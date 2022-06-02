German parliament to examine Afghanistan mission, evacuation

File---File photo shows German soldiers arriving on a plane from Tashkent, Uzbekistan at the Bundeswehr airbase in Wunstorf, Germany, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, after they finished the evacuation mission in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner,file) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Olaf Scholz
    Olaf Scholz
    German politician and 9th Federal Chancellor of Germany
  • Angela Merkel
    Angela Merkel
    German chemist and politician; chancellor of Germany 2005-2021

BERLIN (AP) — The German parliament will set up a commission of inquiry into last year's evacuation mission from Afghanistan and a fact-finding commission on Berlin's two-decade involvement there, lawmakers said Thursday.

Senior lawmakers from the three parties in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's governing coalition and from the main opposition Union bloc said in a joint statement that the two panels would be established before parliament's summer break starts next month.

They described it as “a strong signal” that the government and opposition had agreed on the move, and said the aim of both commissions is to learn lessons for the future. The Union led the German government under Scholz's predecessor, Angela Merkel, for 16 years until December.

Germany had the second-biggest contingent in the NATO-led mission in Afghanistan until last year's withdrawal, and for years oversaw security and training efforts in the north of the country.

Following the subsequent Taliban takeover of Kabul, Germany evacuated more than 5,300 people on its military flights, part of a sometimes-chaotic Western evacuation effort.

Far more people than Germany had promised to take in were left behind. The Foreign Ministry has worked to facilitate more departures by various routes, and authorities say that around 200 Afghans per week have been brought to Germany via Pakistan in recent weeks.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UN says Yemen’s warring parties agree to renew truce

    The United Nations said Thursday that Yemen’s warring parties have agreed to renew a nationwide truce for another two months. The cease-fire between Yemen’s internationally recognized government and the Iran-backed Houthi rebels first came into effect on April 2 — the first nationwide truce in the past six years of the conflict in the Arab World’s most impoverished nation. “The truce represents a significant shift in the trajectory of the war and has been achieved through responsible and courageous decision making by the parties,” U.N. Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg said in a statement.

  • Biden’s pledge to send rocket systems to Ukraine is no silver bullet

    Analysis: the long-delayed US deal offers just four systems that will take weeks to become operational, suggesting concerns about imposing a heavy defeat on Putin

  • Divided again, Libya slides back toward violence, chaos

    The fighting underscored the fragility of Libya’s relative peace that has prevailed for more than a year but it also looked like history was repeating itself. Once again, there are two competing governments vying for control in Libya, already torn by more than a decade of civil war. The clashes in the capital broke out after one of Libya's two prime ministers challenged the other by coming to Tripoli, his rival’s seat.

  • UN report: Over 1 million displaced in Myanmar amid violence

    The United Nations' humanitarian relief agency says the number of people displaced within strife-torn Myanmar has for the first time exceeded 1 million, with well over half the total losing their homes after a military takeover last year. The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says in a report that an already critical situation is being exacerbated by ongoing fighting between the military government and its opponents, the increasing prices of essential commodities, and the coming of monsoon season, while funding for its relief efforts is severely inadequate. Myanmar’s army in February last year seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, triggering widespread peaceful protests.

  • Australia marks Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne

    Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese joked Thursday that his own birth was somewhat delayed by Queen Elizabeth II because his pregnant mother had insisted on driving past a tribute to the British monarch on her way to the hospital. Albanese made the comments before lighting a beacon in the capital, Canberra, to mark the queen's seven decades on the throne. Beacon lighting is a traditional element of British royal celebrations that began as a way for people far from London to take part in festivities.

  • Shanghai's landmark park revived as COVID restrictions ease

    Zhu Rongfang was among a group of friends revisiting their favorite haunt in the center of Shanghai’s historic old town Thursday following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions that had confined many of the city’s 25 million residents to their homes for two months. Zhu was taking pictures in front of the City God Temple and its scenic pond that sit at the center of the Yuyuan Garden, which usually bustles with visitors from abroad and within China. In-restaurant dining is still forbidden in Shanghai, Beijing and other Chinese cities and many communities remain under various levels of lockdown.

