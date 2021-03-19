Lockdown extension looms in Germany as COVID case numbers rise

  • Closed shop is seen in Cologne
  • German Health Minister Jens Spahn holds a COVID-19 news conference in Berlin
1 / 2

Lockdown extension looms in Germany as COVID case numbers rise

Closed shop is seen in Cologne
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BERLIN (Reuters) - German health minister Jens Spahn on Friday dampened hopes that further coronavirus restrictions will be lifted soon, saying rising infections could mean that curbs to slow the spread of the virus may have to be re-imposed.

"The rising case numbers may mean that we cannot take further opening steps in the weeks to come. On the contrary, we may even have to take steps backwards," Spahn told a weekly news conference.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is due to meet with leaders of Germany's 16 federal states on Monday to discuss whether to extend a lockdown that has been in place since mid-December.

Earlier this month, the group had laid out plans for a gradual re-opening of the economy, and many shops have since been opened for appointment-only shopping.

But coronavirus infections numbers have been on the rise in recent weeks. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 17,482 to 2,629,750, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday. The reported death toll rose by 226 to 74,358.

The number of infections per 100,000 people over seven days rose to 96, up from 72 a week ago and from 65 on March 4, when Merkel and the state premiers laid out their re-opening plan.

Lars Schaade, vice-president of the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases, on Friday urged people not to travel over the Easter holiday period as case numbers were rising exponentially.

There was a risk that Germany could be in a similar situation by Easter as it was in at Christmas, he said.

The 7-day incidence reached a high near 200 in late December, soon after Germany went from a "lockdown lite" that started in early November, during which schools and stores were open, to a full shutdown.

The incidence rate decreased following the shutdown but is back at 96 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people, according to RKI data.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Recommended Stories

  • Brazil struggles with lack of ICU doctors as pandemic worsens

    As Brazil's coronavirus outbreak spirals out of control, the country is facing a dangerous new shortage, threatening to drive fatalities even higher: a lack of staff in intensive care units. Some medical professionals are burned out after months of grueling, soul-sapping work. "Intensive care doctors are a commodity in short supply," César Eduardo Fernandes, the president of the Brazilian Medical Association (AMB) told Reuters on Wednesday.

  • AstraZeneca vaccine 'is safe and effective' declares EMA

    The European Medicines Agency has said that the AstraZeneca vaccine should continue to be used, paving the way for a slew of EU nations to reboot their faltering rollout of the Oxford University jab. France, Germany, Italy, Spain and 13 other EU countries suspended the use of AstraZeneca, amid fears over blood clots linked to the jab, pending an investigation by the bloc’s medicines watchdog. They said that the ban, imposed against World Health Organisation and European Medicines Agency (EMA) advice and despite the EU having vaccinated just 12 percent of its population, was a temporary precaution. Emer Cooke, the EMA executive director, said: "This is a safe and effective vaccine, its benefits in protecting people from Covid-19 with the associated risks of death and hospitalisation outweigh the possible risks. "The committee also concluded that the vaccine is not associated with an increase in the overall risk of thromboembolic events or blood clots." She added, "We have vaccines that are safe and effective that can help prevent death and hospitalisation. We need to use those vaccines."

  • Sabine Schmitz Dead At 51

    The Queen of the Nurburgring has gone to the great track in the sky…

  • Stevens, Tatum give their takes on what ailed Boston vs. Cavs, more generally

    The Celtics -- and much of the NBA -- are struggling to remain consistent.

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stocks Continue to be Thrown Around by Bonds

    The S&P 500 was a bit choppy during the trading session on Thursday, as the bond market continues to cause major headaches for equities traders.

  • Atlanta shooter could face the death penalty

    Robert Aaron Long has been charged with eight counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault

  • After gambling France could dodge new COVID lockdown, Macron forced to back down

    French President Emmanuel Macron met with top officials on Jan. 29 and revealed a surprise: despite the urgings of some senior ministers and independent scientists, he would try to steer the country out of the pandemic without locking it down again. His gamble was that if France could avoid a third large-scale lockdown, he could give the economy a chance to recover from a deep slowdown that, some in his circle felt, could soon replace the virus as the biggest challenge of his presidency. But the tactic is beginning to unravel, with intensive care units in some parts of France on the verge of overflowing with COVID-19 patients, coronavirus cases surging and his government announcing a new round of tougher restrictions on Thursday.

  • Kate Hudson shares moving tribute as her 'pa' Kurt Russell turns 70

    Hudson shared her "love letter" to Russell on Instagram.

  • Myanmar junta chokes information flow as protests intensify

    Authorities in Myanmar arrested a spokesman for ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s political party as they intensify efforts to choke off the spread of information about growing protests against last month’s military takeover. The independent Assistance Association for Political Prisoners reported that as of Thursday, it had verified 224 killings linked to the coup’s aftermath, more than half of them in Yangon, the biggest city. Kyi Toe, a spokesman for the National League for Democracy, was arrested Thursday, according to a Facebook post by Phyo Zeya Thaw, an elected lawmaker from his party.

