German health minister confident ahead of cannabis legalization vote

Karl Lauterbach, German Minister of Health, arrives to attend the German Cabinet meeting in the Federal Chancellery. Carsten Koall/dpa

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach expressed confidence that parliament would vote to partially legalize cannabis in Germany on Friday, despite doubts from some opposition politicians and members of the judiciary.

"This is an important improvement in our drug policy," Lauterbach said on Thursday. "With this law, we will achieve a significant reduction in the black market, better protection for children and young people and a safer product for older consumers."

The current policy of banning the drug had failed, Lauterbach said, as there were more and more cannabis consumers, including young people.

The legislative calls for limited legal availability of cannabis with numerous rules, regulations and restrictions.

Cultivation and possession of small quantities for personal consumption would be permitted for adults from April 1, while clubs for non-commercial cultivation will be legal from July 1.

There has been considerable criticism of the plans, including from medical associations, the judiciary and domestic politicians.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) presents a bouquet of flowers to Karl Lauterbach, German Minister of Health, on his birthday before the start of the German Cabinet meeting in the Federal Chancellery. Carsten Koall/dpa