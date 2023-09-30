German official says Ukraine has right to launch missiles on Russian territory

​​Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, chair of the Defence Committee at the German Bundestag, has urged the German government to give long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine because she believes that Ukraine has the right to attack targets on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Source: Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann in an interview with Funke-Mediengruppe; ​​European Pravda, with reference to Merkur

Details: Strack-Zimmermann said that the Ukrainian army can deploy Taurus missiles to severely disrupt Russian military logistics. She added it was time to recognise that Kyiv has the right to launch missiles to strike targets on the territory of Russia.

Quote: "International law also allows Ukraine to attack military targets on the territory of the Russian aggressor – regardless of where these weapons were produced and who supplied them."

Details: Strack-Zimmermann also warned German Chancellor Olaf Scholz against further delays in sending missiles to Ukraine after six months of discussions.

"Each of us has weighed everything up [to decide whether to supply Taurus missiles to Ukraine]. But delaying it would only prolong suffering," she explained.

Background:

On 25 September, Bild reported that the main challenge preventing Germany from giving long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine was the time it takes to train Ukrainian military personnel and the specialists who have to set the missile targets.

It was earlier reported that Germany was not opposed to giving Taurus missiles to Ukraine and was considering the possibility of doing so.

Though the United States and Germany are discussing the supply of ATACMS and Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine, they believe this raises a number of "sensitive issues".

