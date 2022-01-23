German navy chief resigns after suggesting Putin deserves respect

The chief of the German navy resigned Saturday after he came under fire for suggesting that Crimea would "never come back" to Ukraine and that Russian President Vladimir Putin deserved respect, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: Vice-Admiral Kay-Achim Schoenbach's resignation comes as Ukraine and the West brace for the possibility of an imminent Russian invasion after Russia positioned nearly 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border last month.

Schoenbach said during a talk at a think tank in India on Friday that what Putin "really wants is respect," adding that "giving someone respect is low cost, even no cost."

The defense ministry openly criticized Schoenbach's remarks, suggesting they did not reflect Germany's position on the matter, according to Reuters.

What they're saying: "I have asked Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht to relieve me from my duties with immediate effect," Schoenbach said in a statement, per Reuters.

"My rash remarks in India ... are increasingly putting a strain on my office," he continued. "I consider this step necessary to avert further damage to the German navy."

