Germany’s Vonovia to Buy Deutsche Wohnen for $23 Billion

Eyk Henning and Aaron Kirchfeld
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- German residential property firm Vonovia SE agreed to acquire rival Deutsche Wohnen SE for about 19 billion euros ($23 billion) in the biggest-ever takeover in European real estate.

Vonovia will offer 53.03 euros per share in cash for each Deutsche Wohnen share, including a proposed dividend, the companies said in a statement Monday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. The bid represents about an 18% premium to Deutsche Wohnen’s Friday closing price.

The deal for Deutsche Wohnen ranks as the year’s biggest European takeover, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It would reshape the country’s property industry, bringing together the two largest residential landlords with control of more than 500,000 apartment units.

German property companies have faced rising public pressure over the past few years over high prices, particularly in the nation’s capital. Deutsche Wohnen faced a brief respite after a mid-April decision by the German constitutional court to overturn a controversial rent freeze in Berlin, where the company’s apartments are located.

As part of the deal, Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen are offering the state of Berlin the option to buy “a significant number” of residential units from the companies, according to the statement.

Vonovia is planning a rights issue of as much as 8 billion euros after the completion of the transaction, expected in the second half. The companies anticipate 105 million euros in cost savings a year from the joint management of their portfolios.

The latest move marks the third time Vonovia has tried to acquire Deutsche Wohnen. A previous attempt failed in February 2016 after Vonovia couldn’t win enough support from Deutsche Wohnen investors. Deutsche Wohnen called that bid hostile and not in the best interests of shareholders.

Vonovia brought on advisers early last year to again consider the feasibility of a transaction, Bloomberg News reported at the time. In the end, it decided not to move forward with a bid.

The deal shows that Vonovia Chief Executive Officer Rolf Buch was finally able to win over his counterpart at Deutsche Wohnen, Michael Zahn, after the two clashed over price during the failed pursuit about five years ago. Buch has built Bochum-based Vonovia into a European property heavyweight through several acquisitions, including the 2019 purchase of Swedish landlord Hembla AB and a 2016 deal for Austrian developer Conwert Immobilien Invest SE.

Zahn and Deutsche Wohnen Chief Financial Officer Philip Grosse are expected to be named to Vonovia’s management board after the acquisition, the companies said.

(Adds details on deal starting in the fifth paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Did You Miss JELD-WEN Holding's (NYSE:JELD) 93% Share Price Gain?

    The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But investors can boost returns by picking...

  • Dow Jones Futures Rally: Tech Stocks, Tesla Retake Key Levels As Bitcoin Surges; 2 Hot IPO Stocks Break Out

    Dow Jones futures were little changed late Monday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq reclaimed a key level in today's stock market rally, as Bitcoin surged.

