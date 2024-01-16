German industry body expects low economic growth in 2024

Siegfried Russwurm, President of the Federation of German Industries (BDI), speaks at the annual press conference of the Federation of German Industries (BDI). The Federation of German Industries (BDI) is forecasting low economic growth of 0.3% for Germany in the current year. The BDI announced in Berlin on Tuesday that it expects the global economy to grow by 2.9% in 2024. Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

The Federation of German Industries (BDI) is forecasting low economic growth of 0.3% for Germany in the current year.

The BDI announced in Berlin on Tuesday that it expects the global economy to grow by 2.9% in 2024.

"Germany's economy is at a standstill. Our country is falling further behind most other major industrialized countries," BDI President Siegfried Russwurm said. "We don't see any chance of a rapid recovery in 2024."

However, in the association's view private consumption, which is being boosted by the decline in inflation, is having a growth-promoting effect.

An increase in purchasing power is also having an impact, particularly as a result of wage increases in many sectors and the increase in benefits and other state payments.

There is also hope in the prospect of gradual interest rate cuts by the central banks, although this will not have a noticeable effect on the real economy until spring 2025, the BDI said.

Lower interest rates will make loans more attractive and therefore also investments, it said.

Russwurm once again called for the Germany's Economy Ministry to finalize its power plant strategy.

The construction of planned back-up power plants has not got off the ground because business models and financing have not been clarified. Until that is resolved, Germany will remain dependent on the continued operation of coal-fired power plants - despite all ambitions to protect the climate, the BDI said.

New gas-fired power plants are to step in as a backup to cover the demand for electricity when there is no wind to drive turbines and no sunshine for solar panels.

They are initially to be fuelled with natural gas and later with climate-neutral hydrogen. However, energy companies have so far shied away from investing because the new power plants have not yet proved profitable.