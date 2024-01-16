German opposition to put supply of Taurus missiles to Ukraine to vote in Bundestag

Ukrainska Pravda
·2 min read
Stock photo: getty Images
Germany's largest opposition party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), is stepping up pressure on the federal government to provide Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles.

Source: European Pravda with reference to ntv

Details: CDU faction leader Friedrich Merz announced in Berlin that the party's parliamentary group wants to propose a resolution to the Bundestag tomorrow afternoon to put the delivery to a vote.

The vote is to take place after a report by Eva Högl, the German Social Democratic Party's Defence Commissioner.

"We assess the situation in Ukraine as increasingly critical," Merz said. He added that the Ukrainian military currently has "no prospect" of pushing back Russian troops.

Merz believes that the Taurus cruise missiles could contribute to this.

Some members of the government who recently spoke in favour of the Taurus missiles, contrary to the position of Chancellor Olaf Scholz, could "back up their words with actions" during the roll call vote, as Merz said.

