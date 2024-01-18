German parliament's budget committee finalizes budget for 2024

After weeks of political wrangling and tough austerity decisions, the German parliament's budget committee approved a budget for 2024 on Thursday evening with expenditure of around €476.8 billion ($517.8 billion) and new loans totalling around €39 billion.

The lower house, the Bundestag, and the upper house, the Bundesrat, are due to make a final decision on the 2024 budget at the beginning of February, but the so-called "clean-up meeting" of the powerful budget committee is already considered a decisive stage on the way to adoption in parliament.

The most important issues have now been clarified.

"As coalition parliamentary groups, we are putting together a balanced budget despite different perspectives, against the backdrop of multiple crises and despite a difficult starting point for these parliamentary deliberations following the Federal Constitutional Court judgement," the budget ministers of the three coalition parties explained after the meeting.

They were Dennis Rohde for the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), Sven-Christian Kindler for the Greens and Otto Fricke for the Free Democrats (FDP).

The government faced serious budgetary problems following a Federal Constitutional Court ruling in mid-November that blocked the reallocation of unused funds from a reserve set up to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday evening, the budget ministers stressed social justice, economic incentives, including in tax policy, investment in climate protection, strengthening democracy and international cohesion in the budget. At the same time, subsidies would be reduced, they said.