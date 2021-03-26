German mother of 11 kids fights virus with discipline, love

  • Katja Heimann, her husband and their eleven children sit around a table in their home in Eisemroth, central Germany, Thursday, March 25, 2021. One year into the coronavirus pandemic, Katja Heimann is still trying to keep her spirits up - despite several lockdowns and months of teaching seven of her children in home schooling. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
  • Katja Heimann, her husband and their eleven children sit on a sofa in their home in Eisemroth, central Germany, Thursday, March 25, 2021. One year into the coronavirus pandemic, Katja Heimann is still trying to keep her spirits up - despite several lockdowns and months of teaching seven of her children in home schooling. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
  • Katja Heimann, her husband and their eleven children sit around a table in their home in Eisemroth, central Germany, Thursday, March 25, 2021. One year into the coronavirus pandemic, Katja Heimann is still trying to keep her spirits up - despite several lockdowns and months of teaching seven of her children in home schooling. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
  • Katja Heimann helps her children with studies in their home in Eisemroth, central Germany, Thursday, March 25, 2021. One year into the coronavirus pandemic, Katja Heimann is still trying to keep her spirits up - despite several lockdowns and months of teaching seven of her children in home schooling. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
  • Katja Heimann comforts her son Oskar, who suffers from a very rare gene defect, in Eisemroth, central Germany, Thursday, March 25, 2021. One year into the coronavirus pandemic, Katja Heimann is still trying to keep her spirits up - despite several lockdowns and months of teaching seven of her children in home schooling. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
  • Three year old Oskar, who suffers from a very rare gene defect, stands next to dog Bruno in Eisemroth, central Germany, Thursday, March 25, 2021. One year into the coronavirus pandemic, Katja Heimann is still trying to keep her spirits up - despite several lockdowns and months of teaching seven of her children in home schooling. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
  • 13-year-old daughter Anni walks through the family's house in Eisemroth, central Germany, Thursday, March 25, 2021. One year into the coronavirus pandemic, Katja Heimann is still trying to keep her spirits up _ despite several lockdowns and months of teaching seven of her children in home schooling. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
  • The youngest child Fritz (19 months) sits next to his sister Milena (21) at a table in their home in Eisemroth, central Germany, Thursday, March 25, 2021. One year into the coronavirus pandemic, Katja Heimann is still trying to keep her spirits up - despite several lockdowns and months of teaching seven of her children in home schooling. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
  • 13-year-old daughter Anni walks next to her Haflinger horse in Eisemroth, central Germany, Thursday, March 25, 2021. One year into the coronavirus pandemic, Katja Heimann is still trying to keep her spirits up - despite several lockdowns and months of teaching seven of her children in home schooling. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
  • 13-year-old daughter Anni, right, and her sister Leni spend time in their room in their house in Eisemroth, central Germany, Thursday, March 25, 2021. One year into the coronavirus pandemic, Katja Heimann is still trying to keep her spirits up- despite several lockdowns and months of teaching seven of her children in home schooling. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
1 / 10

APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Germany Homeschooling

Katja Heimann, her husband and their eleven children sit around a table in their home in Eisemroth, central Germany, Thursday, March 25, 2021. One year into the coronavirus pandemic, Katja Heimann is still trying to keep her spirits up - despite several lockdowns and months of teaching seven of her children in home schooling. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
KIRSTEN GRIESHABER and CHRISTOPH NOELTING
·4 min read

EISEMROTH, Germany (AP) — One year into the coronavirus pandemic, Katja Heimann, a mother of 11, is still trying to keep her spirits up — despite several lockdowns and months of homeschooling seven of her children. The secret of her success, she says: structured daily routines, patience and love.

Heimann, who lives with her husband Andre and their children in the small village of Eisemroth in central Germany, keeps a strict daily schedule to get everything done that needs to be done when you have 11 kids. That includes a lot of self-discipline: getting up at dawn, cleaning the home, doing the laundry, cooking and, in addition — since schools have been closed for most students in Germany since the end of last year — helping her children with remote learning.

Despite her perseverance the situation “has become very exhausting lately,” the 51-year-old told The Associated Press in an interview Thursday.

“The biggest challenge is to keep on going,” she added.

Like millions of families in Germany and across the globe, the Heimanns are struggling with the ongoing daily burdens of the pandemic. But where most families, at least in Germany, have to take care of one, two, three or rarely four children, the Heimanns have an entire soccer team of kids in the house.

The oldest, Milena, 22, has already moved out, but lives nearby and comes over for visits several times a week. In addition to the seven school-age children, the Heimanns also have three little ones — the youngest only 18 months — who are still in kindergarten, which has also been closed some of the time due to the virus.

