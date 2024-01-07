German minister urges end to cycle of violence before Israel trip

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called on Sunday for an end to the cycle of violence in the Middle East ahead of her fourth visit to the region since the October 7 attacks mounted from the Gaza Strip.

"Terrorism must end, people's humanitarian need must end, the region must emerge from the eternal cycle of violence," she said before leaving for Israel, where she is due to meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Foreign Minister Israel Katz.

While Israel had the right to defend itself against terrorism, civilians had to be better protected during military operations, she said. Baerbock called for a substantial increase in humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip to combat hunger, disease and the cold.

Talks in Jerusalem are to focus on efforts to free hostages being held by the Palestinian Islamist Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip, the humanitarian conditions for the population there and on moves towards a two-state solution once the current war ends.

Gaza should not be permitted to pose a threat to Israel in the future, Hamas should lay down its arms and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia in Lebanon and Houthis in Yemen had to end their dangerous activities, she said.

Both sides would be able to live in peace only if "each sees the suffering of the other," she said.