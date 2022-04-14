German Greens name new minister after 1st Cabinet departure

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Olaf Scholz
    Olaf Scholz
    German politician and 9th Federal Chancellor of Germany
  • Lisa Paus
    German politician

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's Green party on Thursday named a financial policy expert as the country's new minister for families and women, replacing a fellow party member who resigned just four months after Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government took office.

Lisa Paus, 53, will replace Anne Spiegel, who announced her resignation on Monday after it emerged that she departed on a long family vacation shortly after devastating floods last year that left over 100 people dead in the state where she was then a senior official.

That left the Greens scrambling to find a replacement who would maintain both the Cabinet's gender parity — excluding the chancellor, it has an equal number of men and women — and the balance between left-wingers and centrists in the party's own ministerial team. The Greens are the second-biggest party in Scholz’s three-party governing coalition.

Paus, a lawmaker on the Greens' left wing, said that “we live in one of the richest countries on this planet, and nevertheless child poverty, poverty in old age and social inequality in Germany are an everyday, significant, terrible and growing problem.”

She said she would work to change that and also focus on “structural discrimination against women.”

Recommended Stories

  • Big bank profits decline as deal-making, mortgages slow

    Four big banks reported noticeable declines in their first-quarter profits Thursday, as the volatile markets and war in Ukraine caused deal-making to dry up while a slowdown in the housing market meant fewer people sought mortgages. The results from Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo were similar to the results out of JPMorgan Chase, which on Wednesday reported a double-digit decline in profits. At Goldman Sachs, profits fell 43% to $3.63 billion.

  • Floods in South Africa's Durban area kill more than 300

    Heavy rains and flooding have killed at least 306 people in South Africa's eastern KwaZulu-Natal province, including the city of Durban, and more rainstorms are forecast in the coming days. The damage to Durban and the surrounding eThekwini metropolitan area is estimated at $52 million, eThekwini Mayor Mxolosi Kaunda said Thursday. At least 18 students and one teacher from various schools have died in the floods, Education Minister Angie Motshekga said.

  • Stranded seafarers escape Ukraine, others trapped - ILO, sources

    A portion of the estimated 1,000 seafarers trapped in Ukraine have escaped, the International Labour Organization and industry officials told Reuters, voicing concern for those remaining trapped onboard ships or unaccounted for. Several foreign cargo ships have been struck by crossfire in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24. U.N. agencies have called for urgent action https://www.ilo.org/global/about-the-ilo/newsroom/news/WCMS_841806/lang--en/index.htm to protect some 1,000 seafarers from at least 20 countries, including in the besieged city of Mariupol that has been under bombardment for weeks.

  • Former Russian lawmaker fighting for Ukraine says he thinks Putin's days are numbered because 'no dictator can survive after losing the war'

    Ilya Ponomarev, a former member of the Russian parliament, was the only one to vote against annexing Crimea in 2014.

  • Trump Brags About Relationship To Putin As Fox News Shows Body Bags In Ukraine

    "I knew Putin very well. Almost as well as I know you, Sean," the former president told Sean Hannity.

  • Psaki: It’s ‘Nice’ of Texas to Send Busloads of Illegal Immigrants to D.C.

    Jen Psaki on Wednesday said it is “nice” of the state of Texas to bus illegal immigrants from the border to Washington, D.C., hours after the first bus out of Texas arrived.

  • Noam Chomsky, 93, issues warning: 'We're approaching the most dangerous point in human history'

    With the ongoing climate crisis and the looming possibility of nuclear war, Noam Chomsky, 93, often hailed as one of the world’s most important intellectuals alive, warns that “we’re approaching the most dangerous point in human history.” In a recent interview with The New Statesman, he recalled feeling terrified while “listening to Hitler’s speeches on the radio” at the age of 6 and writing about the 1939 fall of Barcelona at the age of 10. It is now, however, that Chomsky says we are “facing the prospect of destruction” of human life on Earth.

