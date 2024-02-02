German parliament agrees to eliminate tax advantages for farmers
Despite massive protests in recent weeks, the German parliament agreed on Friday to gradually eliminate tax relief on diesel fuel for farmers.
Before it can come into force, the law still has to pass the upper house or Bundesrat. The next regular session of the Bundesrat is scheduled for March 22.
The planned cuts have caused a wave of demonstrations by farmers, some of whom drove their tractors from all over Germany to the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin to protest the cuts.
The president of the German Farmers' Association, Joachim Rukwied, said on Thursday that the federal states, which make up the Bundesrat, could put the brakes on the law and that the tax relief must not be removed.