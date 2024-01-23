German manufacturer to invest over $38M, add nearly 200 jobs in Charlotte region

A German electrical manufacturing company has chosen Iredell County for its U.S. expansion and promises to create nearly 200 jobs in the Charlotte region.

Dehn Inc. will invest more than $38.5 million and create 195 jobs from 2025 to 2029 in Iredell County, the North Carolina Economic Investment Committee said Tuesday during its regular meeting. The family-owned German electrical engineering company specializes in manufacturing of surge and lightning protection systems.

The state committee approved nearly $2 million in tax incentives for Dehn Inc. for its project in Mooresville, just north of Charlotte. Dehn Inc. is a U.S. and Caribbean subsidiary for DEHN SE, based in Bavaria, Germany. The package includes $1 million over 12 years for job creation and nearly $1 million for community college and other training.

Dehn’s Mooresville site will include a production facility, research and development divisions and training center. Dehn will manufacture and offer market-specific parts at its new U.S. location.

The average annual salary will be $66,120.

The company also will receive $900,000 in tax incentives each from the town of Mooresville and Iredell County.

Dehn’s site search started with 400 U.S. locations and was narrowed down to three. Along with Mooresville, also considered were Columbia, S.C., and Auburn, Alabama.

Factors Dehn considered included labor, workforce quality, quality of life, cost of living, infrastructure and international travel accessibility, committee officials said. There are some 200 German-owned firms operating in the Charlotte region.

The 114-year-old company has about 2,400 workers worldwide.

This is a developing story.