  • Filipino nurses hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic

    The coronavirus pandemic brought to light the inequities of America's health care system — including access to care and underlying conditions that disproportionately affect certain communities. One particular subgroup has been suffering on the front lines: Filipino-American nurses. Filipinos make up about 4% of all registered nurses in the U.S., but accounted for 30% of COVID-19 related deaths among nurses in 2020, according to National Nurses United. The disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on Filipino-American nurses in the U.S. is no coincidence. The U.S. colonized the island after the Spanish American war in 1898, setting up nursing schools that trained Filipinos in Western medicine and English. That strategy eventually became a convenient source to fill a nursing shortage in the U.S. After World War II, when government funding to scale up wartime nursing staff declined, the U.S. was left with a shortage that was filled by an Exchange Visitor Program. The program had a dual purpose — it filled the nurse shortage and was also a propaganda strategy against rising Soviet communist influences in the region. But many of the nurses were eventually sent back to the Philippines. The U.S. once again leaned on Filipino nurses to fill shortages in the 1960s, but this time immigration reform allowed them to remain in the states. The influx was mutually beneficial for the two countries, as the U.S. was looking for cheap labor and the Philippines was looking for a way to export its labor as joblessness soared at home. Its economy also benefited as the result of many immigrants sending money home to their families. Throughout these periods, Filipino nurses were paid poorly and given some of the most strenuous jobs. It’s why they are often found in critical and long term care settings, which have been the hardest hit by the pandemic. And it’s why they were among the most affected during the pandemic. (Photo by: Basilio H. Sepe/Majority World/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) Intolerance for intolerance Lourdes Careaga, president of the Metro District of Columbia Chapter of the Philippine Nurses Association, arrived in the U.S. in the 1980s to help support her family. She was in her early 20s at the time and came to earn money to help support her 7 younger siblings in order to help them get a better education. "My story was written for me my first 20 years. My parents said, 'She has to go to college and she has to take up nursing.' That’s the only way to, as a woman, have a career and help the family out. I didn’t want to be a nurse," Careaga told Yahoo Finance. She said that by time she had arrived, the previous generation of nurses had established better advocacy networks within the community and the pay was better. Still, she said, there is still an underrepresentation of Filipino nurses in management positions. Careaga said she sees more Filipinos in middle management, but only recently have a few — largely from the younger, American-born generation — been breaking through to upper management. Careaga says she has witnessed the increase in hate crimes and bias against Asian Americans this year. She said the recent attacks are far more serious than the passive racism she experienced when she first arrived in the U.S.. She recalled once helping a white patient walk, with the help of an African-American colleague, through the hospital halls. A white surgeon commented that the trio looked like an Oreo cookie. "I was so new to the country I didn't even know what an Oreo cookie is. Lucky for him I didn't know," Careaga said. Another time, a woman at a shoe store asked multiple times if she knew the cost of a shoe Careaga was asking to try on — insinuating she wouldn't be able to afford it. She'd largely brushed off or quietly tolerated such experiences, but the attacks that have been reported in the past year have changed how she feels. "I'm getting more aware that I have to speak up and have to be more attuned to [bias] ... I think I should be a little bit intolerant," Careaga said. More from Anjalee: Moderna can't afford to share its vaccine technology, CEO says China, Russia playing 'greater-than-expected' roles in global pandemic response Biden COVID-19 adviser: Vaccine news is great, but we still have a ways to go Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance. Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube.

  • Vonovia Is Said in Talks on $23 Billion Deutsche Wohnen Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- German residential property firm Vonovia SE is in advanced talks on a potential acquisition of rival Deutsche Wohnen SE for about 19 billion euros ($23 billion) in what would be the biggest-ever takeover in European real estate, people with knowledge of the matter said.Vonovia is discussing a friendly purchase of Deutsche Wohnen for about 53 euros per share in cash including a 1 euro dividend, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The companies are prepared to address political and tenant concerns in Berlin as part of any transaction, the people said.A deal for Deutsche Wohnen, valued at 28 billion euros including debt at Friday’s close, would rank as the year’s biggest European takeover and the largest acquisition of a German company in about four years, data compiled by Bloomberg show. It would reshape the country’s property industry, bringing together the two largest residential landlords with control of more than 500,000 apartment units.While an agreement could be reached as soon as this week, there’s no certainty the negotiations will lead to a transaction, according to the people. Representatives for Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen weren’t immediately available for comment during a German public holiday.Shares of Deutsche Wohnen were up 9.7% on the Tradegate platform at 6:34 p.m. Monday in Frankfurt, giving the company a market value of about 17.6 billion euros, after earlier jumping as much as 11%. Vonovia fell as much as 1.9% on Tradegate. Both companies trade on Germany’s blue-chip Dax index.German property companies have faced rising public pressure over the past few years over high prices, particularly in the nation’s capital. A combination between Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen would enable significant cost savings and free up the firms to offer concessions to address political concerns, the people said.Deutsche Wohnen faced a brief respite after a mid-April decision by the German constitutional court to overturn a controversial rent freeze in Berlin, where the company’s apartments are located. The company had a net asset value per share of 52.50 euros at the end of March, according to its latest results.The negotiations mark the third time Vonovia has tried to acquire Deutsche Wohnen. A previous attempt failed in February 2016 after Vonovia couldn’t win enough support from Deutsche Wohnen investors. Deutsche Wohnen called that bid hostile and not in the best interests of shareholders.Vonovia brought on advisers early last year to again consider the feasibility of a transaction, Bloomberg News reported at the time. In the end, it decided not to move forward with a bid.Any combination would require alignment between Vonovia Chief Executive Officer Rolf Buch and his counterpart at Deutsche Wohnen, Michael Zahn, who clashed over price during the failed pursuit about five years ago. Buch has built Bochum-based Vonovia into a European property heavyweight through several acquisitions, including the 2019 purchase of Swedish landlord Hembla AB and a 2016 deal for Austrian developer Conwert Immobilien Invest SE.(Updates with dividend detail in second paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘They make me sick’: Jewish CNN anchor slams Marjorie Taylor Greene Holocaust comments as furore grows

