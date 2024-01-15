German lorry maker Daimler Truck reports modest sales growth for 2023

The Daimler AG logo can be seen on a facade of the company's headquarters. Marijan Murat/dpa

German lorry manufacturer Daimler Truck sold more vehicles last year despite difficult economic conditions, the company announced on Monday.

Sales rose by 1% in 2023 compared to the previous year, according to Daimler Truck, reaching 526,053 lorries and buses sold.

Daimler Truck saw sales rise by 4% in North America, the company's largest and most lucrative market. But sales of Mercedes Benz-branded trucks in South America and Europe fell by 5%.

In Asia, sales rose by 3%, the company reported.

Daimler Truck's relatively small bus division, meanwhile, saw sales rise by 9%.

Daimler Truck chief executive Martin Daum said on Monday that the company will present its full financial results on March 1.

"In 2023 we have again increased our sales despite a continuously challenging supply situation which prevented even higher sales. We are very confident of achieving our financial ambitions for 2023," Daum said in a company statement.

Daum said that sales of electric vehicles more than tripled in 2023 and that the company has expanded its offering to include 10 different battery powered models. The company sold 3,443 electric vehicles in 2023.

"This is the foundation for future growth and underlines our aspiration to lead the transportation of the future," Daum said.