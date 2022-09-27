German officials reportedly believe the crucial Nord Stream natural-gas pipelines connecting Russia to Europe were sabotaged near a Danish island

17
Kate Duffy
·3 min read
Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline
Pressure in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines dropped sharply on Monday.Sean Gallup/Getty Images

  • German officials reportedly believe the Nord Stream Russia-Europe natural-gas pipelines were sabotaged.

  • The operator of the pipelines said Tuesday they'd suffered "unprecedented" damage in a single day.

  • It's not yet known who, or what, might have caused the damage.

German officials reportedly believe the crucial Nord Stream natural-gas pipelines connecting Russia to Europe have been sabotaged.

Der Tagesspiegel, a newspaper in Germany, where the pipelines land from Russia, reported a government source as saying: "We can't imagine a scenario that isn't a targeted attack. Everything speaks against a coincidence."

Jakob Hanke Vela, a Germany-based reporter for Politico, tweeted: "Accident highly unlikely, officials in Berlin believe both pipelines have been attacked."

Die Welt, another German publication, reported that the timing of the damage suggested sabotage, and was unlikely to be an accident.

A spokesperson for Germany's economy ministry told Insider it "doesn't participate in speculation." Germany's energy regulator, the Federal Network Agency, said in an email it was in the process of clarifying the situation.

Later Tuesday, Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen said the situation was "extraordinary" and it was "difficult to imagine" the damage was accidental.

Also later Tuesday, the Kremlin said it couldn't rule out sabotage, per Reuters.

The Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipeline systems are the largest for sending natural-gas from Russia to Europe. Each system consists of two pipelines.

Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, the newer Nord Stream 2 system, which at the time was filled with natural-gas but wasn't operational, was suspended. And as the war has dragged on, Russia has gradually crimped supply through Nord Stream 1, which was fully-operational before the invasion.

"It seems extremely improbable that the leaks on two different pipelines happen at the same time," Mate usz Kubiak, energy analyst at the Warsaw-based Esper is consultancy, told Politico. "Therefore I think we should assume that it was intentional to create these leaks." Kubiak added that he didn't think it made sense for Ukraine or the West to sabotage the pipelines, per Politico.

The Danish Energy Agency said Monday it had discovered a leak in the Nord Stream 2 system near Bornholm, a Danish island in the Baltic Sea. The Swedish Maritime Authority said leaks had been detected in both Nord Steam 1 and Nord Stream 2 near Bornholm.

On Tuesday, Nord Stream AG, the operator of the pipelines, said: "The destruction that happened within one day at three lines of the Nord Stream pipeline system is unprecedented."

It added: "It's impossible now to estimate the timeframe for restoring operations of the gas shipment infrastructure."

The Danish Navy has sent an Ab salon-class frigate to site of the leaks for monitoring purposes and to warn ships to stay away, the Danish Broadcasting Corporation reported. A no-fly zone is in operation over the affected area, a German government official told Insider.

Klaus Müller, president of Germany's Federal Network Agency, wrote in a Twitter post Monday the situation was "tense" but Germany and the European Union were no longer dependent on Nord Stream 1.

Since Russia halted gas supplies to Europe in early September, no gas has flowed through Nord Stream 1, the Federal Network Agency said. It added that storage levels in Germany were rising and were around 91% at the time of writing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Farmers among Russians drafted into the military, Putin says

    Farmers are among the Russians being drafted into the military, President Vladimir Putin told a meeting with officials on Tuesday, signalling potential further risks for the 2023 crop. Russia is the world's largest wheat exporter. Autumn is a busy season for farmers as they sow winter wheat for the next year's crop and harvest soybeans and sunflower seeds.

  • Kremlin: sabotage cannot be ruled out as reason for Nord Stream damage

    The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it did not rule out sabotage as a reason behind damage to the Russia-built network of Nord Stream pipelines which sprung unexplained leaks in the Baltic Sea. The pipelines, designed to bring gas from Western Siberia's Yamal Peninsula directly to Germany, Europe's biggest economy, have been the focus of an energy war between Russia and its traditional European clients over the conflict in Ukraine. Nord Stream AG, the operator of the network, said earlier on Tuesday that three offshore lines of the Nord Stream gas pipeline system sustained "unprecedented" damage in one day.

  • Russian-occupied territory of Kherson closed for entry and exit General Staff report

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - TUESDAY, 27 SEPTEMBER 2022, 06:37 The Russian-occupied territory of Kherson Oblast has been closed for entry and exit. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 27 September Details: Over the course of the past 24 hours, Russian invaders carried out 9 missile strikes and 22 airstrikes, as well as over 90 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

  • Medvedev makes forecast about nuclear strike on Ukraine

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - TUESDAY, 27 SEPTEMBER 2022, 11:54 Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council believes that Russia can launch a nuclear strike on Ukraine with impunity, since NATO countries will not take retaliatory steps, worrying about their own security.

  • A group of young Ukrainians near the Donbas war front is making combat drones to carry bombs inscribed with messages for their Russian enemies: AFP video

    Etchings on the explosives include messages meant for Russian forces like "happy birthday' and "today is a Wednesday, man!"