  • Lonely Putin Is Losing Control of His Own Spiraling Minions

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyAfter a series of embarrassing setbacks in trying to capture Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, over the past 40-odd days, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ultimately decided to have his forces retreat, and regroup to go after eastern Ukraine. But his cronies can’t seem to get the picture straight.Putin loyalist Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of the Chechen Republic—also known as Putin’s “foot soldier”—said on his Telegram account this week that

  • Putin nemesis Bill Browder reveals the 'real money' funding Kremlin's war

    A trillion dollars: That’s how much money legendary investor Bill Browder believes Vladimir Putin and Russian oligarchs have stolen from the Russian people since the fall of the Soviet Union.

  • George Will dismisses Palin; quips senators shouldn’t be able to run for president

    Longtime political columnist and commentator George Will quipped that former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin is “ready to be 1/435th of the House of Representatives,” adding that if she won election to the House it “doesn’t really matter much.” Will made the remarks in response to a question from NewsNation host Ashleigh Banfield on Tuesday during…

  • The internet says a bird pooped on Joe Biden in Iowa. Here's what really happened.

    Something fell on President Joe Biden while he visited an ethanol plant in Menlo, Iowa, on Tuesday. Was it bird poop?

  • Over 700 Fox News viewers were paid to watch CNN for a month and the results are illuminating

    The viewers participated in a political study to determine whether the conservative network engaged in “partisan coverage filtering”.

  • Russia's loss of its Black Sea flagship Moskva is a 'massive blow,' and maybe also 'poetic justice'

    Russia's loss of its Black Sea flagship Moskva is a 'massive blow,' and maybe also 'poetic justice'

  • GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn Gets Schooled On U.S. Geography After Border Wall Plea

    The Tennessee Republican appeared confused about the location of her home state while alluding to former President Donald Trump's now-defunct project.

  • Kim gives North Korea's most famous newscaster a luxury home

    Ri Chun Hi, North Korea’s most famous state TV anchor, has announced major events for decades, including nuclear and missile tests and the death of a leader, with an instantly identifiable, passionate voice. The anchor, dubbed the “pink lady” abroad for her bright traditional Korean attire, became the topic of official North Korean media herself Thursday after leader Kim Jong Un gave her a luxurious residence and asked her to continue to serve as the voice of his ruling Workers’ Party. Experts say Kim is providing special treatment to elite North Koreans to boost their loyalty as he grapples with the pandemic, a troubled economy and a stalemate in nuclear diplomacy with the United States.

  • CNN anchor breaks down while reporting on death of Ukrainian child

    CNN anchor Brianna Keilar broke down in tears Thursday morning while reporting on the deaths of civilians in Ukraine amid Russia’s bloody invasion of the country, which has now stretched more than a month. The Ukrainain government says nearly 200 children have been killed during Russia’s invasion, Keilar reported, noting that figure is likely a…

  • Michael Cohen blows off subpoena from Donald Trump's lawyers: 'I ignored it'

    Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's fixer-turned-critic, rarely misses a chance to rail against the former president. But he's dodging his old boss' lawyers, who want to grill him about a violent 2015 Trump Tower protest.

  • Senior US military officer was not captured by Russian forces in Ukraine

    As Russian strikes pounded the besieged port city of Mariupol in Ukraine, Facebook posts shared in various languages claimed US General Roger L. Cloutier was captured by Russian forces there. However, NATO said the rumour was "completely false" and that Cloutier, who leads NATO's Allied Land Command, had not been to Ukraine since July 2021. Cloutier was in Turkey when the false claims about his whereabouts circulated online."There are rumours that Major General Roger L. Cloutier Jr, commander of

  • More than $7 billion of assets suspected of belonging to Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich were just frozen by the Government of Jersey

    The amount could represent over half of the billionaire's $13.9 billion fortune, which previously tumbled following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Ukraine secret service says it has arrested top Putin ally

    President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had earlier published a photo of a tired-looking and handcuffed Medvedchuk, who says Putin is godfather to his daughter. In February, Kyiv said Medvedchuk, the leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, had escaped from house arrest. Last year authorities opened a treason case against Medvedchuk, who denies wrongdoing.