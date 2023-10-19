German opposition leader reprimands Scholz for refusing to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine

Friedrich Merz , the leader of the German Christian Democratic Union party, has criticised Chancellor Olaf Scholz for refusing to provide Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles.

Source: AFP with reference to a speech by Merz in the Bundestag, reported by European Pravda

Details: Merz demanded that Scholz explain why he still opposes the supply of Taurus "clearly against the will" of the coalition factions.

"You could have explained it here this morning," he said.

Mertz reiterated that the US government has already decided to provide long-range weapons, referring to ATACMS missiles.

In addition, he stressed the need to send a "very clear message" to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the next EU summit that he will not see the West getting tired of supporting Ukraine.

Background:

On 5 October, Scholz explained that Germany had not yet made a decision on supplying Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles because it was trying to prevent an "escalation" of the war.

Bild previously reported that Scholz was concerned that in order for Ukraine to use Taurus missiles, Berlin would have to provide geodata on Russian targets. Thus, Germany will be forced to take a more active part in the war.

Scholz is also concerned that Ukraine could use the missiles to hit the Kerch Bridge, which connects occupied Crimea to Russia.

