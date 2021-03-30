Germany could suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine for under 60s after nine deaths

Justin Huggler
Medical personnel prepares AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the general practice of Doctor Claudia Schramm as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Maintal, Germany, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach - KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS
Medical personnel prepares AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the general practice of Doctor Claudia Schramm as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Maintal, Germany, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach - KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS
Coronavirus Article Bar with counter ..
Coronavirus Article Bar with counter ..

Germany is set to suspend the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in people under the age of 60 over concerns it may cause potentially fatal blood clots.

A draft recommendation from the German independent vaccine commission leaked to a local newspaper on Tuesday calls for the vaccine to be limited to the over-60s following a spate of cases of the dangerous brain condition in younger people.

There have been 31 cases of cerebral sinous vein thrombosis in people who had been given the AstraZeneca vaccine in Germany, the country’s medical regulator said on Tuesday. Nine of those affected died.

Local authorities in the cities of Berlin and Munich and the region of Brandenburg did not wait for a national decision but ordered an immediate halt to the use of the jab in under-60s as a “precautionary measure”.

Those affected in Germany have ranged in age from 20 to 63, but the risk is considered to be much lower in the over-60s.

Europeans lose faith in safety of AstraZeneca vaccine
Europeans lose faith in safety of AstraZeneca vaccine

The latest move to stop use of the vaccine comes just weeks after it was cleared by the European Union following an earlier suspension in Germany and several other countries.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) found that while there may be a link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and rare cases of thrombosis, it does not raise the overall risk and its benefits still outweigh any potential side effects.

Ironically, Germany initially banned the use of the vaccine for over-65s, citing a lack of data on its effectiveness in that age group. Now the country appears to be on the verge of a complete U-turn.

Jens Spahn, the health minister, was set for talks with regional leaders on Tuesday night to decide a way forward.

“Based on the data, we have to consider limiting the vaccination with AstraZeneca to people over the age of 55 for the time being,” Karl Lauterbach, a leading German MP and health policy specialist told the Rheinische Post.

A healthcare professional shows a vial of AstraZeneca&#39;s Corona vaccine in Stuttgart, Germany, Friday, March 19, 2021. Kretschmann (B&#39;ndnis 90/Die Gr&#39;nen), (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP) - Marijan Murat/DPA
A healthcare professional shows a vial of AstraZeneca's Corona vaccine in Stuttgart, Germany, Friday, March 19, 2021. Kretschmann (B'ndnis 90/Die Gr'nen), (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP) - Marijan Murat/DPA

“So far we have assumed a risk of potentially fatal thrombosis os significantly less than 1 in 100,000. According to current knowledge, this risk seems to be slightly higher for younger people, especially women.”

In fact, Germany has administered more than 2.7m doses of the vaccine so far, meaning the recorded cases account for fewer than 1 in 87,000 of those given the jab.

The German authorities appear to have been prompted to action after a number of major hospitals broke with government policy and unilaterally suspended use of the vaccine in women under the age of 55 — women are believed to be at higher risk from the condition, and account for 29 of the 31 cases in Germany.

Hospitals suspending the use of the vaccine included Berlin’s Charite teaching hospital, where Alexei Navalny was treated following his poisoning with Novichok, and Cologne University Hospital.

Hospitals are not responsible for administering coronavirus vaccines to the general population in Germany, and the country’s roll-out has only reached the over-70s.

Medical staff are currently eligible for the vaccine as frontline workers and are generally given the jab in the hospital where they work.

How the Covid-19 vaccines compare
How the Covid-19 vaccines compare

But the hospitals’ move was more far-reaching in a country where public confidence in the AstraZeneca vaccine is already low.

There were dissenting voices amid the general nervousness over the vaccine. Authorities in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate and Saxony-Anhalt said they would continue to use the jab.

And Markus Söder, the popular Bavarian regional leader, called for it to be made available to anyone prepared to take it, in order to counter public reluctance.

“At some point with AstraZeneca you will have to operate with freedom and say: whoever wants it and is prepared to take it, should have the opportunity,” Mr Söder said.

