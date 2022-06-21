German groceries app Gorillas poised for job cuts in Spain

BERLIN (Reuters) - German grocery delivery app Gorillas is considering jobs cuts in Spain and has asked its workers to elect representatives for the process, the Berlin company said on Tuesday.

Customers in the four Spanish cities where Gorillas operates - Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia and Alicante - will continue to be served for the time being, the company said in response to a Reuters request for comment.

The start-up, which was founded in 2020, currently employs several hundred people in Spain, where its local competitors include Getir and Glovo.

Last month, Gorillas said it would lay off 300 people, cutting its administrative staff in half, as it seeks to become profitable after growing rapidly during the COVID-19 pandemic. [L5N2XG1NK]

The company also announced that it would look into selling its businesses in Belgium, Denmark, Italy and Spain. Only in Spain were redundancies being examined, Gorillas said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Nadine Schimroszik, Writing by Rachel More; Editing by Madeline Chambers)