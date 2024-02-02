German parliament agrees to eliminate tax advantages for farmers

Members of parliament take part in a plenary session to discuss the second Budget Financing Act 2024 at the German Bundestag. Britta Pedersen/dpa

Despite massive protests in recent weeks, the German parliament agreed on Friday to gradually eliminate tax relief on diesel fuel for farmers.

Before it can come into force, the law still has to pass the upper house or Bundesrat. The next regular session of the Bundesrat is scheduled for March 22.

The planned cuts have caused a wave of demonstrations by farmers, some of whom drove their tractors from all over Germany to the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin to protest the cuts.

The president of the German Farmers' Association, Joachim Rukwied, said on Thursday that the federal states, which make up the Bundesrat, could put the brakes on the law and that the tax relief must not be removed.

German Minister of Finance Christian Lindner, and Vice-Chancellor and Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection Robert Habeck attend a plenary session to discuss the second Budget Financing Act 2024 at the German Bundestag. Britta Pedersen/dpa

German Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann and German Minister for Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock attend a plenary session to discuss the second Budget Financing Act 2024 at the German Bundestag. Britta Pedersen/dpa