  • Ukraines Armed Forces destroy Russian barge and 3 Pantsir-S1 systems

    Ukraine's Armed Forces have destroyed a Russian barge near Kherson and three Pantsir-S1 systems. Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook Quote: "The occupiers have lost another barge in Kherson Oblast and with it, the hope of establishing a connection between the banks of the Dnipro River has been lost too.

  • 'We are not afraid': Russians flee to Mongolia to evade Ukraine mobilisation

    Thousands of Russians have fled into Mongolia across its northern frontier in a bid to evade conscription to Ukraine, putting further pressure on the government in Ulaanbaatar and its efforts to distance itself from the conflict. Russians were forced to queue for hours at the border crossing at Kyakhta in the ethnic Mongol province of Buryatia, but said they had little choice after President Vladimir Putin announced a "partial mobilisation" of 300,000 soldiers aimed at repelling a counter-offensive in Russian occupied Ukraine. "My country has started partial mobilisation and I think it is negatively affecting society," said one.

  • King Charles' former staff members say that Princess Diana fans should still be able to root for Camilla, Queen Consort

    King Charles' former butler, Grant Harrold, and former royal chef Darren McGrady told Insider that Princess Diana fans should embrace Camilla.

  • Europe suspects sabotage as mystery gas leaks hit Russian pipelines

    Europe was racing on Tuesday to investigate possible sabotage behind sudden and unexplained leaks in two Russian gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea, infrastructure at the heart of an energy crisis since Russia invaded Ukraine. Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the leaks were caused by sabotage, while Denmark's prime minister and Russia, which slashed its gas deliveries to Europe after Western sanctions, said it could not be ruled out.

  • ‘Would-be robber’ left baffled when store clerk pulls his own gun, Florida cops say

    Video shows the suspect fumbled to explain his shotgun.

  • UN meeting produces sense that a 'new epoch' is arriving

    The war in Ukraine and its global fallout transfixed the meeting of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly this year. The speeches and side meetings produced no breakthroughs toward peace, but they did put the top diplomats from Russia and Ukraine in the same room for the first time in many months, however briefly. In his strongest, gloomiest speech since taking the helm of the United Nations in 2017, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres opened the six-day gathering telling leaders that the survival of humanity and the planet are at stake, and nations aren’t tackling the challenges to reverse course.

  • Ukraine Is on the Offensive But Struggling to Get More Powerful Weapons

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s military is on the offensive against Russian forces and asking for more powerful weapons to press its advantage, but so far there is no sign that allies will step up their commitments.Most Read from BloombergEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEHurricane Ian Ma

  • Putin could announce Russia is annexing parts of occupied Ukraine on Friday, UK defense chiefs warn

    Ukraine and the West say the referendums are illegitimate and will not be recognized, but Russia could still try absorb parts of Ukraine anyway.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces shoot down Iranian-made drones attacking Mykolaiv Oblast

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - TUESDAY, 27 SEPTEMBER 2022, 09:48 The anti-aircraft defence forces of the Ukrainian Navy destroyed three Iranian-made Shahed-136 suicide drones in the skies over Mykolaiv Oblast in the morning on Tuesday, 27 September.

  • Russian citizenship means Snowden 'may well be conscripted' to fight in Ukraine: State Dept

    State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Monday that U.S. whistleblower Edward Snowden "may well be conscripted to fight in Russia's war in Ukraine."

  • Tucker Carlson Suggests GOP Should Be Like Italy’s Fascist PM, Who He (Incorrectly) Says Isn’t Fascist (Video)

    It makes and doesn't make sense in context

  • Roger Stone lays out plan to invalidate 2020 election in exclusive CNN footage: 'Gonna be really nasty'

    Stone predicted GOP investigations and court battles, but the eventual outcomes were not what he was expecting.

  • Colorado Man Who Gunned Down 21-Year-Old Woman With AK-47 Over Dog Training Found Guilty

    A Colorado man has been convicted in the murder of a 21-year-old woman and the attempted murder of her then-27- year-old boyfriend, who were both shot more than two years ago while trying to encourage their dog to poop. Michael Close was found guilty of one count of first degree murder – after deliberation and one count of first degree murder – extreme indifference in the 2020 slaying of Isabella “Bella” Joy Thallas, the Denver County District Attorney announced Thursday, as well as of two count

  • New military recruits depart from St Petersburg

    STORY: A commander at the departure ceremony thanked the new recruits for turning up promptly and said he wished they would all return home after completing their mission.Thousands of men have already been drafted into the army after Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said the partial call-up would add 300,000 personnel to troops fighting in Ukraine.

  • Factbox-Nord Stream's role in Russia's gas supply to Europe

    Sweden's Maritime Authority said on Tuesday it had issued a warning of two leaks on the Russian-owned Nord Stream 1 pipeline in Swedish and Danish waters, shortly after a leak on the nearby Nord Stream 2 project was discovered. Nord Stream 1, the largest single supply route for the Russian gas to Europe, has been idle since the end of August due to a row over faulty equipment at a key compressor station in Russia. Below are further details of the importance of the pipeline in carrying Russian gas to Europe.