  • The Backstory: In Georgia, murders, misogyny and racism intertwined tragically

    "While people were debating what this guy's motives were, what defines a hate crime, my community was weeping. It was breaking us."

  • Hungary to start easing curbs once another 1 million vaccinated: PM

    Hungary can start the first stage of easing coronavirus restrictions once a further one million citizens have been vaccinated, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday. "There is a good chance (we) will have a (restrictions) free summer," Orban told public radio, adding that hospitals were managing to cope with a record wave of infections. Orban said the daily tally of coronavirus-related deaths stood at a record 213, with more than 10,000 people in hospital.

  • No reason for France to reject AstraZeneca vaccine - government spokesman

    There is no reason for France to reject the AstraZeneca/Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Friday. France is due to resume use of the vaccine on Friday, a day after the European Union's drug watchdog said it was convinced that the shot's benefits outweighed any risks. More than a dozen nations including France had suspended its use following an investigation into reports of blood disorders.

  • UK government borrowing hits February record as virus impact continues

    The government borrowed £19.1bn last month, the highest figure for February since records began.

  • Valerie Bertinelli posts old family photos with Eddie Van Halen to mark son’s 30th birthday

    A "ridiculously proud" Bertinelli celebrated Wolfgang's milestone birthday with family memories featuring her late ex-husband and Wolfgang's dad, Eddie Van Halen.

  • Battle over the Equality Act highlights the agonising pace of progress for LGBT+ Americans

    Bill to ban discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, and sexual identity would need 60 votes to pass the Senate

  • Biden Says Vladimir Putin Is a ‘Killer’ Who Is Devoid of a Human Soul

    ABC NewsYou can’t accuse President Joe Biden of holding back on what he truly thinks of Vladimir Putin. In pretty extraordinarily frank comments to ABC News, Biden described Putin as a “killer” devoid of a human soul.Biden sat down for an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, who asked: “So, you know Vladimir Putin. You think he’s a killer?” Without hesitation, the president replied, “Mmm hmm, I do.”The president described a tense phone call he had with Putin in January in which Biden warned him that he will “pay a price” for his attempts to interfere in U.S. democracy. Biden’s comments were broadcast a day after the U.S. chief intelligence office released an unclassified report accusing Putin of orchestrating efforts to wreck Biden’s election campaign.EXCLUSIVE: Pres. Biden told @GStephanopoulos that he agreed Russian President Vladimir Putin is a "killer" and will "pay a price" for interfering in U.S. elections. https://t.co/rIe2ms8sSv pic.twitter.com/VtAGCvF9hp— Good Morning America (@GMA) March 17, 2021 Biden recalled: “We had a long talk, he and I, when we... I know him relatively well. And the conversation started off, I said, ‘I know you and you know me. If I establish this occurred, then be prepared.’”The president also confirmed that, some years ago, he was alone with Putin in his office and he brought up the topic of Putin’s lack of a human soul. “I said, ‘I looked in your eyes and I don’t think you have a soul,’ and he looked back and said, ‘We understand each other.’ The most important thing of dealing with foreign leaders... is just know the other guy.”Biden didn’t elaborate when asked how he’s going to punish Putin for his election meddling, only telling Stephanopoulos, “You’ll see.”Elsewhere in the interview, Biden also responded to the growing criticism from both Democrats and Republicans about how he’s handling a surge in the number of people trying to cross the southern U.S. border.Stephanopoulos asked the president, “Do you have to say quite clearly, ‘Don’t come’?” Biden responded, “Yes, I can say quite clearly: Don’t come over... Don’t leave your town or city or community.”Biden also dismissed the often-repeated Republican accusation that more people are trying to immigrate into the U.S. since he became president because of his less strict immigration policies. “The idea that Joe Biden said, ‘Come,’ because I heard the other day that they're coming because they know I’m a nice guy... Here’s the deal, they’re not.”Finally, at the end of the interview, Biden addressed the recent controversy over his dog Major, who was sent home to Delaware after an unfortunate incident involving a member of White House security staff.“Look, Major was a rescue pup,” said Biden. “Major did not bite someone and penetrate the skin.” Biden admitted that Major “moves to protect” him sometimes, but added, “He’s a sweet dog. Eighty-five percent of the people there love him... All he does is lick them and wag his tail.”Biden added that Major is being trained and may return to the White House at some point in the future.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Biden says his dog Major will return to the White House after biting incident

    Major, one of the US president's two dogs, left the White House after an alleged biting incident.

  • Woman who led rally ahead of Capitol insurrection hosting new major summit featuring Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Four-day event hosted by woman who peddled conspiracies about the 2020 race will focus in part on ‘election integrity’

  • India coronavirus: Can its vaccine producers meet demand?

    India is a big player in vaccine production - but companies are warning of supply problems.

  • Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, and the Squad have made their mark in Congress — just not with actual lawmaking, study finds

    Analysis: Being an effective member of Congress entails much more than just the sausage-making of writing laws, writes US political correspondent Griffin Connolly