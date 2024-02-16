German military loads vehicles on ship for NATO mountain drills

Vehicles of the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) and equipment are loaded on a ship in the seaport of Emden. The material is destined for the Grand North exercise in the north of Norway. According to the Bundeswehr, the loading of the equipment also marks the start of the German Quadriga exercise, with which the German armed forces are participating in the large-scale NATO maneuver Steadfast Defender. Sina Schuldt/dpa

German military logistics specialists on Friday loaded about 100 vehicles and assorted equipment for the large-scale NATO military exercise Steadfast Defender onto a transport ship destined for northern Norway.

Steadfast Defender, which will run through May, is the defence alliance's largest exercise since the Cold War.

The German hardware, which includes Hägglunds snow-mobiles, will be used to train mountain troops for combat under extreme weather conditions on NATO's northern flank. These drills will take place under the sub-maneouver known as Quadriga.

The ship carrying the vehicles left the seaport of Emden.

"Here today in Emden, the logistical support of the Armed Forces Base is making it possible for Quadriga 2024 to take part in the exercise," said Colonel Alexander Heinze, Commander of Mobile Logistics Troops of the Armed Forces Base, said.