“With AstraZeneca we get some new problem every day. And you can honestly feel how that’s affecting public perceptions."

Canada withdraws vaccine for all under-55s

Canadian health officials said they would stop offering the AstraZeneca vaccine to people aged under 55 and require a new analysis of the shot's benefits and risks based on age and gender.

The moves follow reports from Europe of rare but serious blood clots, bleeding and in some cases death after vaccination, mainly in young women. No such cases have been reported in Canada, with about 307,000 AstraZeneca doses administered.

"We are pausing the use of AstraZeneca vaccine to adults under 55 years of age pending further risk benefit analysis," Canada's deputy chief public health officer Howard Njoo said at a media briefing.

The National Advisory Council of Immunization (NACI), an independent expert panel, said the rate that the clotting complication happens at is not yet clear. So far, 40 per cent of people who have developed it have died, but that may fall as more cases are identified and treated early, it said.

"From what is known at this time, there is substantial uncertainty about the benefit of providing AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to adults under 55 years of age," the council in a written recommendation.

AstraZeneca said in a statement it respected NACI's decision and that it was working closely with Health Canada's assessment. The British drugmaker also reiterated that authorities in Britain, the European Union as well as the World Health Organization have found the product's benefits to significantly outweigh the risks across all adult age groups.

Recommended Stories

  • AstraZeneca shots halted in parts of Germany for under-60s

    Several health authorities in Germany announced Tuesday that they are again suspending the use of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine for residents under age 60 amid fresh reports of unusual blood clots in people who recently received the shots. Officials in Berlin, Munich and the eastern state of Brandenburg took the decision to temporarily halt vaccinations ahead of a meeting later Tuesday of representatives from Germany’s 16 states. The country’s medical regulator said it had received a total of 31 reports of rare blood clots in recent recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine by March 29.

  • BioNTech-Pfizer raise 2021 vaccine output goal to 2.5 billion doses

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -BioNTech and Pfizer will boost manufacturing capacity of their COVID-19 vaccine to 2.5 billion doses by the end of 2021, BioNTech said on Tuesday, as it projected sales of nearly 10 billion euros ($11.7 billion) from the product this year. Pfizer previously said the partners would likely produce between 2.3 billion and 2.4 billion doses in 2021. BioNTech cited its new facility in the German city of Marburg and an expansion of the pair's network of third-party manufacturers and suppliers as drivers of the larger volumes.

  • Nike's New Air Max Terrascape Plus Sneaker Releasing This Year

    Nike's remake of the Air Max Plus, slated to release in the holiday season, features recycled materials and a jumbo Swoosh. Here's what we know so far.

  • Asian countries seek vaccine supplies after India export curbs hit COVAX

    SEOUL/MANILA (Reuters) -Several Asian countries sought alternative sources for COVID-19 inoculations on Tuesday after export restrictions by manufacturer India left a World Health Organization-backed global vaccine sharing programme short of supplies. The shortage could leave poor countries further behind in inoculations, increasing the vaccine inequity, complicating global efforts to tame the coronavirus including more infectious variants, and exposing fresh pleas for a global treaty on pandemics as rather hollow. South Korea, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam are among countries to be hit by shipment delays to vaccines they have been promised under the COVAX programme, which was created mainly to ensure supplies for poorer countries.

  • Insurrection fundraiser: Capitol riot extremists, Trump supporters raise money for lawyer bills online

    Extremists in the Capitol riot Jan. 6 have bounced around sites to raise funds for legal bills, creating a game of cat-and-mouse with tech companies.

