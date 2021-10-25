German ISIS bride sentenced to prison for role in slave child's death

The wife of an Islamic State fighter was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of the murder of a 5-year-old girl.

German-born Jennifer Wenisch, 30, was charged in a Munich court with crimes against humanity after refusing to help a 5-year-old her husband left to die in the scorching heat, the Washington Post reported. Wenisch, a convert to Islam, cooperated with her husband in leaving the girl chained outside, where the enslaved child suffered severe dehydration. The mother was forced to watch her child die from thirst as punishment for wetting the bed.

Wenisch and her husband, Taha al Jumailly, bought the girl and her mother in 2015 while living in the ISIS-controlled city of Fallujah, Iraq.

The prosecutor recommended that Wenisch receive a life sentence, which the court decided against after determining that she only had a limited amount of power to prevent the enslavement of the Yazidi girl and her mother.

The Yazidis are a Middle Eastern religious group that shares a mixed set of beliefs incorporating tenets of Islam and Christianity, according to the BBC. Yazidis face mistreatment, especially from extremist Muslims, who refer to them as "devil worshippers" due to their belief system.

In 2014, the ISIS terrorist group seized control of Yazidi hometown Sinjar, leading to the deaths of thousands of men and the capture of more than 6,000 women and young girls, many of whom were forced into sexual slavery, according to the New York Times.

Wenisch's husband is facing trial in Frankfurt and is expected to receive a ruling in November, according to the Daily Mail.

Roughly 3,000 Yazidis are still reported to be missing seven years after the capture of Sinjar. While some of them are being held as hostages by ISIS militants, many are thought to be dead.

