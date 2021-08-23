German military reports deadly firefight involving U.S. forces at Kabul Airport

An Afghan guard was killed and three others wounded in a "firefight" at Kabul's airport with "unknown attackers" that also involved German and U.S. security forces, Germany's military said Monday.

Of note: The incident happened as thousands of Afghans and foreigners seeking to leave Afghanistan were at the airport's north gate in the country's capital, per Reuters.

The statement from the German military did not say whether the guard killed at the airport was a Taliban fighter.

The U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan warned Americans on Saturday not to go to the airport "because of potential security threats."

The big picture: There have been chaotic scenes at the airport since the Taliban took control of Kabul on Aug. 15, with several people losing their lives as they sought to flee Afghanistan. Taliban fighters "beat back crowds" at the airport Sunday, Reuters notes.

President Biden said Sunday that U.S. military evacuation efforts from the country could be extended beyond the Aug. 31 troops withdrawal deadline, as he sought to address criticisms of his administration's response to the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.

The U.S. is using commercial airlines to help bring evacuees to the U.S. from "staging locations," such as Qatar and Germany, or a third country, Biden said. They won't fly into Kabul's airport.

What to watch: Biden was due to attend a virtual G7 leaders' meeting on Tuesday to discuss Afghanistan.

The Biden administration did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

