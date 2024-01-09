German opposition leader demands "no more hesitation" on supplying Taurus missiles to Ukraine

Friedrich Merz, Chairman of Germany's opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU), has once again called on Chancellor Olaf Scholz to put an end to the drag on the supply of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.

Source: Merz in an interview with the Rheinische Post, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The CDU chairman believes that "the hesitation to supply Taurus cruise missiles should stop" and that Scholz should finally abandon his reticence on this issue.

"This would be of great help to Ukraine," the leader of Germany's largest opposition party added.

Merz also welcomed Scholz's recent call for allies in the European Union to step up their efforts towards supporting Ukraine.

"This is a good signal. However, this should also be the case for Germany itself," the official said, explaining that if the federal government agreed to supply Ukraine with cruise missiles, "the chancellor's statement would also be more credible."

Background: Taurus are cutting-edge German cruise missiles with a range of up to 500 kilometres. Ukraine has repeatedly requested them since last year, explaining that it needs them to hit targets in Russia's rear.

After Russia's large-scale missile attacks on Ukraine, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, Chair of the German Bundestag’s Defence Committee, has also advocated for Taurus missiles for Ukraine. She pointed out that Ukraine is currently in dire need of "artillery ammunition, Taurus and spare parts for the heavy equipment we supply".

Meanwhile, the German government persistently refuses to supply long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

