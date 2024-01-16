German opposition to put supply of Taurus missiles to Ukraine to vote in Bundestag

Germany's largest opposition party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), is stepping up pressure on the federal government to provide Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles.

Source: European Pravda with reference to ntv

Details: CDU faction leader Friedrich Merz announced in Berlin that the party's parliamentary group wants to propose a resolution to the Bundestag tomorrow afternoon to put the delivery to a vote.

The vote is to take place after a report by Eva Högl, the German Social Democratic Party's Defence Commissioner.

"We assess the situation in Ukraine as increasingly critical," Merz said. He added that the Ukrainian military currently has "no prospect" of pushing back Russian troops.

Merz believes that the Taurus cruise missiles could contribute to this.

Some members of the government who recently spoke in favour of the Taurus missiles, contrary to the position of Chancellor Olaf Scholz, could "back up their words with actions" during the roll call vote, as Merz said.

Background:

Earlier, the CDU chairman once again called on Chancellor Olaf Scholz to stop delaying the delivery of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.

At the same time, several leading representatives of the German Bundestag concerned with defence matters had advocated giving Ukraine Taurus long-range missiles to launch strikes against Russian targets, a position which the federal government had previously deemed unacceptable.

It was reported that after Russia's large-scale missile attacks on Ukraine, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, Chairwoman of the Bundestag's Defence Committee and Representative of the Free Democratic Party, also urged the government to give Taurus missiles to Ukraine. She said that Ukraine currently needs "ammunition for artillery, Taurus [missiles] and spare parts for large equipment that we supply."

Nevertheless, the German government continues to refuse to supply Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

