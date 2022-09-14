German government sells its last shares in Lufthansa

·1 min read

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has sold its last shares in the country's biggest airline, Lufthansa, which it stepped in to rescue at the height of the coronavirus crisis.

The government's Finance Agency said late Tuesday that the remaining stake of some 9.9% has now been sold to international investors. The agency's head, Jutta Doenges, said the total proceeds from selling the government's holdings came to 1.07 billion euros (dollars) — a significant gain over the 306 million euros for which the shares were acquired.

Doenges said that “the stabilization of Deutsche Lufthansa AG has been concluded successfully” and “the company is once again in private hands.”

Lufthansa, which also owns carriers including Austrian Airlines and Swiss, received a 9 billion-euro government rescue package in mid-2020. The German government took a 20% stake in the company.

In November, Lufthansa said it had paid back all the aid and canceled funds that it hadn't tapped. It said it drew down about 3.8 billion euros of aid in total, including the 306 million euros that covered the stake taken by the government’s economic stabilization fund.

Recommended Stories

  • Alex Jones trial - live: Victim’s sister recalls ‘fear for life’ in tearful testimony on Sandy Hook lies

    The Infowars conspiracy theorist was ordered to pay nearly $50m to grieving Sandy Hook parents last month

  • Laliberte-Lebeau hires lawyers to take her harassment case. She's due in court in October.

    Fall River City Councilor Pam Laliberte-Lebeau's arraignment on harassment and obstruction charges have been continued until next month.

  • Oil Swings as Fed Rate Risks Vie With Lift From Restocking Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated as traders assessed a mass of conflicting signals, from speculation that the Federal Reserve will be forced to tighten policy much more aggressively as inflation flares to shifting outlooks for key US stockpiles.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceThese Cities Have the Most Millionaires in New Ranking

  • 1 person injured after package explodes at Northeastern University; FBI assisting with investigation

    "The staff member sustained minor injuries and is being treated," a spokesperson for Northeastern University, told USA TODAY in a statement.

  • Russian forces ‘ordered to retreat’ from Kharkiv as some leave weapons behind in ‘apparent panic’

    Recent gains by Ukraine likened to ‘scoring a goal before half-time’

  • Ukraine Latest: EU Promises ‘Seamless’ Market Access for Kyiv

    (Bloomberg) -- Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Union’s executive, pledged in her annual state of the union address to work to guarantee “seamless” access for Ukraine to the bloc’s massive single market to help its economy recover from the war. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceThese Cities Have the Most Millionair

  • Steph Curry reveals how many years he'd like to keep playing in NBA

    After leading the Warriors to their fourth championship in eight years, Steph Curry reveals how long he'd like to keep playing.

  • Oil demand set to stop growing in Q4 as slowdown bites

    Growth in global oil demand is set to grind to a halt in the fourth quarter of this year as an economic slowdown deepens, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday, but said it would resume strongly in 2023. The IEA cut its forecast for demand growth this year by 110,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 2 million bpd while keeping its 2023 growth forecast of 2.1 million bpd. Rich countries in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) accounted for most of the rise in demand this year, while countries outside the group especially China will underpin growth next year provided Beijing relaxes its COVID curbs.

  • NH primary 2022: Bolduc, Morse in close GOP Senate race. Leavitt wins House nomination.

    Retired Army Brig. Gen. Donald Bolduc is battling New Hampshire state Senate President Chuck Morse for GOP nomination for U.S. Senate.

