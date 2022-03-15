German official: Ukraine war will boost low-emissions tech

·2 min read

BERLIN (AP) — A senior German official predicted Tuesday that the war in Ukraine and its impact on fossil fuel prices worldwide will provide a “massive boost” for the means and measures needed to curb climate change.

Patrick Graichen, Germany's deputy energy and climate minister, said rising global prices for oil, gas and coal will accelerate the uptake of low-emission technology that simultaneously reduces countries' reliance on imports from Russia.

“The core technologies to become independent of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and to drive forward climate protection are the same,” he told reporters in Berlin.

“They are renewables, they are efficiency and electrification,” said Graichen. “These three will now get a massive boost.”

Graichen spoke at the presentation of the annual report on Germany's greenhouse gas emissions, which rose sharply in 2021 after a pandemic-induced dip the year before.

Preliminary figures show Germany released the equivalent of 762 million metric tons of heat-trapping carbon dioxide into the atmosphere last year. That's 33 millions tons, or about 4.5%, more than in 2020.

Germany failed in its efforts to cut emissions by 40% by 2020 compared with 1990 levels. The government has acknowledged that a huge effort will be required to halve emissions by 2030 and achieve ‘net zero’ by 2045.

Among the measures currently promoted by the government are the replacement of oil-or-gas furnaces for home heating with highly efficient electric heat pumps.

The head of the German Environment Agency, Dirk Messner, suggested transport sector emissions could also be sharply reduced if drivers were to limit their speeds to 100 kph (62 mph) on highways and 80 kph (50 mph) on large extra-urban roads. Germany currently has no universal speed limits on its Autobahn network, and the issue of introducing one is politically contentious.

Recommended Stories

  • COVID Finally Spins Out of Control in China as New Variant Takes Hold

    STRINGERChina appears to be losing the battle to contain COVID-19, but it’s not yet ready to admit defeat.Facing the worst national outbreak since the first wave of the pandemic, authorities have introduced lockdown restrictions in cities across the country, with production lines falling idle in the tech hub of Shenzhen and offices shuttered in the financial capital Shanghai.Under President Xi Jinping, the Chinese government has stuck to a strict zero-COVID policy since the virus emerged in Wuha

  • Russia Facing ‘Outright Defeat’ And ‘Sudden’ Collapse In Ukraine, Author Says

    Francis Fukuyama predicted a Russian defeat in Ukraine would also spell the end of Vladimir Putin's rule.

  • A look at the frightening Texas giant red-headed centipede

    Maybe you heard about the invasive species of spider, the size of a child's hand, that's expected to appear along much of the East Coast this spring.Catch up quick: Large Joro spiders — millions of them — are expected to use their webs like parachutes to travel with the wind, according to a Feb. 17 study from researchers at the University of Georgia.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Spider shmider, as we say in Central Texas.The Joro spid

  • Donald Trump’s Unswerving Loyalty To Vladimir Putin On Full Display In CNN Explainer

    Jake Tapper dismantled a MAGA Republican talking point about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • GOP senator says a war between NATO and Russia 'would end pretty quickly'

    GOP senator says a war between NATO and Russia 'would end pretty quickly'

  • The Sunken Cargo Carrier Felicity Ace Is Now a Pollution Hazard for Undersea Life

    The ship that went down with thousands of Porsches and Volkswagens is bad news for local marine organisms.

  • Fox News Host Thinks Admitting Trump Tried To Bribe Ukraine Will Own The Libs

    Spoiler alert: It didn't.

  • Ever stuck: Suez container ship’s cousin runs aground in US harbor

    The 334-metre Ever Forward ran into trouble in the Chesapeake Bay, a year to the month after its cousin blocked the canal in Egypt The container ship Ever Forward ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay off the coast near Pasadena, Maryland. Photograph: Jeffrey F Bill/AP A year to the month after the Ever Given blocked the Suez canal for a week – prompting global fascination and countless memes – the container ship’s cousin has run aground in the Chesapeake Bay. Officials are now scrambling to refloat

  • Local Newspaper Slams Rep. Madison Cawthorn: ‘North Carolina’s Gift To Crazytown’

    The "deplorable" GOP lawmaker's criticism of Ukraine's president had the Winston-Salem Journal "truly seeing red."

