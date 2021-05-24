Germany’s Vonovia to Buy Deutsche Wohnen for $23 Billion
(Bloomberg) -- German residential property firm Vonovia SE agreed to acquire rival Deutsche Wohnen SE for about 19 billion euros ($23 billion) in the biggest-ever takeover in European real estate.
Vonovia will offer 53.03 euros per share in cash for each Deutsche Wohnen share, including a proposed dividend, the companies said in a statement Monday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. The bid represents about an 18% premium to Deutsche Wohnen’s Friday closing price.
The deal for Deutsche Wohnen ranks as the year’s biggest European takeover, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It would reshape the country’s property industry, bringing together the two largest residential landlords with control of more than 500,000 apartment units.
German property companies have faced rising public pressure over the past few years over high prices, particularly in the nation’s capital. Deutsche Wohnen faced a brief respite after a mid-April decision by the German constitutional court to overturn a controversial rent freeze in Berlin, where the company’s apartments are located.
As part of the deal, Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen are offering the state of Berlin the option to buy “a significant number” of residential units from the companies, according to the statement.
Vonovia is planning a rights issue of as much as 8 billion euros after the completion of the transaction, expected in the second half. The companies anticipate 105 million euros in cost savings a year from the joint management of their portfolios.
The latest move marks the third time Vonovia has tried to acquire Deutsche Wohnen. A previous attempt failed in February 2016 after Vonovia couldn’t win enough support from Deutsche Wohnen investors. Deutsche Wohnen called that bid hostile and not in the best interests of shareholders.
Vonovia brought on advisers early last year to again consider the feasibility of a transaction, Bloomberg News reported at the time. In the end, it decided not to move forward with a bid.
The deal shows that Vonovia Chief Executive Officer Rolf Buch was finally able to win over his counterpart at Deutsche Wohnen, Michael Zahn, after the two clashed over price during the failed pursuit about five years ago. Buch has built Bochum-based Vonovia into a European property heavyweight through several acquisitions, including the 2019 purchase of Swedish landlord Hembla AB and a 2016 deal for Austrian developer Conwert Immobilien Invest SE.
Zahn and Deutsche Wohnen Chief Financial Officer Philip Grosse are expected to be named to Vonovia’s management board after the acquisition, the companies said.