  • Texans line up for COVID vaccine as state expands eligibility to all adults

    Texas joined five other states on Monday in rolling out COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to anyone over the age of 16, "regardless of health conditions," per the New York Times.Why it matters: Texas is the biggest state to expand this eligibility for coronavirus inoculations. Some 22 million Texans can now get vaccinated against the virus, and health officials told the NYT people were lining up for a dose Monday.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe 7-day Covid positivity rate reported today is 4.96%Hospitalizations remained low & fatalities dropped to a 3 month lowAltogether Texas has 2 million vaccine shots to administer this week. Get one.Shots are highly recommended to prevent getting Covid but always voluntary— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 30, 2021 For the record: Louisiana, Oklahoma, Ohio, Kansas and North Dakota also expanded eligibility to everyone aged 16 and older on Monday.New York is due to begin its rollout for anyone over the age of 16 on April 6. Go deeper: Biden: 90% of Americans will have access to vaccine site within 5 milesMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Walsh: New Study of 1,200 Teacher Preparation Programs Shows Academic Selectivity and Diversity Can Go Hand in Hand

    The COVID crisis has put educational inequities into stark relief. With vaccines becoming more available and schools reopening, education leaders at every level face the monumental and urgent challenge of helping children overcome the instructional loss they’ve experienced over the past year. Luckily, there’s a proven resource for helping students to learn and thrive: high-quality […]

  • Police launch urgent review after exposing a woman's underwear

    Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officers detained the woman at the “Kill the Bill” demonstration in the city centre on Saturday.

  • EU says AstraZeneca under no UK obligation that would prevent EU vaccine supply

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -AstraZeneca has told the European Union that it has no legal obligations to Britain or other buyers that would prevent the full supply of COVID-19 doses under its contract with the EU, a European Commission spokeswoman said on Tuesday. Her comments at a news conference contradict statements made by British Health Minister Matt Hancock, who has repeatedly said the Anglo-Swedish firm has an exclusive deal with Britain that would justify prioritisation of supplies to the United Kingdom.

  • Steelers agree to terms with former Bears G Rashaad Coward

    Steelers Wire takes a look at the latest signing by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

  • Russell Westbrook's 16th triple-double breaks Wizards franchise record

    Russell Westbrook broke the Wizards' franchise record for triple-doubles in just 38 games.

  • How a wave of electric-car adoption could strain power grids

    Utilities are looking into "smart charging" to spread the electrical strain, but the pace of that work has been slow.

  • Chauvin didn't get up after told no Floyd pulse: prosecutor

    Jerry Blackwell, a prosecutor with the Minnesota attorney general's office, told jurors that officers who wear the Minneapolis police badge pledge to never use "unnecessary force or violence.""You will learn that on May 25, Mr. Derek Chauvin betrayed this badge when he used excessive and unreasonable force upon the body of George Floyd," Blackwell said.He displayed a still image from a bystander's cellphone video of Chauvin, who is white, with his knee on the neck of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man in handcuffs.Prosecutors played the most widely seen bystander video to jurors on Monday. Chauvin, dressed in a gray suit, a blue face mask and a blue shirt and tie, took pages of notes on a yellow legal pad as the dying moans of Floyd and the yelling of horrified onlookers filled the courtroom.Chauvin, 45, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, with his lawyers arguing that he followed his training and that the main cause of Floyd's death, which the county examiner ruled a homicide, was a drug overdose. He faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted on the most serious charge.The Minneapolis Police Department fired Chauvin and the three other officers involved the day after the arrest. Floyd's death ignited a global protest movement over police brutality against Black people.

  • Kim Kardashian Started Watching Bridgerton , and Her Reactions Are So Relatable

    What took her so long?

  • After ‘fire and fury’: How should Biden handle North Korea?

    Attempts to thwart North Korea's nuclear ambitions by the past three presidents have largely been a failure. Can Biden do anything to reduce Pyongyang's arsenal?

  • Capitol riot suspect allegedly wore a shirt that said, 'I was there, Washington, DC, January 6, 2021' when the FBI arrested him

    Garret Miller is one of more than 380 people charged in connection with the January 6 riots. He was indicted on 12 counts.

