not going to work,” said Nate Rose, a spokesman for the California Grocers Association. It has allowed pork processed under the old rules and held in cold storage to be sold in California in 2022, which could prevent shortages for weeks or even months.

  • 6 Times Chris Wallace Feuded With His Right-Wing Colleagues

    POOLChris Wallace shocked the media world on Sunday when he suddenly announced at the end of his Sunday political talk show that he was leaving Fox News, effective immediately. He will be joining the network’s rival CNN to host a weekday show on the channel’s new streaming service.The Fox News Sunday moderator had long been the face of the right-wing network’s “straight news” division, lending the channel an air of gravitas and respectability whenever he was on-air.Despite working for Fox News,

  • Donald Trump Defies Belief With New Spin On ‘We Fight Like Hell’ Speech From Jan. 6

    The transcript of the former president's inflammatory address before the U.S. Capitol riot shows otherwise.

  • Putin rues Soviet collapse as demise of 'historical Russia'

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin has lamented the collapse of the Soviet Union three decades ago as the demise of what he called "historical Russia" and said the economic crisis that followed was so bad he was forced to moonlight as a taxi driver. Putin's comments, released by state TV on Sunday, are likely to further fuel speculation about his foreign policy intentions among critics, who accuse him of planning to recreate the Soviet Union and of contemplating an attack on Ukraine, a notion the Kremlin has dismissed as fear-mongering.

  • White House cut Taiwanese official's video feed over map: report

    After a Taiwanese minister showed a map that labeled Taiwan in a different color than China during President Biden's Summit for Democracy last week, the video of her presentation was reportedly cut by the White House over diplomatic concerns.Taiwanese Digital Minister Audrey Tang's map was shown for about a minute on Friday before the video feed of her presentation was removed, people familiar with the situation told Reuters. The video was...

  • Here’s how to combat illegal marijuana grows in Stanislaus National forest

    `With trespass grows steadily increasing, bold and swift action is needed to protect our land, water, and environment.’ | Opinion

  • Senior Stimulus: Which Social Security Recipients Will Still Receive a Golden State Payment?

    There's still some confusion as to whether Social Security recipients will be receiving Golden State Stimulus II payments. It all depends on state guidelines, and only certain Social Security...

  • Washington lawmaker who fell ill with COVID-19 in El Salvador and was reportedly evacuated to Florida hasn't been seen since

    Ericksen in an email to his GOP colleagues in November asked if they could send monoclonal antibodies to him in El Salvador.

  • Let’s let God decide on Marcus Lamb. But headline seemed to endorse the televangelist

    “Great man of God” was not a neutral phrase for the front page. | Opinion

  • How Poland blew its chance to get billions in EU recovery cash

    The EU's Justice Commissioner received "brutal" treatment last month in Warsaw, a member of his delegation said, during talks aimed at defusing a dispute over the independence of Poland's judiciary that is blocking billions of euros in economic aid. In a carefully staged media appearance, Polish Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro presented Didier Reynders with pictures of a Warsaw ruined in World War Two, suggesting that Europe has a long history of treating Poland unfairly. Poland's combative stance at the meeting dashed hopes for an entente that might help unlock 36 billion euros in post-pandemic recovery stimulus to Warsaw, sources told Reuters.

  • VP Harris sits down for image-boosting interview amid reported office turmoil

    Vice President Kamala Harris told the San Francisco Chronicle in an interview published Sunday that her "responsibility as an elected leader is to go to the people," following rumors she’s leading a toxic work environment that has prompted an exodus of top staffers.

  • Dem governor declares COVID-19 emergency ‘over,’ says it’s ‘their own darn fault’ if unvaccinated get sick

    Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, told Colorado Public Radio on Friday that he won’t be implementing another statewide mask mandate in response to the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant.

  • The curious case of a map and a disappearing Taiwan minister at U.S. democracy summit

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A video feed of a Taiwanese minister was cut during U.S. President Joe Biden's Summit for Democracy last week after a map in her slide presentation showed Taiwan in a different color to China, which claims the island as its own. Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that Friday's slide show by Taiwanese Digital Minister Audrey Tang caused consternation among U.S. officials after the map appeared in her video feed for about a minute. The sources, who did not want to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter, said the video feed https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nw2bfsjTXhA showing Tang was cut during a panel discussion and replaced with audio only - at the behest of the White House. The White House was concerned that differentiating Taiwan and China on a map in a U.S.-hosted conference - to which Taiwan had been invited in a show of support at a time when it is under intense pressure from Beijing - could be seen as being at odds with Washington's "one-China" policy, which avoids taking a position as to whether Taiwan is part of China, the sources said.

  • Donald Trump said that he liked 'smart and sharp' Barack Obama, after years of insults and feuding, says report

    Trump told Bill O'Reilly that he liked Barack Obama, speaking to an arena on the first night of their three-day History Tour in Sunrise, Florida.