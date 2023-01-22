German IRIS-T air defense system shoots down all targets during Ukraine’s first use

Ukrainian military near the IRIS-T

Vadym, an anti-aircraft missile maintenance technician working on the system, said that he had successfully intercepted all targets in range.

"The German system is really modern, powerful and effective,” he ex-plained.

“Even during its baptism of fire in October it shot down all targets, mostly cruise missiles."

He said that he first operated the Ukrainian Buk-M1 air defense system, but then he underwent training in Germany.

"Our anti-aircraft military Buk-M1 unit eliminated 10 targets, including Mi-24 helicopters and Su-30 and Su-35 aircrafts,” he said.

“At first, we were located near Chernobyl, and later we were relocated. When I was offered to undergo training in Germany, I accepted the offer without hesitation, although realizing that a huge responsibility that went with it, because the IRIS-T is one of the newest air defense systems.”

On Oct. 11, 2022, Germany transferred the first, out of four promised, IRIS-T modern air defense systems to Ukraine.

Then-German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht stated that Kyiv will receive the remaining three air defense systems in 2023.