  • George Floyd trial: Television cameras offer world a front row seat for opening arguments in former officer's case

    Television cameras will offer the world a front-row seat to opening arguments in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer accused of killing George Floyd, on Monday. Mr Floyd's death in Minneapolis last May, after being pinned to the ground by Mr Chauvin, a white officer, during an arrest, touched off a global movement against racism and police brutality. Mr Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter and third-degree murder and the trial is expected to be one of the most closely-watched in US history. He could face up to 40 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charge. Read more: What you need to know about the trial of former officer Derek Chauvin In recognition of the global interest in the case, Judge Peter Cahill has allowed the entire proceedings to be live-streamed, a first in Minnesota's history. The access has been granted to Court TV, a US channel best known for its lurid coverage of the OJ Simpson trial and other high-profile criminal cases in the 1990s.

  • New details revealed of Cuomo’s ‘VIP’ Covid list for members of his inner circle

    Preferential treatment offered to governor’s family and friendsSeven people offer new details to the Washington PostCoronavirus – live news Governor Andrew Cuomo has come under pressure to resign following allegations of sexual misconduct and over his handling of Covid figures in nursing homes. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/AFP/Getty Images New York’s beleaguered governor, Andrew Cuomo, faces further allegations that his administration provided preferential treatment to members of his inner circle after seven people with knowledge of coronavirus testing practices in the state came forward with new details of a so-called “VIP” testing program. The individuals, who spoke anonymously to the Washington Post, described several instances of preferential treatment offered to family and friends of the governor, including his brother, the TV presenter Chris Cuomo, and his brother-in-law, the fashion designer Kenneth Cole. Cuomo has come under sustained pressure to resign following several allegations of sexual misconduct. The governor has vowed to remain in his position as the state attorney general investigates. Cuomo is also under pressure over his handling of Covid figures in nursing homes. The allegations include that during the early days of the pandemic when testing was scarce in New York, health officials fast-tracked testing for those labelled “inner circles”, “specials” or “criticals” and kept a separate testing priority database for around 100 individuals at one of New York’s first Covid-19 response hubs. According to two sources who spoke to the Post, a senior state physician also tasked with coordinating testing at nursing homes was dispatched to Chris Cuomo’s house in the Hamptons on a number of occasions to conduct testing during visits that took hours. One nurse alleged that fast-track testing offered to Cole was then driven by state troopers to a testing facility in the state capital, Albany, in order to get results as quickly as possible. One of the nurses recalled staff being instructed to prepare for members of Cuomo’s inner circle arriving for testing at one state testing site. “I remember them being like, ‘They’re coming, they’re coming,’” the nurse told the Post, describing how staff announced when members of the Cuomo family arrived. “And they would say, ‘Have the state trooper ready … have it ready to go to Wadsworth.’ There was a lot of anxiety over those samples getting to the right place.” The nurse added: “They were treated like royalty. I didn’t understand why they were able to jump the line.” A spokesman for Cuomo refuted the allegations. “There was no ‘VIP’ program as the Washington Post describes – when priority was given, it was to nurses, guardsmen, state workers and other government officials central to the pandemic response and those they were in direct contact with, as well as individuals believed to have been exposed to Covid who had the capability to spread it further and impact vital operations.” A spokesperson for Cole did not respond to the allegations. A CNN spokesperson said it would not comment on employee’s medical care. The latest set of allegations follow reporting by the Albany Times-Union and the Post that first uncovered the alleged scheme.

  • Gallup: U.S. church membership dips below 50% for first time

    47% of Americans said they belong to a church, synagogue or mosque in 2020, down from 50% in 2018, according to a Gallup poll out Monday.Why it matters: It's the first time in the eight decades that Gallup has tracked the trend that a majority of Americans do not belong to a church. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The trend has dovetailed with an increasing number of people who say they are not religiously affiliated.Membership at places of worship was 73% when Gallup first measured it in 1937. It stayed near that range for six decades before starting to dip in the 21st century. Details: The trend was associated with age, as 66% of people born before 1946 said they belong to a church.That figure was 58% for baby boomers and 50% for people in Generation X. 36% of millennials said they belong to a church. Gallup said that the limited data it collected on members of Generation Z showed similar levels of church membership to millennials. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Kenyan DJs sacked after blaming woman for being pushed off building

    The DJs apologise to a woman after debating if it was her fault that she was pushed off a building.