    ‘Don’t you dare speak for me’ says CNN’s John Berman after Ms Greene defended her comments

  • Airbnb adds flexible trip planning options to match guests with 'best deals' as travel picks up, guests quibble with prices

    Airbnb has announced product improvements and features to allow for more flexible planning during a busy travel season.

  • Boris Johnson's former Communications Director skipped scrutiny from regulator before taking job with The Sun

    James Slack, former Communications Director to Boris Johnson, will avoid scrutiny by regulators of his post-government jobs, Insider can reveal.

  • George Floyd anniversary: Most Americans think country is racist as Floyd family set to visit White House

    Follow here for the latest developments

  • How long will Derek Chauvin get in prison and what does the George Floyd verdict mean?

    Chauvin’s maximum sentence could be 40 years for second-degree murder

  • New York City hires 200 private guards for subway in response to spike in violent crime

    Subway operator has called on mayor Bill de Blasio to contribute to the $26m cost

  • Dua Lipa responds to advertisement in New York Times attacking her for activism on Israel-Palestine

    Singer said World Values Network were “shamelessly using her name to advance their ugly campaign” on Twitter

  • Biden doubles extreme weather funding amid warnings of severe hurricane season

    President Joe Biden has announced he will double funding to address extreme weather ahead of concerns the United States will experience a severe hurricane season this year. This decision comes as Mr Biden was set to visit the headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on Monday where the president will be briefed on hurricane preparedness for the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season. Ahead of this meeting, the Biden administration announced its plans for how the federal government will address and prepare for extreme weather.

  • Kevin Spacey set for acting return in Italian film

    It will be the star's first film role since he was accused of sexual assaults, which he denies.

  • Knight? Driedger? Bob? Panthers build Game 5 goalie suspense, hold off on naming starter

    The Florida Panthers are keeping up the suspense with their goaltender decision for their must-win Game 5 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

  • 1 dead, at least a dozen others injured after shooting at 'unauthorized' concert in South Carolina, police say

    More than a dozen people were shot during a concert in South Carolina, including a 14-year-old girl who was killed, police said Sunday.

  • Three killed and 5 injured in shooting at bar in Ohio

    Ohio bar is setting mass shooting at 2 am Sunday morning local time

  • Tom Brady impressed by Phil Mickelson's PGA Championship bid: 'Just great to watch'

    Phil Mickelson holds the lead heading into the final round of the PGA Championship, and Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is among those cheering him on.

  • Bank of America Stadium to open at full capacity for all 2021 stadium events

    The Panthers were restricted to about 7% capacity for the 2020 NFL season.

  • Three years of GDPR: the biggest fines so far

    British Airways has received the largest fine issued so far under European data protection laws.

  • Baltimore moves forward with vaccination efforts, violence reduction

    Mayor Brandon Scott discusses his talk with Gov. Larry Hogan on violence reduction efforts and vaccination efforts for the city.