“It's very noisy here and cramped," Katja Heimann said with a sigh, but also a smile. When the four high school students are participating in video conferences with their teachers, she helps her three elementary school students solve their exercises on the long wooden kitchen table.

“In the beginning of homeschooling we had only one laptop for our entire family — that didn't work out at all,” she said. Friends and neighbors quickly helped out, lending their spare devices to the family.

Husband Andre, 52, a locksmith, says he is in awe of how his wife manages to keep their family together during the pandemic.

“She takes care of the household, the homework, the cooking, the cleaning, the paperwork, everything," he says. "She's amazing.”

Of course, the Heimanns have good and bad days.

Sometimes the kids argue with each other, they get bored and don't want to do remote learning anymore but do want to hang out with their friends again — which is not allowed due to the distancing regulations.

“Of course, we have stress and we argue too,” says Andre. “But in general the situation made us get closer together."

Across the country, families are bearing the brunt of the pandemic and parents as well as children are exhausted by the ongoing school closures. While in some German states some schools have reopened carefully and for half-size attendance only, other states are still keeping many children in remote-learning-only mode.

In the beginning of the pandemic, Germany seemed to have the virus relatively well under control, but things got worse last fall, when the start of the second wave quickly filled hospitals and brought up death numbers. Since November, the country's 83 million people have been living under various lockdown measures. Restaurants, bars and many leisure facilities remain closed.

However, despite the restrictions, infection numbers in Germany have been rising again in recent weeks as the more contagious virus variant first detected in Britain has become dominant in the country.

Germany has registered more than 75,000 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic a year ago. On Thursday, the country’s disease control center reported 22,657 new confirmed daily cases, up from 17,504 a week ago.

Contracting the infection is a constant fear for the Heimanns as their 3-year-old son Oskar suffers from a rare genetic disease, has an intellectual disability and is therefore especially vulnerable.

“We have two risk patients in our family — Oskar with his genetic defect and my husband," says Katja Heimann. "So we are living in constant fear that somebody will bring home the infection.”

Despite their worries, some of the children started going back to school part-time recently and they're hoping for full-time classes again soon.

“The best thing will be when we can all go back to school every day and meet and play in groups again,” says 10-year-old Martha.

“And play soccer again which is currently canceled — which is really a stupid thing,” adds 12-year-old brother Willi.

The rest of the Heimann family also can't wait for the pandemic to be over.

“The most important thing will be when the kids can finally be kids again and enjoy their hobbies,” says father Andre. “That they are no longer bored and can go wherever they want and do what they like to do again.”

___

Grieshaber reported from Berlin.

Recommended Stories

  • Ship stuck in the Suez Canal unleashes flood of Internet jokes

    A giant ship has blocked the famous Suez Canal but opened up a torrent of memes and gifs lampooning the hapless container carrier, which has been jammed in the waterway since Tuesday. Elements of global commerce have been brought to a standstill, but no one was hurt, and the environment is so far undamaged. Images of them - dwarfed by the hull of the monster they were trying to dig out - circulated with comments on Twitter such as "these two guys and their digger are currently trying to save global trade."

  • Rome icon returns as traffic police step back onto pedestal in heart of the capital

    In a country where driving is at best erratic and at worst, positively suicidal, it may seem an unenviable occupation – directing traffic all day in one of the busiest piazzas in one of the most chaotic cities in Italy. But Stefano Venditi loves his job as a traffic policeman in Piazza Venezia, a cross-roads at the heart of Rome which lies a stone’s throw from the Colosseum, the city’s Renaissance townhall, the 2,000-year-old Roman Forum and the Trevi Fountain. “Look at my office – one of the most beautiful piazzas in the world,” he said. On one side is a palazzo which was inhabited by the mother of Napoleon Bonaparte, on another the blood-red Palazzo Venezia, from where Mussolini harangued the crowds, and on another the huge Vittoriano, a dazzling white monument dedicated to Italy’s royals.

  • Jennifer Garner's reaction to 'The Office' finale is priceless

    Jennifer Garner loves "The Office" and her reaction to the finale is hilarious

  • Los Angeles park closed after protest to save homeless camp

    A newly installed fence surrounded a popular Los Angeles park Thursday after authorities moved in to evict residents of a large homeless encampment despite protests by the people who live there and their supporters. Only a few tents and about a dozen people remained by evening along the grassy banks of Echo Park Lake, where tents had proliferated for months during the coronavirus pandemic, sparking concerns about trash, drugs and violence. “We have had a very successful housing operation that began in January,” O’Farrell told reporters earlier Thursday.

