Is German High Street Properties A/S's (CPH:GERHSP) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at German High Street Properties A/S's (CPH:GERHSP) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. What is German High Street Properties's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 35.11. That means that at current prices, buyers pay DKK35.11 for every DKK1 in trailing yearly profits.

See our latest analysis for German High Street Properties

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for German High Street Properties:

P/E of 35.11 = €17.01 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, EUR ) ÷ €0.48 (Based on the year to March 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.'

How Does German High Street Properties's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. As you can see below, German High Street Properties has a much higher P/E than the average company (11.2) in the real estate industry.

CPSE:GERHSP Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 2nd 2019 More

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that German High Street Properties shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

German High Street Properties's earnings per share fell by 69% in the last twelve months. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 8.0% per year over the last five years. This growth rate might warrant a below average P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting German High Street Properties's P/E?

Net debt totals 85% of German High Street Properties's market cap. This is enough debt that you'd have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Bottom Line On German High Street Properties's P/E Ratio

German High Street Properties trades on a P/E ratio of 35.1, which is above its market average of 17.6. With relatively high debt, and no earnings per share growth over twelve months, it's safe to say the market believes the company will improve its earnings growth in the future.