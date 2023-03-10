German national opens fire in Hamburg church, killing and wounding several

A forensic expert walks beside police outside a Jehovah’s Witness building in Hamburg, Germany Friday, March 10, 2023. Shots were fired inside the building used by Jehovah’s Witnesses in the northern German city of Hamburg on Thursday evening, with multiple people killed and wounded, police said. | Markus Schreiber, Associated Press

A German national shot more than 100 rounds in a Jehovah’s Witness hall in Hamburg, Germany, Thursday night, killing at least six people.

A 28-week unborn baby was also killed during the shooting, but the baby’s mother survived, CBS News reported. Several people were wounded and are receiving treatment at a local hospital.

No motive for the shooting has been established, but police have identified the suspect and say he was a former member of the Jehovah’s Witness congregation, per CBS News.

The shooter died by suicide once police arrived at the scene.

Hamburg Mayor Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the shooting was “a brutal act of violence,” per The Associated Press.

“Several members of a Jehovah community fell victim to a brutal act of violence last night. My thoughts are with them and their loved ones,” Scholz tweeted, per CNN.

The German Jehovah’s Witnesses group said in a statement that “our deepest sympathy goes to the families of the victims and the traumatized eyewitnesses. The local ministers are doing their best to support them in this difficult hour,” per The Washington Post.

Interior Minister Andy Grote told reporters, “Hamburg has never seen a mass shooting like this,” per CNN.