German leader warns against 'worldwide renaissance' for coal

1
·2 min read

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Thursday that Russia's war in Ukraine mustn't lead to a “worldwide renaissance” for coal — comments that come as Germany itself brings coal-fired power plants back online in an effort to prevent an energy crunch this winter.

In a speech to parliament, Scholz highlighted his government's efforts to counter the effects of Russia's decision to cut off gas supplies to Germany. The government has in recent months approved reactivating several coal- and oil-fired power plants, and environmental activists warn that Germany risks defaulting on its climate goals by burning more fossil fuels.

Scholz said five further plants that use lignite, a low-quality and high-emission type of coal, have gone back online in recent days “as a time-limited but necessary emergency measure.” The chancellor this week also decided to keep Germany's last three nuclear power plants, which originally were supposed to be switched off at the end of the year, running until mid-April.

“We continue to stand firmly by our climate targets,” Scholz told lawmakers.

Officials from almost 200 countries will gather next month in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, to discuss how to tackle global warming.

Scholz vowed that Germany, which is moving to expand its use of renewable energy, will pass all the major legislation needed to fulfill its climate targets by the end of this year and that the European Union will stay on course. He called for a final agreement in the coming months on the EU's proposed “Fit for 55” package to achieve the bloc's goals of cutting emissions of the gases that cause global warming by 55% over this decade.

“The Russian aggression and its consequences mustn't lead to a worldwide renaissance of coal,” the chancellor said. “We will make clear offers so that developing and emerging countries also can embark resolutely on the path toward a climate-neutral energy sector.”

“We will vigorously help the states that today already are suffering particularly from the consequences of climate change,” he added.

Germany's foreign minister said earlier this month that Berlin wants the huge economic damage resulting from global warming to be discussed at the climate talks in Egypt.

Coal accounted for 31.4% of Germany's electricity generation in this year's first half, up from 27.1% a year earlier. Around 48.5% of the country's electricity came from renewable sources, up from 43.8% the year before, while the proportions derived from nuclear power and gas declined to 6% and 11.7%, respectively.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Recommended Stories

  • Russian occupiers begin to transfer looted goods from Enerhodar

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - THURSDAY, 20 OCTOBER 2022, 09:01 Russian occupiers are beginning to transfer goods looted from the Ukrainian city of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the satellite city of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

  • Analysis-Falling demand for COVID boosters puts price hikes on the table

    With most Americans delaying or skipping new COVID-19 booster shots, analysts and investors are now predicting far fewer will be given each year, pushing the number of shots well below annual flu vaccinations. With fewer shots needed, vaccine makers including Pfizer Inc, partner BioNTech SE, rival Moderna Inc and Novavax Inc could have to hike prices as much as three times current levels if they hope to meet Wall Street revenue forecasts for the shots for 2023 and beyond, several analysts said. Last year, many on Wall Street were estimating the number of COVID-19 shots would be in line with the annual flu vaccine, which is the vaccine market leader with more than 160 million shots per year in the United States and 600 million shots globally.

  • Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) shareholders have earned a 59% CAGR over the last three years

    It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes...

  • Germany: No guarantee UN climate talks will end with a deal

    Germany's foreign minister says there's no guarantee that this year's United Nations climate talks will result in an agreement that's backed by all sides. Officials from almost 200 countries will gather next month in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, to discuss how to tackle global warming. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told a parliamentary hearing that “in these times it's not an automatic given that there will be a concluding document," German news agency dpa reported.

  • Ryan accuses Vance of 'peddling' the 'Great Replacement Theory' during Ohio debate

    Ryan accuses Vance of 'peddling' the 'Great Replacement Theory' during Ohio debate

  • Russian lawmaker urges WhatsApp ban for state employees

    A Russian lawmaker on Wednesday urged state institutions to stop using WhatsApp messenger and the industry ministry sought to promote domestically produced software as Russia tries to wean itself off Western technology. WhatsApp owner Meta Platforms Inc. was found guilty of "extremist activity" in Russia in March and later added to financial monitoring agency Rosfinmonitoring's list of "terrorists and extremists". Meta's lawyer in court has said Meta was not carrying out extremist activity and was against Russophobia.

  • Russian missile strike hits grounds in Zaporizhzhya Oblast, President’s Office says

    A Russian missile struck a specialized children's school in the village of Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhya Oblast in the morning on Oct. 20, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, President’s Office deputy chief-of-staff has reported on Telegram.

  • Kharkiv territorial defense fighters tell the story of the liberation of Kharkiv Oblast

    Dozens of units were involved in the brilliant military operation to liberate Kharkiv Oblast. Artillery and heavy equipment were followed by infantry, in particular the territorial defense brigades, which have long been actively utilized in battles. The backbone of these divisions are yesterday's entrepreneurs, IT workers, office workers, and volunteers. Behind each and every territorial defense soldier there is a story worth telling.