  • Michael Flynn Says Putin’s Ukraine Invasion Is Disrupting Bill Gates’ ‘New World Order’

    "Someone like Vladimir Putin has upset this balance of the New World Order they were trying to achieve by going into Ukraine," the former national security advisor said

  • Australian court reverses landmark climate ruling

    STORY: Young environmental activists in Australia comforted each other outside a Sydney courtroom on Tuesday as the country’s federal court overturned a landmark ruling on climate change. That ruling came last year when the country’s environmental minister approved the expansion of a coal mine in New South Wales. The court found then that the minister had a duty to consider the growing impact of climate change on Australian children’s futures when making those decisions. But the court reversed that ruling Tuesday, saying that the environmental minister couldn’t be held personally liable for the effects of global warming. One of the schoolchildren who led last year’s case, Anjali Sharma, vowed on Tuesday to continue the fight for climate justice. “The federal court today may have accepted the minister’s legal arguments over ours, but that does not change the minister’s legal, moral obligations sorry, to take action on climate change and to protect young people from the harms that it would bring. It does not change the science. It does not put out the fires or drain the flood waters.” Australia is one of the world’s largest coal exporters, and carbon emissions from burning coal at the mine would add up to an estimated 100 million tonnes. Anti-coal climate activists slammed Tuesday’s ruling, which comes in the wake of unprecedented flooding on the country's east coast. Meanwhile the environmental minister welcomed the decision- and says the government remains committed to environmental protections.

  • Maria Bartiromo Called ‘an Idiot’ for Claiming Biden Administration Sees Putin as ‘a Partner,’ ‘Not the Enemy’

    "This is nuts. Her man Trump sided with Putin over his own intelligence community," Mother Jones' David Corn says of the Fox News personality

  • AP PHOTOS: Day 18: Images capture widespread destruction

    As Russian shells hit Irpin, on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital, two Ukrainian soldiers took cover against a wall Sunday, heads down on the bare ground. In an Irpin park, a woman's body lay amid downed trees and debris. Irpin is also where Russian troops on Sunday opened fire on the car of U.S. video journalist Brent Renaud, killing him and wounding a colleague.

  • Zelensky won't address Council of Europe due to 'urgent, unforeseen circumstances'

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will not give his scheduled Monday address to the Council of Europe, citing "urgent, unforeseen circumstances."Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is expected to speak in Zelensky's place, according to a Monday tweet from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.News that Zelensky will not address the council comes on the 19th day of Russia's invasion of his country. Ukraine experienced...

  • U.K. vs. Oligarchs: 'The Gloves Are Now Off'

    LONDON — On Friday, the day after Britain blacklisted seven prominent Russian oligarchs, residents of the wealthy London borough of Kensington and Chelsea rolled a washing machine overflowing with fake pound notes in front of a multimillion-dollar town house belonging to the family of the president of Azerbaijan. It was a camera-ready stunt that made a serious point: For Britain to be successful in curbing the flood of dirty money — a phenomenon some call the “London laundromat” — it needs to go

  • Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov, a major Putin ally, claims to be personally fighting in Ukraine just outside Kyiv

    Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov responded to speculation that he had come in person to the battlefield by claiming that he was advancing on Kyiv.

  • Ukrainian soldiers yell 'God Save the Queen!' when firing UK-made missiles into Russian tanks, report says

    According to The Sunday Times, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the patriotic geasture in private calls with Boris Johnson.

  • Rooftop solar killing bill was a giant misstep | Opinion

    It is probable that the number of Florida residents installing rooftop solar will surely go down.

  • Huge unexploded bomb removed from Ukrainian flats destroyed by Russian forces

    A large unexploded device dropped by Russian forces was filmed being removed from flats in the city of Chernihiv by Ukrainian troops.

  • Letters: Ohio bill 'frighteningly similar' to new Russian law

    Bill blinds us from facing the past. ODOT 'ramps up' racism with highway project. Lawmakers behaving like Russians.