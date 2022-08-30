German Minister Says Gas Aid Must Not Be Paid to ‘Freeloaders’

(Bloomberg) -- German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said compensation for gas suppliers forced to pay higher prices due to Russia squeezing deliveries will not be paid to “freeloading” companies that don’t need it to stay afloat.

The government is imposing a levy on gas consumption from Oct. 1 to help fund the compensation, and Habeck said the measure is essential to spread the burden of soaring prices and ensure secure energy supplies in Europe’s biggest economy. However, he acknowledged that changes are needed to the mechanism initially agreed.

“What we of course don’t need is that freeloaders making good profits get the aid,” Habeck said Tuesday in an interview with Deutschlandfunk radio. Further tweaks could be needed in the future, depending on market developments, he added.

Habeck said last week he’s looking at restricting suppliers able to benefit from the levy just to those that really need the assistance following a public backlash over soaring profits at some energy firms.

Resolving the problems with the levy and Europe’s wider energy crisis will be high on the agenda when Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Habeck and the rest of the cabinet meet for a two-day retreat in Meseberg north of Berlin starting later on Tuesday.

“We are working on it and we’ll fix this problem,” Habeck said. One option could be to prevent any company that receives the aid from paying out dividends, he said.

“The gas levy is not something we can be happy about but it’s a necessary measure to spread the burden of high prices being paid to replace Russian gas in the fairest way possible,” Habeck said. “We are dealing with a situation in Germany that we have never had before.”

