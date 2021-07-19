German interior minister faces calls to resign over flood warning failures

Horst Seehofer - FRIEDEMANN VOGEL/Shutterstock

German opposition parties have called for the resignation of Germany's interior minister Horst Seehofer, as finger-pointing begins over the fatal floods that have swept across the country during the past week, killing at least 165 people.

Critics say the government did not do enough to warn of the floods despite being alerted on July 10 to the possibility of catastrophic weather by the European flood service EFAS.

Michael Theurer, deputy parliamentary chairman of the centrist Free Democratic Party (FDP), said the events “paint a picture of a considerable system failure for which the Federal Minister of the Interior Seehofer bears direct personal responsibility.”

A spokesperson for the left-wing Die Linke party told Germany’s Bild tabloid on Monday that Mr Seehofer should step down, saying he did not take the warnings seriously and had not passed on the information to relevant authorities.

“Either (of those things) would be unforgivable and a serious political mistake. Given the extent of the disaster, it weighs so heavily on Seehofer that a resignation is more than appropriate.”

Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler - Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg

However, Mr Seehofer has hit back, saying local authorities needed to take greater responsibility and that the criticism was just “very cheap election rhetoric”.

“It would be completely inconceivable for such a catastrophe to be managed centrally from any one place. You need local knowledge,” Mr Seehofer told the media on Monday, while visiting the Steinbach dam in the hard-hit Euskirchen district.

“It's not Berlin that declares a state of emergency, that is done locally,” he said. Mr Seehofer added that it would be wrong to “persevere with the arrogance” that nothing could be improved.

“We will investigate afterwards, where the reporting and communication channels can get even better.”

He visited the dam with Armin Laschet, Angela Merkel’s successor as leader of the Christian Democrats and favourite in September’s elections.

Mr Laschet apologised again for laughing during a speech by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier honouring flood victims on Saturday.

Mr Laschet said he understood the footage looked insensitive but said he was responding to a joke and could not hear what the president was saying at the time.

Die Linke and the FDP said Seehofer and other authorities should face consequences for failing to act fast enough.

There were debates in the German press over criminal responsibility, with one expert telling Bild that ministers and members of parliament could face up to five years in prison for "failure to act", if members of the public were to bring a criminal action.

On Monday, the death toll from the floods rose further, as victims continue to be found in inundated basements and damaged buildings.

At least 117 died in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate, while at least 46 people in North Rhine-Westphalia and two more in the Upper Bavarian district of Berchtesgadener Land.

Dozens are still missing in several regions across the country. Rescue workers are using robots, sonar devices, and drones, along with search and rescue dogs, to find victims and to ensure rescue efforts are carried out safely.

Rescuers in Erfstadt, one of the hardest hit towns in Germany, were concerned about further collapses in the rescue effort. The consequences for many in the region are likely to be felt in the long term, with reports that some villages may go several months without drinking water.

“It looks as if the infrastructure has been so badly destroyed that there will be no drinking water in some places for several weeks or even months,” said Cornelia Weigand, the mayor of the Altenahr region, a local agency reported.

Ms Weigand called upon the government to provide “emergency water supplies” for the region.