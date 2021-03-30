Germany could suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine for under 60s after nine deaths

Medical personnel prepares AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the general practice of Doctor Claudia Schramm as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Maintal, Germany, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach - KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS

Germany is set to suspend the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in people under the age of 60 over concerns it may cause potentially fatal blood clots.

A draft recommendation from the German independent vaccine commission leaked to a local newspaper on Tuesday calls for the vaccine to be limited to the over-60s following a spate of cases of the dangerous brain condition in younger people.

There have been 31 cases of cerebral sinous vein thrombosis in people who had been given the AstraZeneca vaccine in Germany, the country’s medical regulator said on Tuesday. Nine of those affected died.

Local authorities in the cities of Berlin and Munich and the region of Brandenburg did not wait for a national decision but ordered an immediate halt to the use of the jab in under-60s as a “precautionary measure”.

Those affected in Germany have ranged in age from 20 to 63, but the risk is considered to be much lower in the over-60s.

The latest move to stop use of the vaccine comes just weeks after it was cleared by the European Union following an earlier suspension in Germany and several other countries.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) found that while there may be a link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and rare cases of thrombosis, it does not raise the overall risk and its benefits still outweigh any potential side effects.

Ironically, Germany initially banned the use of the vaccine for over-65s, citing a lack of data on its effectiveness in that age group. Now the country appears to be on the verge of a complete U-turn.

Jens Spahn, the health minister, was set for talks with regional leaders on Tuesday night to decide a way forward.

“Based on the data, we have to consider limiting the vaccination with AstraZeneca to people over the age of 55 for the time being,” Karl Lauterbach, a leading German MP and health policy specialist told the Rheinische Post.

A healthcare professional shows a vial of AstraZeneca's Corona vaccine in Stuttgart, Germany, Friday, March 19, 2021. Kretschmann (B'ndnis 90/Die Gr'nen), (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP) - Marijan Murat/DPA

“So far we have assumed a risk of potentially fatal thrombosis os significantly less than 1 in 100,000. According to current knowledge, this risk seems to be slightly higher for younger people, especially women.”

In fact, Germany has administered more than 2.7m doses of the vaccine so far, meaning the recorded cases account for fewer than 1 in 87,000 of those given the jab.

The German authorities appear to have been prompted to action after a number of major hospitals broke with government policy and unilaterally suspended use of the vaccine in women under the age of 55 — women are believed to be at higher risk from the condition, and account for 29 of the 31 cases in Germany.

Hospitals suspending the use of the vaccine included Berlin’s Charite teaching hospital, where Alexei Navalny was treated following his poisoning with Novichok, and Cologne University Hospital.

Hospitals are not responsible for administering coronavirus vaccines to the general population in Germany, and the country’s roll-out has only reached the over-70s.

Medical staff are currently eligible for the vaccine as frontline workers and are generally given the jab in the hospital where they work.

But the hospitals’ move was more far-reaching in a country where public confidence in the AstraZeneca vaccine is already low.

There were dissenting voices amid the general nervousness over the vaccine. Authorities in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate and Saxony-Anhalt said they would continue to use the jab.

And Markus Söder, the popular Bavarian regional leader, called for it to be made available to anyone prepared to take it, in order to counter public reluctance.

“At some point with AstraZeneca you will have to operate with freedom and say: whoever wants it and is prepared to take it, should have the opportunity,” Mr Söder said.

“With AstraZeneca we get some new problem every day. And you can honestly feel how that’s affecting public perceptions."

Canada withdraws vaccine for all under-55s

Canadian health officials said they would stop offering the AstraZeneca vaccine to people aged under 55 and require a new analysis of the shot's benefits and risks based on age and gender.

The moves follow reports from Europe of rare but serious blood clots, bleeding and in some cases death after vaccination, mainly in young women. No such cases have been reported in Canada, with about 307,000 AstraZeneca doses administered.

"We are pausing the use of AstraZeneca vaccine to adults under 55 years of age pending further risk benefit analysis," Canada's deputy chief public health officer Howard Njoo said at a media briefing.

The National Advisory Council of Immunization (NACI), an independent expert panel, said the rate that the clotting complication happens at is not yet clear. So far, 40 per cent of people who have developed it have died, but that may fall as more cases are identified and treated early, it said.

"From what is known at this time, there is substantial uncertainty about the benefit of providing AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to adults under 55 years of age," the council in a written recommendation.

AstraZeneca said in a statement it respected NACI's decision and that it was working closely with Health Canada's assessment. The British drugmaker also reiterated that authorities in Britain, the European Union as well as the World Health Organization have found the product's benefits to significantly outweigh the risks across all adult age groups.