  • Elon Musk Tweets Then Deletes Dragon Ball Z Meme With His Pal Kanye West

    Twitter’s potential future owner Elon Musk apparently thought for a moment that it would be a grand idea to fuse the blue bird app with his pal Kanye West’s potential new social media platform Parler. So, in typical Musk form, he tweeted out a Dragon Ball Z meme featuring him and West, who is legally known as Ye. Then, after giving it some serious thought or perhaps receiving a call from his lawyers, he deleted it with no explanation.

  • Biden awards $2.8 billion to boost U.S. minerals output for EV batteries

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration said on Wednesday it is awarding $2.8 billion in grants to boost U.S. production of electric vehicle batteries and the minerals used to build them, part of a bid to wean the country off supplies from China. "By undercutting U.S. manufacturers with their unfair subsidies and trade practices, China seized a significant portion of the market," President Joe Biden said Wednesday in announcing the awards."Today we're stepping up... to take it back, not all of it, but bold goals." Albemarle Corp is among the 20 manufacturing and processing companies receiving U.S. Energy Department grants to domestically mine lithium, graphite and nickel, build the first large-scale U.S. lithium processing facility, construct facilities to build cathodes and other battery parts, and expand battery recycling.

  • Op-Ed: In China, Xi Jinping is getting an unprecedented third term. What should the world expect?

    Xi is on a long-haul quest to transform the country.

  • Ukrainians try to conserve electricity, endure water outages after Russian strikes

    Ukrainians conserved electricity and some went without running water to try to ease pressure on the grid and give engineers a chance to rebuild infrastructure destroyed by Russian strikes as Kyiv's forces advanced towards the city of Kherson. Although Ukraine is successfully prosecuting counter-offensives against Russian forces in the east and the south, it is struggling to protect power generating facilities and other utilities from Russian air and drone strikes designed to disrupt lives and demoralise people as winter approaches. The Ukrainian government on Thursday placed restrictions on electricity usage nationwide for the first time since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion following a barrage of attacks which President Volodymr Zelenskiy said had struck a third of all power plants.

  • Russians attack using cruise missiles and launch drones from Belarus: 4 missiles and 10 Shaded kamikaze drones shot down

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - WEDNESDAY, 19 OCTOBER 2022, 16:16 The defence forces of Ukraine shot down four out of six cruise missiles launched by the occupiers and a dozen kamikaze drones as of 15:30 of 19 October.

  • Is it time for the U.S. to end its alliance with Saudi Arabia?

    The sharpest opinions on the debate from around the web

  • Nigerian presidential candidate Bola Tinubu understates country's 2015 oil production

    The presidential candidate of Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, recently told a gathering of supporters that the country was producing “400,000” barrels of oil a day with global prices at their “worst” when President Muhammadu Buhari took office in May 2015. But this is false; official records and OPEC data show that Nigeria was producing more than quadruple the amount when Buhari took over from Goodluck Jonathan on May 29, 2015. Market prices were falling but also nowhere

  • Analyst acquitted of lying to FBI about role in ‘Steele dossier’ on Trump

    A jury on Tuesday acquitted on all counts a think tank analyst accused of lying to the FBI about his role in the creation of a discredited dossier about former President Donald Trump.

  • Ukraine’s Nuclear Chief Says Winter Cold Raises The Risk Of Disaster At Zaporizhzhia

    In an exclusive interview with HuffPost, the chief of Energoatom warns of difficulties ahead for Europe’s embattled largest nuclear power plant.

  • Biden says Putin’s only tool now is to ‘brutalize’ after he declares martial law in Ukrainian regions

    President Biden on Wednesday said that Vladimir Putin’s only available tool right now in his war against Ukraine is the brutalization of its citizens, in the wake of the Russian president declaring martial law in the four Ukrainian regions he recently annexed. “I think that Vladimir Putin finds himself in an incredibly difficult position. And,…

  • Antony Blinken’s visit to Silicon Valley underscores US cybersecurity concerns

    The secretary of state was meeting tech executives to discuss national security even as US public is increasingly skeptical of industry

  • Florida sees rise in flesh-eating bacteria amid Ian concerns

    Florida has seen an increase in cases of flesh-eating bacteria this year driven largely by a surge in the county hit hardest by Hurricane Ian. The state Department of Health reports that as of Friday there have been 65 cases of vibrio vulnificus infections and 11 deaths in Florida this year. In Lee County, where Ian stormed ashore last month, the health department reports 29 cases this year and four deaths.