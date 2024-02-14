German industrial services provider Bilfinger to up profits in 2024

The logo of German industrial services provider Bilfinger is displayed on a building wall at the company's headquarters. Bilfinger aims to become even more profitable this year with ambitious revenue targets. Uwe Anspach/dpa

German industrial services provider Bilfinger aims to become even more profitable this year with ambitious revenue targets.

In 2024, revenue is set to increase to between €4.5 billion ($4.8 billion) and €4.8 billion, the SDax-listed company said on Wednesday. At 4.9% to 5.2%, the operating result (EBITA margin) should be higher than in 2023. A savings programme should also contribute to this.

Bilfinger's recently announced takeover of parts of the industrial services provider Storck is not included in the forecast.

In 2023, revenue increased by 4% year-on-year to just under €4.49 billion. Earnings before interest, taxes and goodwill amortization rose from €75 million in the previous year to €191 million. The corresponding margin is therefore 4.3%.

The bottom line was a profit of €181 million after €28 million in the previous year. Shareholders should also benefit from this. The dividend is set to rise by 38% to €1.80.