German officials probe hate speech over police killing

·1 min read

BERLIN (AP) — German investigators have found nearly 400 cases of online hate speech related to last week's killing of two police officers, a shooting apparently meant to cover up the fact the suspects had been poaching wild animals, authorities said Monday.

The 399 posts included 102 that were “criminally relevant,” and in 15 cases people responsible for them already have been tracked down, officials in the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate said.

Last Monday's early-morning shooting on a rural road in western Germany shocked the country. Two men apparently opened fire with hunting weapons after being caught with poached animals in their van, investigators have said. They were arrested hours after the attack.

“We will not accept people downright celebrating the cold-blooded killing of our two police colleagues and mocking the victims,” said the regional government's interior minister, Roger Lewentz.

Late last week, a man was arrested over a video in which a masked speaker called for people to lure police officers onto country tracks to be shot.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Search for burglar in Baltimore County

    Search for burglar in Baltimore County

  • What we know — and don’t know — about Codi Bigsby’s disappearance

    Monday marks a week since 4-year-old Codi Bigsby was officially reported missing in Hampton. In the time since, authorities have undertaken a massive search operation, scouring the Buckroe Beach neighborhood where Codi lived with his father and three siblings. The search effort has turned up no answer as to what happened to the boy or when he was last seen by someone outside his family. But ...

  • New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara arrested on battery charge after playing in Pro Bowl

    New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday in Las Vegas after an incident alleged to have taken place at a nightclub on the eve of the Pro Bowl.

  • ‘Unions benefit all of us’: new Biden plan encourages federal workers to unionize

    Taskforce sets recommendations ‘to promote my policy of support for worker power, worker organizing and collective bargaining’ Biden in Maryland last week. The federal government is the nation’s largest employer, with more than 2.1 million non-postal employees. Photograph: Bryan Dozier/Rex/Shutterstock The Biden administration set out 70 recommendations to encourage union membership in the US on Monday, including making it easier for many federal employees to join unions and eliminating barriers

  • MPD shooting of Amir Locke renews no-knock warrant debate

    The fatal shooting of Amir Locke by Minneapolis police last week has reignited the debate over no-knock warrants in Minnesota.The big picture: Locke's death during an early-morning raid on a downtown apartment building has sparked calls for reform from activists and lawmakers across the political spectrum.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What's new: On Friday, Mayor Jacob Frey announced a temporary "moratorium" on most no-knock warrants "to ensure safety

  • A muted Lunar New Year, inside and outside Olympic bubble

    China's capital city returned to work Monday after a weeklong Lunar New Year holiday that was muted by the pandemic — especially for the thousands of people inside the Winter Olympics bubble. “I really wish that we could gather outside and watch some fireworks or something but due to the pandemic, we can’t really gather and do that stuff unfortunately,” said Vincent Zhou, a Chinese-American figure skater with deep ties to Beijing. Across China, the pandemic has meant a subdued Lunar New Year for the third year in a row.

  • North Korea funds weapons with stolen crypto: UN

    North Korea is funding its weapons program with cryptocurrency stolen through cyberattacks.That's according to a leaked U.N. report seen by Reuters.It says Pyongyang has continued to develop its nuclear and ballistic missile programs during the past year and that cyberattacks have been an important source of revenue.According to the report, between 2020 and mid-2021 North Korean hackers stole more than 50 million dollars from at least three crypto currency exchanges.The monitors also cited a report last month by cybersecurity firm Chainalysis which said North Korea extracted nearly 400 million dollars worth of digital assets just last year in cyber attacks.At the same time, it said there had been a "marked acceleration" of missile testing by Pyongyang.The United States and others said on Friday that North Korea had carried out nine ballistic missile launches in January,adding it was the largest number in a single month in the history of the country's weapons program.North Korea has been subject to UN sanctions since 2006 in an effort to target funding for its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

  • It's Time To Shed Light On Black Americans' Contributions To The Coffee Industry

    Phyllis Johnson, founder of the Coffee Coalition for Racial Equity, is on a mission to tell the whole story about representation in the coffee industry.

  • Africa’s female gig workers are battling beliefs about what real work is

    Though more African women are taking advantage of the opportunities in digital platforms to find paying gigs and trade in the face of rising unemployment, they however struggle to convince society that they are working.

  • Retired police officer: 'Continuous carnage' in Columbus makes detectives' work grueling

    Retired Columbus police sergeant Stephen Walter says detectives work is far more grueling than anything you see on TV.

  • Trump, DeSantis tensions shadow this year's CPAC

    The simmering tensions between former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) are looming over the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), where both men are set to give highly anticipated speeches later this month.

  • 7 arrested in connection with 6 marijuana grow houses in Salem, Keizer

    Four of the homes were declared uninhabitable. Children were living in two of the homes.

  • Escaped Macon jail inmate now in critical condition at a local hospital

    Ha’Keem Romaire Barrett, 20, escaped from a downtown hospital Friday night. He showed up at a relative’s house Sunday morning in need of medical attention.

  • $500,000 in damages after eight towns fight Eastham house fire

    Firefighters from eight towns stop Eastham blaze that did half a million in damage to a Cable Road home.

  • NBC's Olympics opening ceremony coverage draws nearly 14 million U.S. TV viewers

    (Reuters) -NBC's coverage of the opening ceremony for the Beijing Olympic Games averaged close to 14 million U.S. television viewers, according to preliminary data provided by NBCUniversal on Saturday, about half the TV audience for the last Winter Games opening ceremony four years ago.Across all platforms, including the USA Network, NBC Sports app and Peacock streaming service, NBC's average audience reached nearly 16 million people, the company said in an email. The opening ceremony for the 2021 Tokyo Summer Games, which historically attracts a bigger audience than the Winter Games, drew 16.7 million TV viewers.

  • U.S. figure skater Vincent Zhou tests positive for Covid

    U.S. Olympic figure skater Vincent Zhou tested positive for Covid-19 at the Beijing Winter Games, jeopardizing hopes for his first Olympic medal.

  • Andrew Yang deleted a tweet saying Joe Rogan isn't racist because he works with Black people all the time

    Yang, a former Democratic presidential contender, later apologized for the tweet but said "we should have the capacity to forgive people."

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about rising fear of war

    Several of the world's top government leaders line up on Monday to walk the diplomatic tightrope that could mean the difference between war and an uneasy peace in Ukraine as Russia's menace on the border of its neighbor continues unabated. Russian President Vladimir Putin stays in the Kremlin following his diplomatic foray to get support from China over the weekend and hosts the prime meeting of the day when French counterpart Emmanuel Macron will be seeking to de-escalate tensions. Later, U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the White House to shore up Western resolve in what they see as Russian aggression.

  • Recipe: Korean flavors punch up Super Bowl pulled pork

    Pulled pork is a Super Bowl party staple for many reasons, not least because it’s a hands-off meal that can feed an entire team with little effort. Simply cut tough and chewy pork shoulder or butt into chunks and toss it into a Dutch oven with seasonings. In our book “COOKish,” which limits recipes to just six ingredients without sacrificing flavor, we make an Asian-inflected take on pulled pork with a trio of high-powered ingredients.

  • U.S. fears Russia could invade Ukraine at any time

    Russia has amassed roughly 70% of the military force it would need for a full-scale invasion near the Ukraine border. The Biden administration fears an invasion could begin at any moment, even before the end of the Olympics. Christina Ruffini has more.