  • Police release 911 call that alerted them to naked Florida woman trapped down storm drain

    ‘There’s somebody stuck in a sewer over here,’ passerby frantically says

  • Biden hits out at Trump saying he was the only president to leave children to ‘starve to death’

    Mr Biden says his administration will not let a child starve and ‘stay on the other side’ of the border

  • QAnon targets Chinese people amid rise in anti-Asian hate crimes

    QAnon targets Chinese and Jewish in ‘rebrand’ of conspiracy movement

  • N.Korea missile launch tests Biden, alarms Japan ahead of Olympics

    North Korea launched two suspected ballistic missiles into the sea near Japan on Thursday, underscoring steady progess in its weapons programme and ramping up pressure on the new U.S. administration as it reviews North Korea policy. The apparent tests were reported by authorities in the United States, South Korea, and Japan, and coincided with the start of the Olympic torch relay in Japan. They would be the first ballistic missile tests by North Korea in nearly a year and the first reported since U.S. President Joe Biden took office in January.

  • Fox News host wildly claims Biden wears a mask to hide ‘decline’ from journalists

    ‘Maybe they just don’t want to show how badly he’s declining, I mean I can’t understand him’

  • Georgia official begged by Trump to ‘find’ votes mocks Sidney Powell: ‘Kraken cracks under pressure’

    Raffensperger said Powell ‘admitted that her effort to make millions lying to American people had no facts to begin with’

  • ‘It’s sick’: Biden blasts ‘despicable’ GOP voter suppression initiatives as ‘un-American’

    Joe Biden lit into Republicans who are working on a raft of bills to make voting more onerous for people in their states. Deciding that you’re going to end voting at five o’clock when working people are just getting off work? Citing the threat of widespread voter fraud, Republicans have offered hundreds of bills since the 2020 election to restrict voting hours, roll back early in-person and absentee voting, eliminate certain mail-in voting opportunities, and limit the number of dropboxes throughout jurisdictions for people to turn in their ballots, among many others.

  • Georgia man paid out from job with 91,515 oil-covered pennies dumped on his drive

    ‘It’s definitely not fair at all,’ says Andreas Flaten

  • North Korea fires two ballistic missiles into Sea of Japan

    Pyongyang is banned from testing such missiles, which were launched into the Sea of Japan.

  • Britney Spears asks judge to remove her father as her conservator

    The singer formally asks a judge to remove Jamie Spears from his role as her conservator.

  • Republicans who pushed lies about Trump’s defeat will now grill tech executives on election misinformation

    At least seven GOP lawmakers who helped push the former president’s conspiracy theories about the 2020 vote will soon meet with the leaders of major tech platforms on Capitol Hill

  • Exclusive: U.S. to blacklist Myanmar military companies after deadly crackdown - sources

    The United States is planning to impose sanctions on two conglomerates controlled by Myanmar's military over the generals Feb. 1 coup and a deadly crackdown, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The move by the U.S. Treasury to blacklist Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC) and Myanma Economic Holdings Ltd (MEHL) and freeze any assets they hold in the United States could come as early as Thursday, sources said. Myanmar's generals staged a takeover on the first day of parliament in February, detaining civilian leaders including Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, whose party won elections in November.

  • Study names 12 most dangerous anti-vaxxers in America

    The report demands that all 12 anti-vaxxers be de-platformed

  • Exclusive: U.S. Democratic lawmakers will introduce resolution to undo OCC's true lender rule

    U.S. Democratic Senators will introduce a resolution on Thursday aimed at undoing a Trump-era rule that defines when a bank is a "true lender," a staffer inside Senator Chris Van Hollen's office told Reuters on Thursday. The Congressional Review Act resolution to undo the measure comes after a coalition of liberal advocates called on lawmakers to do so before a fast-approaching deadline to repeal rules introduced by regulators under the previous administration that Democrats, lawyers and advocates said could encourage predatory lending. But Democrats argue it will allow predatory lenders to skirt state consumer protections and usury laws by partnering with banks whose looser federal regulations pre-empt state rules.

  • African elephants face growing risk of extinction - Red List

    African elephants living in forests and savannas are increasingly threatened with extinction, the Red List of species in trouble showed on Thursday, as conservationists called for an urgent end to poaching. The new assessments by the International Union for Conservation of Nature underscore the persistent pressures faced by the two species of elephants in Africa due to poaching for ivory and human encroachment. "We must urgently put an end to poaching and ensure that sufficient suitable habitat for both forest and savannah elephants is conserved," said Bruno Oberle, IUCN Director General.

  • ‘Designed to incite’: Tucker Carlson accused of stirring race hate by comparing Tammy Duckworth to the KKK

    Fox News host also called Barack Obama a ‘racial arsonist’