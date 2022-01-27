German national residing in Springfield gets 23 years for guns, meth trafficking

A German national in Springfield was sentenced Tuesday to 23 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute and one count of possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

In January of 2019, Springfield police officers searched Manuel Poludenyj’s home on North Pickwick Avenue in Springfield and found a bag that contained more than 47 grams of pure methamphetamine and multiple stolen weapons including a Ruger .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol with a high-capacity magazine and a stolen New England Firearms 12-gauge short-barrel shotgun, according to court documents.

Officers also found a paint can in Poludenyj’s bathroom with a false bottom. The can contained more than 90 grams of methamphetamine, 20 grams of cocaine, and nearly 2 grams of fentanyl. Additionally, Poludenyj had $625 cash in his pocket when officers searched him, according to court documents.

Poludenyj reportedly told investigators that he got the drugs and the weapons from someone else, but he refused to name his source.

According to court documents, Poludenyj told investigators, “I know you have a job to do, and you did your job. I’m breaking the law. I know that and you caught me.”

Poludenyj was initially charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute, one count of possessing firearms in the furtherance of drug trafficking, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of illegally transporting weapons.

He pleaded guilty to the top two counts of the indictment in June of 2021 and U.S. District Judge Douglas Harpool sentenced him this week to 23 years in federal prison.

According to a news release from the Western District of Missouri U.S. Attorney’s Office, Poludenyj has a criminal history that includes five felony convictions and 32 misdemeanor convictions.

According to the release, those other convictions include acts of violence toward people, including women and law enforcement officers, as well as drug-trafficking offenses. Poludenyj was also on state supervision at the time of this federal offense, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Poludenyj’s attorney could not be reached for comment by press time.

Jordan Meier covers public safety for the Springfield News-Leader. Contact her at jmeier@news-leader.com, or on Twitter @Jordan_Meier644.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: German national gets 23 years for meth trafficking