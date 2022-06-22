German Gorillas grocery app seeks big retail partners to boost profit

·2 min read

DUBLIN (Reuters) -German grocery delivery app Gorillas, which announced job cuts last month, is looking to collaborate with large retailers and may also use private-brand products to try to secure group-level profitability within 12 months, its chairman said on Wednesday.

The Berlin-based startup, founded in 2020, said last month it would lay off 300 people as it changes its focus from rapid expansion to turning a profit after the boost from COVID-19 lockdowns fizzled out.

"We realised that okay, we need to adapt, course correct and we have to do it fast, so there were really tough decisions and now the whole focus is actually going towards profitability," Ugur Samut, co-founder and chairman told the Consumer Goods Forum's Global Summit conference.

"Now 65% of the customers are profitable, 25% of the warehouses are profitable and we believe we will be operation profitable in three months and group profitable in 12 months," he said.

Samut said it would be difficult to use technology to boost profitability at its warehouses, which tend to be around 200-300 square meters. "It's hard to automate technology to that small a warehouse," he said.

Other options include collaboration with larger retailers, the "Tescos and Alibabas ... of this world," to combine their buying power and higher margins with Gorillas' technology and logistics.

"When you do that actually the business becomes more sustainable, financially more sustainable," Samut said.

Senior executives from Tesco and Alibaba and other major retailers were also attending the conference, which Samut said was not the kind he normally attends.

Private-label goods also have the potential to help increase profitability and margins but Gorillas might favour working with partners as "we are not that experienced in product creation," he said.

Gorillas has yet to feel the impact of accelerating inflation on sales, but it is likely to become an issue for some higher-priced products, Samut said.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries and Padraic Halpin; Editing by Barbara Lewis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Capital City Bank (CCBG) Moves 5.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

    Capital City Bank (CCBG) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

  • Strength Seen in Northfield (NFBK): Can Its 5.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?

    Northfield (NFBK) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might not help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

  • What is Your ‘Personal Inflation Rate’?

    You’re probably well aware that inflation is running near 9%, but depending on how you spend, your own personal rate could be much lower – or higher.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights W.W. Grainger, SiteOne Landscape Supply, MSC Industrial Direct and ScanSource

    W.W. Grainger, SiteOne Landscape Supply, MSC Industrial Direct and ScanSource have been highlighted in this Industrial Outlook article.

  • Carlsberg CFO to step down

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Carlsberg on Wednesday announced the departure of Chief Financial Officer Heine Dalsgaard, who had a leading role in a major cost-cutting programme to stem its losses in Russia. Shares in the world's third-biggest brewer fell 2.2% at 0945 GMT, underperforming Copenhagen's benchmark index which fell 1.4%. "This is disappointing for Carlsberg, as CFO Dalsgaard has been instrumental in driving efficiencies in the past years," Kepler analyst Richard Withagen said in a research note.

  • Fire Triggers Hong Kong’s Biggest Blackout in Recent Memory

    (Bloomberg) -- A fire in northern Hong Kong left more than 160,000 homes without power, resulting in the city’s largest blackout in recent memory. Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter Deal and TrumpHigh-voltage ca

  • Sri Lanka Sued by Bondholder in US After Historic Default

    (Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka was sued in the US by a bondholder after the South Asian nation defaulted on its debt for the first time in history while struggling to stop an economic meltdown.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Ris

  • Cardano delays upgrade; Shib and Doge make gains

    Dogecoin and Shiba Inu make gains as Elon Musks tweets support. Meanwhile, Vauld joins other crypto exchanges in axing staff.

  • Revlon (REV) Stock Jumps 62.5%: Will It Continue to Soar?

    Revlon (REV) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

  • Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2022 to 2025

    Strong fundamentals and historical precedent suggest Cardano should stage a ferocious comeback when global economic conditions improve.

  • Old is gold: sky-high cost of ageing ships sounds inflation SOS

    Shipping companies are transforming rust buckets into gold mines in a modern-day alchemy that could fuel already rampant inflation for years to come. The disruption to world trade caused by pandemic lockdowns and a shortage of new cargo vessels has pushed freight rates for ageing container ships to record highs. Cashing in on the boom, shipping firms are locking in long-term leases lasting three to four years, which means consumers could carry on paying the price for the surge in costs until hundreds of new ships on order come into service.

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast – Bear Market Rally From a Major Support Level

    The S&P 500 has had a major bounce during the trading session on Tuesday, as traders came back from the Juneteenth holiday. However, this is nothing more than a bear market rally.

  • Chinese Developer Accepts Wheat, Garlic as Payment to Woo Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- As China’s property slump persists, one developer is trying to entice farmers to buy homes by accepting their crops as payment. Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapStocks Gain After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Yields Up: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarMusk, Roubini and Goldman Warn of Rising US Recession RiskCentral China

  • ‘Crypto has had ups before, and it has had downs before’: Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin is philosophical about the crash

    “The down periods are certainly challenging, though they are also often the periods where the most meaningful projects get nurtured and built,” Vitalik Buterin, creator of Ethereum, told Fortune.

  • Gas prices are falling nationwide. Will California drivers see some relief?

    The price of regular gas dipped under $5 across the nation for the first time in nine weeks. What will that mean for California drivers?

  • Gas prices: How to save at the pump, according to an expert

    As gas prices soar to record highs, here are some tips to save at the pump.

  • Target CEO says Biden's gas tax holiday would only 'fuel the demand' without fixing any of the supply problems

    "It's time to fundamentally change the supply and demand curves for fuel and transportation," the retail executive told the Economic Club of New York.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue the Uptrend

    Crude oil markets have rallied a bit during the trading session on Tuesday as we have seen a continuation of the longer-term uptrend.

  • Gas prices are headed to $6 by Labor Day – here are the main reasons why

    President Biden’s recent letter to refiners to complain of high gasoline prices is the only positive action he can take on behalf of consumers. Here’s why: shrinking U.S. refining capacity even as oil (CL) output recovers from COVID-19 pandemic lows, and a well-known shift in European demand away from Russia has cut into U.S. stockpiles more deeply than many realize. The first big policy shift occurred in 1973 – the year Biden joined the Senate — when President Nixon removed President Eisenhower’s oil import quota to fight inflation.

  • With sky-high gas prices, dealers suddenly have more of these types of vehicles to sell

    Yes, there's low inventory all around, but dealers ended May with a relatively more stock of full-size SUVs, full-size pickups and high-end luxury cars.