German industrial output rises smaller-than-expected 0.7% in April

FILE PHOTO: VW car factory in Wolfsburg, Germany
·1 min read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German industrial production recovered but rose less than expected in April as pandemic restrictions and war in Ukraine disrupted supply chains, official data showed on Wednesday.

Industrial output rose by 0.7% on the month after an upwardly revised fall of 3.7% in March, the Federal Statistics Office said.

A Reuters poll had pointed to output as growing 1.0% in April.

The Economy Ministry warned that the outlook remained greatly uncertain, with war in Ukraine and higher energy and raw material prices causing shortages in industry.

"After the sharp setback in March in direct response to the outbreak of war in Ukraine, the subsequent recovery is a cautiously positive sign," said LBBW bank analyst Elmar Voelker.

Voelker said the environment remained difficult, pointing to a sharper than expected fall in industrial orders in April.

German industrial orders fell more than expected in April, the third decline in a row, driven by weakened demand and heightened uncertainty due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"Unless the situation in Ukraine escalates again, there are prospects of stabilisation over the summer. However, the extremely strained supply chains will remain an enormous challenge for the foreseeable future," Voelker said.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray; editing by Matthias Williams)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Brazil deploys army, navy in search for British journalist

    STORY: The authorities have dispatched search teams in boats and helicopters to the area, along with federal and state police support.Meanwhile, Brazilian police have opened a criminal probe and interviewed at least four witnesses believed to be among the last to have seen freelancer Phillips and his companion Pereira, a former senior official with the federal indigenous agency Funai.Pereira and Phillips, who has written for the Guardian, the Washington Post, and others, went missing on Sunday during a reporting trip in the Javari Valley.The vast region, which borders Peru and is home to the world's largest number of uncontacted indigenous people, is threatened by illegal miners, loggers, hunters, and coca-growing gangs who make the raw material for cocaine.

  • Goldman Sees 1.2% Boost to Yuan if US Drops Some China Tariffs

    (Bloomberg) -- Rolling back tariffs on Chinese goods may reduce US inflation and push the yuan up 1.2% against the dollar should Washington remove levies on all consumer products, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges C

  • Singapore trading platform recognises crypto assets of accredited investors

    Singapore-based private securities platform ADDX said it has become the first financial firm in the city-state to recognise cryptocurrency in their assessment of assets of high-net worth clients. The move underscores the growing acceptance of digital currencies among financial services firms as they seek to tap a wide array of investors. ADDX, whose backers include Singapore Exchange, said in a statement on Wednesday that it would recognise only cryptocurrencies with a higher market value and would apply discount rates when valuing these assets.

  • A Chinese Naval Base in Cambodia Signals a New Era of Competition in the Asia-Pacific Region

    A new naval facility in Cambodia is a clear sign of Beijing’s increasingly robust power projection in Asia-Pacific

  • Australian Central Bank Criticized After Surprising Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Economists and investors criticized Australia’s central bank for confusing communications after it raised interest rates by twice as much as expected, having previously signaled a preference for quarter-point moves.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges C

  • Marketmind: Safe as houses

    One of the biggest challenges for central banks is to let the air out of housing markets slowly, without precipitating a collapse of a sector that is the repository of most household wealth. From Germany to China, house prices will rise at a slower rate, economists polled by Reuters predict, with U.S. house price inflation seen at 10% in 2023, half this years's rate. On June 2, the U.S. 30-year average fixed-rate mortgage rate was 5.09%, weekly data from FreddieMac showed.

  • Stocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The push and pull between bond yields and equities continued Monday, with stock gains kept in check by a drop in Treasuries that pushed a swath of rates above 3%. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsThe S&P 5

  • India Raises Benchmark Rates for Second Straight Month to Tame ‘Steep’ Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsIndia’s central bank raised the key interest rate for a second straight mont

  • Stocks Rise Second Day, Recoup Last Week’s Losses: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks rose for a second day, climbing to session highs in the last hour of trading amid a broad-based rally. Treasuries pared gains and the dollar slipped.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsBack-to-back

  • Australia's energy woes deliver inflationary shock to RBA

    A recent spike in Australia's energy prices is threatening to keep inflation higher for longer, a major reason policymakers this week felt compelled to hike interest rates by the most in two decades and warn of a lot more to come. Among the justifications cited by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) was that rising energy prices meant inflation was now set to be higher than expected just a month ago. "The energy market has been hit by a perfect storm of rising demand, a reduction in output from coal fired base load generation plus record high coal and gas prices," says Justin Smirk, a senior economist at Westpac.

  • Japan’s Smaller Economic Slip Points to Consumer Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s economy contracted less than initially estimated at the beginning of this year, as revised figures showed consumer spending held up in the first quarter of the year even as the country suffered from its worst outbreak of the pandemic yet.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point Aft

  • Joe Manchin missed a furious call from Biden after sinking his $2 trillion spending bill on live TV and turning his phone off: report

    Biden tried to secure Sen. Joe Manchin's backing for his domestic package, but he ultimately couldn't.

  • Pernod Ricard banks on digital push to boost growth

    PARIS (Reuters) -French spirits group Pernod Ricard said on Wednesday it was banking on its portfolio of high-end brands and a growing use of data to better predict customers' habits and fine-tune pricing to accelerate sales growth over the mid-term. The world's second-biggest spirits group behind Diageo, said it would aim to deliver annual organic sales growth at the upper end of a 4-7% growth range over the mid-term. Pernod, whose brands include Martell cognac, Mumm champagne and Absolut vodka, reiterated it aimed to lift its operating profit margin by 50-60 basis points per year, provided it could deliver annual organic sales growth within the 4-7% range.

  • Starbucks sheds light on search for Howard Schultz's successor

    Schultz's third stint as Starbucks CEO began in April, following Kevin Johnson's retirement. The coffee giant is working with executive search firm Russell Reynolds Associates to find its next permanent CEO.

  • Zara-owner Inditex's quarterly profit jumps 80% on post-COVID wardrobe renewal

    MADRID (Reuters) -Fashion giant Zara's owner Inditex reported a quarterly profit on Wednesday that jumped 80% on the back of soaring sales as consumers stuck at home during the pandemic look to replenish their wardrobes. In the first quarter of 2019, before the pandemic struck, Inditex reported a profit of 734 million euros and sales of 5.93 billion euros. The ongoing recovery in Britain, Europe and the United States helped Inditex make up for part of the lost revenue in Russia after the company closed its 502 shops there in March following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Russian general killed in Ukraine after personally leading an attack, in sign that Russia is running out of colonels to do it, state journalist says

    Maj. Gen. Roman Kutuzov was killed, a Russian state-media journalist and Ukraine's military both said. Russia has not commented.

  • Nike says to end run club app in China; to offer 'localised solution'

    Nike Inc, the world's largest sportswear maker, is discontinuing its popular Nike Run Club (NRC) App in China from July, the company said on Wednesday, the latest reassessment by a U.S. brand of its offerings to the Chinese market. The U.S. sportswear brand made the announcement to its mainland China users through the app on Wednesday morning and thanked them for their support. It did not give a reason for the decision but a company spokesperson told Reuters that it planned to provide Chinese runners with an "enhanced and localised solution in the future".

  • Elon Musk Sounds The Alarm About China

    Elon Musk knows he has become the most influential chief executive officer in the world. With this new power, he now uses his Twitter account, which has more than 96.8 million followers, to share the issues that interest and concern him. For several months, the richest man in the world has been worried about a trend observed in rich countries.

  • The World Bank says most countries are headed for a recession, and warns of a possible return to 1970s ‘stagflation’

    A recession looks likely, but if inflation doesn’t go down, something even worse might be in store for the global economy.

  • Nobel laureate Paul Krugman compares the crypto craze to the housing bubble - and warns digital tokens might be worthless

    Krugman compared the hype around crypto to people refusing to believe that the US housing market could collapse, and that trillions of dollars might be lost.