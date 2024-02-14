German industrial services provider Bilfinger to up profits in 2024
German industrial services provider Bilfinger aims to become even more profitable this year with ambitious revenue targets.
In 2024, revenue is set to increase to between €4.5 billion ($4.8 billion) and €4.8 billion, the SDax-listed company said on Wednesday. At 4.9% to 5.2%, the operating result (EBITA margin) should be higher than in 2023. A savings programme should also contribute to this.
Bilfinger's recently announced takeover of parts of the industrial services provider Storck is not included in the forecast.
In 2023, revenue increased by 4% year-on-year to just under €4.49 billion. Earnings before interest, taxes and goodwill amortization rose from €75 million in the previous year to €191 million. The corresponding margin is therefore 4.3%.
The bottom line was a profit of €181 million after €28 million in the previous year. Shareholders should also benefit from this. The dividend is set to rise by 38% to €1.80.