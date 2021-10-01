German 'kingmakers' meet on coalition, courted by would-be kings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BERLIN, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Germany's Greens and Free Democrats met on Friday for a second round of exploratory talks aimed at finding common ground on which to form a new coalition government with either the Social Democrats or conservatives, both of whom have courted them.

The Greens and Free Democrats, who are from opposite ends of the political spectrum and differ https://reut.rs/3uiuoJG on a range of issues, have moved centre stage after the Social Democrats (SPD) won Sunday's election by a narrow margin that leaves them seeking partners.

Both the centre-left SPD and Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc, which slumped to a record low result, would need the centre-right Free Democrats (FDP) and leftist Greens as partners to get a parliamentary majority for a ruling coalition.

The Greens favour a three-way tie-up with the FDP and SPD, while the FDP would prefer the two smaller parties to join forces with Merkel's conservatives in a "Jamaica" coalition - so-called as their colours match the island nation's flag.

"Jamaica has a chance," Markus Blume, general secretary of the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU), sister party to Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU), told reporters.

FDP deputy leader Johannes Vogel said policy content would be critical to how the coalition talks play out. After their meeting on Friday, the FDP and Greens both plan to speak separately with the larger SPD and CDU/CSU in the coming days.

"We are devoting ourselves to these substantive questions now, very consciously first with the Greens and then in the talks over the next few days, and then we will have to see," Vogel told broadcaster ARD.

A survey by pollster Forschungsgruppe Wahlen for broadcaster ZDF showed that 59% of respondents favoured a government alliance of SPD, Greens and FDP, with 76% saying they would like to see the Social Democrats' Olaf Scholz as the next chancellor.

Asked in an interview with Spiegel magazine whether he would become chancellor after talks with the Greens and FDP, Scholz said: "Yes", adding that the partners in such a tie-up must engage with each other in a "joint government with their ideas".

Merkel, in power since 2005, plans to step down once a new government is formed.

(Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hundreds of Iraqi protesters march in capital ahead of vote

    Hundreds of Iraqis marched in the center of Baghdad Friday to mark two years since mass anti-government protests erupted in the Iraqi capital and southern provinces calling for reform. Around 1,000 protesters took part in the event, many of them carrying photos of loved ones who were killed by security forces during the protests. The commemoration comes a week before Iraq plans to hold early elections, which had been a key demand of tens of thousands of protesters who thronged streets and public squares in October 2019 until early 2020.

  • Dismantle 'ring-fencing' rules to safeguard competitiveness, say Britain's banks

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain should consider dismantling the mandatory ring fencing of capital for retail banking introduced in the aftermath of the global financial crisis or risk harming post-Brexit competitiveness, a banking lobby group said on Friday. The requirement for banks with deposits of 25 billion pounds ($34 billion) or more to cushion their retail divisions with extra capital was a core reform after the 2007-09 financial crisis, when taxpayers injected billions to steady lenders such as Royal Bank of Scotland, now rebranded NatWest. The ring fencing rules aim to shield depositors from any blow-ups in a bank's separate trading operations.

  • EXPLAINER: Kim's sister leads N. Korea's pressure campaign

    As North Korea goes back to its pattern of pressuring South Korea to get what it wants from the United States, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un has emerged as the face of its campaign of mixing weapons demonstrations and peace offers. If long-stalled negotiations resume, U.S. and South Korean officials will likely find themselves dealing with Kim Yo Jong, whose promotion to a key government post this week formalized her status as her brother’s top foreign policy official. Amid a freeze in nuclear diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington, Kim Yo Jong shocked South Korea in June last year when she ordered the destruction of an empty, South Korean-built liaison office inside North Korea.

  • Wall Street Is Beating U.K. Banks to London IPO Mandates

    (Bloomberg) -- Home-grown companies are listing in London at the fastest pace since Brexit, but the boom has done little for Britain’s financiers.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonU.S. investment banks have sna

  • Fast-food chains close some indoor seating as U.S. cities mandate vaccine checks

    As New York, San Francisco and a few other U.S. cities and counties require restaurants to check proof of COVID-19 vaccination to dine indoors, some fast-food chains are simply shutting their seating areas altogether - a move that may dent their sales. The burger chain White Castle shut the seating sections in its more than 20 New York City locations in September, after New York City began asking customers over the age of 12 to prove they received at least one does of the vaccine in order to eat indoors. By eliminating dine-in options, restaurants are forced to rely entirely on carry-out, drive-thru and delivery orders – which are generally more profitable.

