German-made Gepard systems prove to be best at shooting down drones

German-made Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft systems have shown the best results in shooting down Russian drones in terms of cost-effectiveness.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman of Ukraine's Air Force, in an interview with RBC-Ukraine

Quote: "Therefore, it is necessary to increase the number of assets that will be rational for shooting down UAVs. Today, Gepard is the best in this regard – in terms of cost-effectiveness. But it also has a limited range – 4.5 kilometres to shoot down, using ground-based projectiles. Therefore, we need more of them, both Gepard systems and their analogues."

Details: He also said that in six months of attacks on the energy facilities (from 9 September 2022 to 12 March 2023), Ukraine shot down 750 cruise missiles, while about 1,100 were launched.

Ihnat added that Russia currently has 870 of Kinzhal hypersonic missiles and both types of Iskander missiles (meaning ballistic and cruise ones), as well as Kh-22, Kalibr, Kh-101, and Kh-555 cruise missiles.

Support UP or become our patron!