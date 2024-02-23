German lower house passes law to partially legalize cannabis

Karl Lauterbach, German Minister of Health, attends the debate on the law on the controlled release of cannabis during a plenary session of the German Bundestag. Serhat Kocak/dpa

Germany's lower house of parliament has voted in favour of a law to partially legalize the possession and cultivation of cannabis on Friday.

The vote clears another hurdle in the coalition government's plans for limited legal availability of cannabis with numerous rules, regulations and restrictions.

A majority of 407 members of parliament voted in favour, with 226 against and four abstentions.

The law is expected to be passed by the upper house of parliament, or Bundesrat, on March 22.

Cultivation and possession of small quantities for personal consumption would be permitted for adults starting April 1, while clubs for non-commercial cultivation will be legal from July 1.

There has been considerable criticism of the plans, including from medical associations, the judiciary and domestic politicians.

