German military reports deadly firefight involving U.S. forces at Kabul Airport

Rebecca Falconer
·1 min read

An Afghan guard was killed and three others wounded in a "firefight" at Kabul's airport with "unknown attackers" that also involved German and U.S. security forces, Germany's military said Monday.

Of note: The incident happened as thousands of Afghans and foreigners seeking to leave Afghanistan were at the airport's north gate in the country's capital, per Reuters.

The big picture: There have been chaotic scenes at the airport since the Taliban took control of Kabul on Aug. 15, with several people losing their lives as they sought to flee Afghanistan. Taliban fighters "beat back crowds" at the airport Sunday, Reuters notes.

What to watch: Biden was due to attend a virtual G7 leaders' meeting on Tuesday to discuss Afghanistan.

  • The Biden administration did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

