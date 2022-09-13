German man convicted of murder after killing over mask rules

·1 min read

BERLIN (AP) — A German man was convicted of murder and given a life sentence on Tuesday for fatally shooting a young gas station clerk following a dispute over face masks.

The killing in the western town of Idar-Oberstein on Sept. 18 last year shocked the country. The 50-year-old defendant was convicted by a state court in Bad Kreuznach, German news agency dpa reported.

Authorities have said the man told officers he acted “out of anger” after being refused service by the 20-year-old clerk for not wearing a mask while trying to buy beer at the gas station. A requirement to wear masks in stores was among the measures in place in Germany at the time to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Police said the suspect, a German citizen named in local media as Mario N., left the gas station after the dispute but returned a half-hour later and shot the clerk in the head.

He initially fled the scene but turned himself in to police after a large-scale manhunt was launched.

The suspect was also convicted of illegal weapons possession because he didn't have a license for the gun used in the killing.

Recommended Stories

  • 'No place for extremism': Former Fort Bragg soldier accused of making racist social media posts

    Former soldier Spc. Killian Mackeithan Ryan was arrested Aug. 26. Federal prosecutors allege said he joined the military to kill Black people.

  • Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was,’ BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ Rule Billboard Global Charts

    Plus, new top 10s on the tallies for David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, Manuel Turizo and Chris Brown.

  • Taiwan's GlobalWafers sees Nov groundbreaking for $5 billion Texas plant

    Taiwan's GlobalWafers Co Ltd expects to start construction in November of its new $5 billion plant in Texas, the company's chairwoman and CEO said on Tuesday. Chairwoman and chief executive Doris Hsu told reporters in Taipei that the groundbreaking ceremony was expected to be around the end of November. The United States has been encouraging foreign tech firms to manufacture in the country, and the government has welcomed the investment by GlobalWafers.

  • New wildfires hit southwestern France amid record heat

    New wildfires raging in southwestern France have torn through over 1,000 hectares of land and forced the evacuation of residents amid record temperatures for September. Fires that began to rage Monday caused the evacuation of over 500 people in the Gironde region, as a smaller blaze burned south of Bordeaux, near Dax, where temperatures reached 39C (102F). Two Canadair aircraft specialized in firefighting — that already saw considerable work over the hot summer months in southern France — have been deployed to help, alongside helicopters and a Dash plane.

  • Rules issued for those wanting to pay respects to the queen

    People wanting to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in state at the Houses of Parliament in London need to be prepared for a long wait. The government has published guidelines for people wishing to file past the late queen's closed coffin as it lies in state at the Palace of Westminster from 5 p.m. (1600 GMT) Wednesday until 6:30 a.m. (0530 GMT) on Sept. 19. The rules were made public a day after thousands of people lined roads and bridges Sunday as a hearse carried the queen's coffin across the Scottish countryside from her beloved Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh.

  • 15 Stocks Billionaire Investors Agree It's Smart To Buy Now

    Big investors are famous for breaking rank from the S&P 500 crowd. So when you see a few agreeing on a stock, it's worth paying attention.

  • After Further Review Week 2: Texas A&M has some serious problems

    As the Aggies descend into chaos, Jimbo Fisher has some problems to solve on offense.

  • Austin police warn community about recent 'jugging incidents'

    The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help identifying the suspects in another case of jugging.

  • Herschel Walker Is the Saddest Senate Candidate I’ve Ever Seen

    Todd Kirkland/Getty ImagesThe Republican U.S. Senate candidate from Georgia, Herschel Walker, last week sent out what might be the saddest tweet in the history of American politics. It’s emblematic of a campaign that is among the saddest in recent political history.While criticizing ⁦his opponent, incumbent Democratic Sen. Rafael Warnock, for “calling law enforcement ‘thugs and bullies,’” Walker tweeted that he “was proud to serve the blue as an Honorary Agent and Special Deputy Sheriff of Cobb

  • 'First class passengers are not immune': Woman sentenced to four months in prison and must pay over $9,000 to American Airlines after 'unruly and intimidating' behavior on diverted flight

    "There is a line between boorish behavior on an airplane and criminal activity, and the defendant clearly crossed it," US Attorney Gary Restaino said.

  • Woman whose rape DNA led to her arrest sues San Francisco

    A rape victim whose DNA from her sexual assault case was used by San Francisco police to arrest her in an unrelated property crime on Monday filed a lawsuit against the city. During a search of a San Francisco Police Department crime lab database, the woman's DNA was tied to a burglary in late 2021. “This is government overreach of the highest order, using the most unique and personal thing we have – our genetic code – without our knowledge to try and connect us to crime,” the woman's attorney, Adante Pointer, said in a statement.

  • No delay for Trump Organization criminal tax fraud trial

    The New York judge overseeing a tax fraud case against the Trump Organization on Monday rejected any effort to delay next month's trial, acknowledging concern that former President Donald Trump's company might be trying to "stall" the criminal case. At a pre-trial hearing in a New York state court in Manhattan, Justice Juan Merchan warned against delaying tactics, even as a Trump Organization lawyer said the decision by longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg to plead guilty changed how the defense will present its case. Prosecutors charged Trump's company and Weisselberg in July 2021 with scheming to defraud, tax fraud and falsifying business records for awarding "off-the-books" perks to senior executives.

  • Michigan Man Runs Over Carjacker

    People are tired of out-of-control crime…

  • 17-year-old is shot in the head as she walks her dog, Pennsylvania cops say

    The 17-year-old and a friend had been followed after they left a convenience store, police said.

  • Judge denies hospital release for nurse in deadly Windsor Hills crash: 'She stole 6 innocent lives'

    A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge denied Nicole Linton's request to be released from jail to a psychiatric hospital.

  • Victim’s family ‘outraged’ over deal as ex-Chiefs assistant Reid pleads guilty in crash

    “The five victims of this crime are outraged the prosecuting attorney is not seeking the maximum sentence allowable by law,” said Tom Porto, the victims’ attorney.

  • Dead Oklahoma inmate was suing over 'Baby Shark' claim

    An Oklahoma County inmate found dead in his jail cell over the weekend was a plaintiff in a lawsuit against the county alleging that in 2019, he and other inmates were tortured by jail employees who forced them to repeatedly listen to the children’s song “Baby Shark" for hours. John Basco, 48, was found unresponsive in his cell early Sunday morning, Oklahoma County Detention Center officials said in a news release. Basco's death is the 14th this year at the jail, which has faced criticism over inmate deaths, escapes and other incidents.

  • Missing Sanford family finally located. Here's what they told authorities who found them.

    Authorities found Jill Sidebotham, her ex-boyfriend, Nicholas Hansen, and their daughter earlier this week and confirmed their safety.

  • U.S. charges woman over threats against judge in Trump documents case

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department has charged a Texas woman accused of making threats by phone against the federal judge in Florida who is presiding over the appointment of an independent arbiter to review documents that the FBI seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida home. In a criminal complaint filed on Sept. 6, an FBI agent said that Tiffani Shea Gish, who lives in the Houston area, left a series of threatening voicemails for U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who is based in Fort Pierce, Florida.

  • South Carolina man out on bond broke into ex's house, desecrated her child's remains: police

    Joseph Oberlies, 33, was arrested in South Carolina after allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend's house, taking a hammer to her TV and dumping her child's ashes in the trash.