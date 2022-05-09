German PM Scholz categorically refuses accepting a Russian victory

Olaf Scholz

The Chancellor expressed confidence that freedom and security would overcome slavery, violence, and dictatorship, just like it did 77 years ago.“One thing is clear,” Scholz stated.

"There will be no peace dictated by Russia. Ukrainians will not accept this, and neither will we.”

President Volodymyr Zelensky invited Scholz to visit Ukraine on May 9, along with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Russia's war against Ukraine - the main events of May 9