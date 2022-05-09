German PM Scholz categorically refuses accepting a Russian victory
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Olaf ScholzGerman politician and 9th Federal Chancellor of Germany
- Volodymyr ZelenskySixth and current President of Ukraine
The Chancellor expressed confidence that freedom and security would overcome slavery, violence, and dictatorship, just like it did 77 years ago.“One thing is clear,” Scholz stated.
Read also: Zelensky meets with German Bundestag head, President's Office says
"There will be no peace dictated by Russia. Ukrainians will not accept this, and neither will we.”
Read also: Zelensky talks by phone with Germany’s Steinmeier following previous ‘misunderstandings’
President Volodymyr Zelensky invited Scholz to visit Ukraine on May 9, along with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.