German parliament to vote again on long-range Taurus missile transfer to UA – likely by Feb. 22

Despite earlier rejecting a proposal to supply Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles, Germany’s parliament (Bundestag) will again vote on the bill, Ukrainian parliament’s National Security deputy chair, Yehor Cherniev, wrote on Facebook.

Friedrich Merz, leader of the Christian Democratic Union party's faction, introduced the resolution on Jan. 17. The bill was rejected after just 178 of the 666 deputies voted in favor of the bill at the time.

When he asked his friends in the Bundestag about their rejection of the Taurus bill, “everything turned out to be simpler,” he explained.

“The rejected bill was a separate proposal from part of the opposition. They wanted to put it to a vote without coordinating with others,” Cherniev explained. “It was not rejected on its own merits, but rather due to a violation of procedure and an attempt to use it for "narrow-party PR (public relations – ed.)."

"The plan for all factions to jointly submit a bill to the Bundestag is still in effect,” he explained. “The vote will likely take place before February 22. As such, preparations are underway for the 'push' on Scholz's office."