  • Zoom's stock drop likely nixed Five9 deal, say analysts

    A slump in Zoom Video Communications Inc's share price likely limited its ability to sweeten a nearly $15 billion all-stock offer for call center software firm Five9 and led to the deal's collapse, Wall Street analysts said on Friday. Five9 shareholders on Thursday voted down the sale to Zoom, denting the company's efforts to diversify its offerings as growth slows in its virtual conferencing business after a boom during the pandemic. While some analysts expected Zoom to raise its offer to address Five9 shareholder worries about the price, others said an almost 30% drop in Zoom shares since July on the back of slowing growth only dampened the prospects.

  • Donald Trump Reportedly Had Eyes for More Than Wife Melania Trump in the White House

    Donald Trump had more than his share of infidelity allegations while he was in the White House. For some people in that position, they might be on their best behavior, knowing that America was watching their every move. But for Donald, he reportedly doubled down on his bad behavior by trying to get the attention […]

  • Melania Trump Reportedly Found These Small Ways to Get Back at Donald Trump For His Affairs Coming Out

    Melania Trump has certainly put up with a lot in her marriage to Donald Trump. While she’s no shrinking violet, the former first lady found her own way to deal with her husband’s infidelities over the years — it wasn’t about lashing out publicly, it seems her actions were done behind closed doors, according to […]

  • Legal Expert: Detail In Weisselberg Indictment Could Be Bad News For Trump

    According to the New Yorker, the alleged existence of a separate ledger for Trump has caught the eye of legal insiders.

  • Rep. Jim Jordan's Question About Democrats Gets Turned Into A Punchline About Him

    Many critics on Twitter responded to the Ohio Republican's slam of Democrats in the same mocking way.

  • South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem appears to deny she's having an affair with Trump aide Corey Lewandowski

    Multiple women have accused Lewandowski, who runs a Trump political action committee, of sexual misconduct.

  • AOC's teary Iron Dome meltdown dampens her chances against Schumer

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has tarnished her chances of a potential Senate run against Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., after she was filmed crying on the House floor following a vote to give another $1 billion to Israel to restore its Iron Dome missile interception system.

  • A US Marine told a Trump rally he was 'the guy that pulled the baby over the wall' in Afghanistan. He's now under investigation, report says.

    An Aug. 19 showed a US Marine hoist a baby girl to safety over razor wire at Kabul's airport. Hunter Clark appeared to claim he was that Marine.

  • Big Myth About Donald Trump, GOP Leaders Is Busted In Blistering New Ad

    “These aren’t leaders of a political movement, they’re leaders of a cult. And they kill," progressive PAC MeidasTouch says about its #TrumpCultKills spot.

  • Smith & Wesson leaves Northeast after 150 years for Tennessee

    Smith & Wesson is moving from blue Massachusetts to red Tennessee.

  • How Jared and Ivanka Hijacked the White House’s Covid Response

    A new, inside the room account of the chaotic day Trump addressed the nation on the pandemic.

  • Secret Joe Manchin ‘Agreement’ With Chuck Schumer Leaves Democrats Scrambling

    “It’s pretty sad if you ask me,” Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii said when asked about the West Virginia senator's outline of a $1.5 trillion reconciliation bill.

  • Trump Server Mystery Produces Fresh Conflict

    WASHINGTON — The charge was narrow: John Durham, the special counsel appointed by the Trump administration to scour the Russia investigation, indicted a cybersecurity lawyer this month on a single count of lying to the FBI. But Durham used a 27-page indictment to lay out a far more expansive tale, one in which four computer scientists who were not charged in the case “exploited” their access to internet data to develop an explosive theory about cyberconnections in 2016 between Donald Trump’s com

  • Navjot Singh Sidhu: India's controversial cricketer-turned-politician

    After straddling many careers, Navjot Singh Sidhu is now the enfant terrible of Indian politics.

  • Oath Keepers Panicked That the Left Would ‘Decapitate’ Them After Failed Capitol Putsch

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyIn the weeks after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the leader of far-right group the Oath Keepers encouraged members to borrow money to hoard fuel, in advance of what the group claimed would be a Biden administration attack on the power grid. All the while, the group was making almost daily withdrawals from a crowdfunding site, totaling nearly $30,000.A leaked trove of Oath Keepers messages, uploaded by the transparency group Distributed Denial of Sec