  • Biden announces new $700 million in military aid for Ukraine

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday a new $700 million weapons package for Ukraine that will include high mobility artillery rocket systems, which can accurately hit targets as far away as 80 km (50 miles). "The United States will stand with our Ukrainian partners and continue to provide Ukraine with weapons and equipment to defend itself," Biden said in a statement. Biden announced the plan to give Ukraine precision HIMARS rocket systems after receiving assurances from Kyiv that it would not use them to hit targets inside Russian territory.

  • Evacuees from Afghanistan are staying in hotels in Turlock. They can’t find housing

    A spokesperson for International Rescue Committee said caseworkers are overloaded and the Turlock office has vacant staff positions it can’t fill.

  • Zimbabwe toe-selling 'joke' misses the mark in Nigeria

    An apparent social media ruse suggests digits are being sold for thousands of dollars to beat poverty.

  • Where Adebayo stands after postseason, with strong on-court response offered to critics

    With a forceful, aggressive and impactful Game 7, Bam Adebayo changed what otherwise might have been the offseason narrative, a negative one that ESPN emphasized when the Heat was down 3-2 in the Eastern Conference finals.

  • Bleacher Report proposes Ben Simmons for Rudy Gobert swap

    Would Rudy Gobert be able to transform the Nets defense and vault the team into title contention?

  • Southwest Florida Fishing Report: Conditions great to reel in snook and tarpon

    Offshore anglers to experience relatively smooth commutes to fertile grouper grounds out beyond 35 nautical miles.

  • California’s Landmark Reparations Blueprint Is Here—and It’s Astonishing

    Manny Ceneta/GettyA California task force has released a list of preliminary recommendations that could set the blueprint for Black Americans receiving reparations across the country, including free college tuition for every Black high-school graduate and allowing prisoners to vote.The 492-page report was released Wednesday by the state’s Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals, which was set up by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2020 to look into possible reparations for descendants of early

  • Russia Goes After British MP’s Son for Killing of Chechen Commander in Ukraine

    via YouTube/The Telegraph Russia’s National Guard has confirmed that a Chechen commander was killed in a bloody firefight with foreign volunteers in Ukraine—and they singled out the son of a British lawmaker as one of those responsible.Ben Grant, a 30-year-old former Royal Marine and the son of Helen Grant, a Conservative MP and Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s special envoy on girls’ education, joined British and U.S. servicemen fighting Russian forces in Ukraine back in March, telling British me

  • Zelenskyy shuts down Newsmax interviewer who tried to get him to say there would be no war if Trump were president

    Right-wing outlet Newsmax interviewed Zelenskyy and said many Americans thought Trump as president would mean "this invasion would not have happened."

  • Ukrainian pensioners present “biological weapon” to fight against Russia

    Ukrainian retirees, who call themselves the “Biden Division”, after U.S. President Joe Biden, presented a new “biological weapon” that is supposed to help Ukraine’s Armed Forces in their fight against Russia, in asatirical video published on YouTube on June 1.

  • Biden keeps repeating false Second Amendment claim, despite repeated fact checks

    President Biden repeated a false Second Amendment claim Monday that has been repeatedly debunked throughout his presidency.

  • The World’s Anti-Putin Powerhouse Is Starting to Crack

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyHitler’s Germany appeared to be unstoppable by mid-1940. It had already annexed Austria, seized on Britain and France’s appeasement policy to dismember Czechoslovakia, and subsequently conquered Poland, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and France. The only significant holdout was Britain, but its chances for survival looked tenuous at best.“Democracy in Britain is finished,” Joseph Kennedy, the U.S. ambassador in Lond

  • A psychiatrist explains why Putin hates Ukraine and Ukrainians

    The changes in Ukrainian society that have taken place in recent years provoked rage from Vladimir Putin, as they go beyond his understanding, psychiatrist Roman Dolynskyi told NV, assessing the condition of Putin’s health amid rumors that the dictator has developed cancer.

  • South Africans take law into their own hands to drive out foreigners

    Xenophobia leads immigrants in Alexandra to live in fear.