  • Trump intended to stay in White House despite 2020 loss, new book alleges

    Trump intended to stay in White House despite 2020 loss, new book alleges

  • 'Ukraine is key factor' - Armenia-Azerbaijan expert

    STORY: At least 49 Armenian soldiers and an undisclosed number of Azeris were killed on Tuesday (September 13) in the deadliest fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia since a 2020 war, prompting Russian President Vladimir Putin to call for calm. "Since February, we also have been seeing the collapse of Russia's reputation as a security patron and a provider of security in the region," Broers said. "That has created a window of opportunity for Azerbaijan, recalling that the outcome of the second war in 2020 left unfinished business."Armenia and Azerbaijan each blamed the other for the renewed fighting which began overnight at several points along their border, raising fears of another major conflict in the region while Russia's military is tied up in Ukraine.Reuters was unable to immediately verify battlefield accounts from either side.Russia has peacekeeping troops in the Azeri-Armenian conflict zone as guarantor of an agreement that ended a six-week war over the disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh two years ago.Azerbaijan, which is politically and culturally linked to Turkey, made significant territorial gains in 2020, reclaiming land it had lost to ethnic Armenians in an earlier war over Nagorno-Karabakh 30 years before.Azerbaijani media reported that a ceasefire agreement had been broken almost immediately after being enforced early on Tuesday.Both Russia and the United States, at loggerheads over the Ukraine war, called on Baku and Yerevan to observe restraint.

  • Russia shrugs off retreat in northeast Ukraine as Putin focuses on economy

    LONDON (Reuters) -Faced with one of its worst defeats in nearly seven months of war in Ukraine, the Kremlin insisted on Monday it would achieve its military goals and President Vladimir Putin maintained an air of business as usual as he chaired a meeting on the economy. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to answer directly, when asked by a reporter if Putin still had confidence in his military leadership after Ukraine's lightning counteroffensive in the northeast of the country. Soon afterwards, Putin was shown on state television chairing a meeting on the economy at which he made no reference to the rout and said Russia was holding up well in the face of Western sanctions.

  • Trump’s Lawyers Reveal That Garland’s DOJ Has Backed Them Into a Legal Corner

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThe latest response filed by former President Donald Trump’s lawyers in the special master dispute before Judge Aileen Cannon smacks of an extremism and desperation perhaps born of having been maneuvered into a legal corner by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s Justice Department.Instead of filing a concise counter to the DOJ’s carefully tailored ask of Judge Cannon to partially stay her own order just enough to allow investigators acces

  • DOJ points out that Trump's legal filings don't align with his public statements about the Mar-a-Lago records

    Trump raised "questions about the classification status of the records" but didn't "provide any evidence" that they had been declassified, DOJ said.

  • Video appears to show Donald Trump making unannounced visit to Washington DC. Still unclear what he's doing back in DC.

    Former President Donald Trump is currently undergoing a DOJ investigation into his mishandling of top secret classified materials found at Mar-a-Lago, his resort in Florida, which was searched by the FBI on August 8th. In the FBI raid, extremely top secret documents were found, some related to nuclear weapons, causing grave concern among the international security community. Recently, a Trump appointed Judge, Judge Aileen Cannon, granted Trump a special master which blocked the DOJ from using the documents seized during the raid until a special master was able to review them.

  • Medvedev so terrified by security guarantees for Ukraine that hes talking about an apocalypse

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - TUESDAY, 13 SEPTEMBER 2022, 19:09 Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has called the recommendations of the Kyiv Security Compact for the strategic partnership of Ukraine and the guarantor states "a prologue to WWIII".

  • Top oversight Democrat demands that Trump officially certify that he's turned over all sensitive documents taken from the White House

    House oversight chair Carolyn Maloney says Trump has squandered any benefit of doubt and must now attest that he's returned all classified materials.

  • Donald Trump potentially snubbed for the Queen's funeral after the Bidens receive two invites

    Joe and Jill Biden have received individual invites to the Queen's funeral — meaning they can't invite a US delegation that may have included Trump.

  • Trump’s Lawyers Contradict Trump’s Claim That Mar-a-Lago Docs Were Declassified

    The ex-president’s legal team argued on Monday that the classification status of documents seized by the Justice Department should be “determined later”

  • Former federal prosecutor says Barr fired him because investigations threatened Trump’s reelection chances

    Former federal prosecutor Geoffrey Berman has accused former Attorney General William Barr of firing him from his post because his department’s investigations at the time threatened Trump’s 2020 reelection chances. During an appearance on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show,” on Monday, Berman, who was the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, told…